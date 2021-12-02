Colorado’s Renee Brinkerhoff Preps To Race 356 Miles in Antartica in Her Ongoing Fight Against Human Trafficking

The final frontier in the race against human trafficking is near for Denver resident Renee Brinkerhoff.

Badass CEO of Valkyrie Racing, and founder of the nonprofit Valkyrie Gives, will set off to Antarctica this winter in style with her vintage 1956 Porsche 356A, re-engineered during the pandemic.

After racing in six continents, Antarctica marks the final step in Brinkerhoff and her team’s Project 356 World Rally Tour.

Occupying space predominately dominated by men, Brinkerhoff raises awareness and provides direct action through nonprofit and law enforcement initiatives against the tragedy of human and child sex trafficking. “Whether because of my age or my sex, what we were accomplishing was outside of the box,” she explained. “Even though I had no interest in racing a car, I had to keep doing it. There was a bigger reason to keep going.”

Her organization, Valkyrie Gives, investigates human trafficking claims by teaming up with nonprofits like the Colorado Springs-based The Exodus Road. Using counter-trafficking technology and partnerships with law enforcement, the team tracks, finds and arrests human traffickers. In addition, they support survivors through trauma-informed services in the aftermath.

Brinkerhoff’s dedication to this cause all began after she met an undercover FBI agent. “He introduced me to this horrific thing that was going on in the world.” She said, realizing the prevalence of child pornography and trafficking. “It’s dark and ugly and it’s something you want to turn your eyes off to.”

But Brinkerhoff couldn’t ignore the growing cases of human trafficking around the world. According to Valkyrie Gives, over one million children are trafficked each year. The nonprofit’s goal is to raise one million dollars to fight the growing numbers.

“Most people who are trafficked, you hear the same story,” explained Brinkerhoff. “Someone has promised them something, and they’ve been tricked.” Oftentimes they are people in desperate situations, whether it’s families in need of urgent medical care or financial relief, traffickers will prey on people in vulnerable situations and manipulate them into forced labor or sex services.

Brinkerhoff’s excursion into racing began in her 50s, but racing through an unpredictable and isolated place like Antarctica requires a polar expert, which she’ll be working with, to maneuver the risky terrain. “It’s a race against the elements,” she explained. “I told myself ‘I’ve gotta keep doing this’ and I saw the impact it was having on other people.”

With potential temperature drops of negative 40 degrees and winds that could rack up to 190 miles per hour, Antarctica will be her biggest feat yet. Her daughter, who will join her in the race, and her team of polar experts hope to start their engines by early December. If all goes according to plan, Brinkerhoff expects to finish the 356-mile race within three days. She’ll first land in Chile, where the vehicle is in transit, and then take a cargo plane to the ice.

To her, the values that seep into her cause are already in its name. “The Valkyrie were women warriors who were courageous with big hearts. They would go down to the battlefield and rescue the wounded and the weak and take them back to the Valhalla,” she explained. “We’re modern-day Valkyries.”

To donate or find out more about Renee Brinkerhoff and Valkyrie Gives, check out its website and #donate356 campaign.

All photography courtesy of Valkyrie Racing.