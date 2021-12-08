Le Méridien Denver Downtown Isn’t Your Average Hotel – It’s Your Key to Denver Art

With the term “immersive art” on the rise and a booming art and culture scene, it’s no wonder why Denver has become a hub for art and design — even with its hotels, including the most Instagrammable one of them all, Le Méridien Denver Downtown.

A luxury hotel for the modern and creative traveler, Le Méridien creates a design lover’s dream with its mid-century modern style infused with a European ambiance to create the ultimate oasis in the Mile High City.

Infusing local artists, jaw-dropping sculptural art and one-of-a-kind installations, there are many ways to immerse yourself in art with a stay at Le Méridien Denver Downtown.

Experience the Art

Led by the Simeone Deary Design Group, Le Méridien takes shape with the clean lines of mid-century modern design. The interiors feature a cool and refreshing color palette complemented with creative and inspiring works of art.

The property features artwork curated by Denver-based firm, NINE dot ARTS, and created by local artists inspired by the property’s European influence and the Rocky Mountains.

In the lobby, guests are instantly greeted by the one-of-a-kind artwork installations, constructed with vintage pieces reassembled into contemporary sculptural art.

Upon checking in, take a look up at the hand-painted Marie Antoinette mosaic portraits by local artist Jonathan Saiz that line the wall behind the reception desk. Turn around and you will notice the spiraling staircase anchored by the most-Instagrammed chandelier with stunning glass details that seem to float in the air.

As guests move throughout the hotel, they will notice artful details that adorn the walls, quiet corners and communal gathering spaces, all meant to invoke thought, creativity and a sense of wonderment.

Staying at Le Méridien Denver Downtown

Located steps away from Denver’s entertainment area and near the city’s arts and culture district, the 20-story, full-service hotel blends Colorado’s mountain culture with contemporary features among its 272 guest rooms that are thoughtfully and impeccably designed.

Each of the guestrooms and suites is designed with a modern color palette with striking accent colors, forward-thinking design elements and thoughtful artworks by local artists adorning the walls.

Dinner and Drinks

The culinary and cocktail scenes come alive in artful ways with the hotel’s three distinct dining and cocktail options. Its signature restaurant, Corinne, is located on the ground floor and serves classic American comfort food with an emphasis on locally-sourced ingredients. Hand-crafted cocktails are served at the restaurant’s bar to compliment any meal.

Next to Corinne is The Lobbyist, Le Méridien’s sparkling cocktail lounge and social space that welcomes guests with French-inspired experiences. Continuing with the French theme, the lobby also hosts the state’s first and only Moët & Chandon champagne vending machine. The perfect way to cheers to the end of a good night.

Last, but not least, is 54thirty, the city’s highest open-air bar. Situated on the 20th floor, the bar offers unparalleled views of the city and the Rocky Mountains. Leading to the outdoor experience at 54thirty, ski lift chairs and ski lodge murals, complete with cloud-covered lighting, greet guests as they make their way to the rooftop. It’s the perfect stop for an Insta-worthy photo.

Unlock Denver’s Art Scene

With its location near the popular Arts District and steps from The Colorado Convention Center, guests can become explorers of the city’s culture and cuisine all thanks to the hotel’s Unlock Art™ program, which allows them to discover Denver’s most noteworthy cultural attractions using the Le Méridien keycard.

Simply present your room card at participating destinations, including cultural centers, vendors, and artisans to offer local and inspiring experiences. Participating partners include Clyfford Still Museum, The Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Art, Denver Beer Co. and the Woodhouse Day Spa.

Discover new ways to immerse yourself in art with a stay at Le Méridien Denver Downtown, located at 1475 California St., Denver. Reservations can be made at marriott.com.