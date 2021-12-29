Preview – Decadence 2021 Returns for Another Year of NYE Raving

2021 is quickly coming to a close, and the Decadence NYE festival is back in Denver once again, promising a fantastic lineup of electronic music ranging from the pop melodic hits of ZEDD and Chainsmokers to the deep wubs of Subtronics and REZZ. More than your typical New Year’s Eve celebration, the largest EDM event in the U.S. is known for extravagancies, visual art and impressive indoor production. At the end of the day though, Decadence is focused on the music — first and foremost. That’s why, year after year, the massive festival boasts a unique experience rooted in rave culture that continues to cement Denver’s reputation as the bass capital of the world.

The Lineup

Decadance is no stranger to impressive lineups. Year after year, the NYE festival books some of the hottest acts in electronic music, along with some respectable OGs that even the most surface-level EDM fan would recognize. This year, their easy picks for electronic-pop artists include Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Louis the Child and ZEDD. Representing the deeper, wilder side of bass music, Bear Grillz, Subtronics and Herobust. There’s also a healthy mix of house DJs thrown in for good measure, including Get Real (Claude Vonstroke & Green Velvet), Walker & Royce and Chris Lake. For fans of trap and hip-hop-inspired EDM, you’ll definitely want to catch Zhu and Troyboi.

The Venue

As usual, the Decadence NYE festival will be held at the massive Colorado Convention Center located in the heart of downtown Denver at 700 14th St. The venue has more than enough space to occupy the festival crowd and festivities, which include a silent disco, massive mainstage and curated visual art exhibit with pieces scattered across the venue.

The Experience

For better or for worse, Decadence is the stereotypical rave experience. All of the traditional antics and outlandish behavior that are commonly associated with rave culture are usually on full display at Decadence. From fake fur coats, spandex and fishnets to kaleidoscope glasses, light-up finger gloves and plenty of glitter. It’s all here. It’s traditionally a younger crowd, although plenty of season ravers attend each year. It’s a party from start to finish, and the insane ball drop is a rare spectacle that is usually paired with an insane bass drop from the headliner.

Event Times

6:30 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on December 30th and 31st.

2021 Covid Policy

Last year, COVID prevented Decadence from happening. This year, the festival is back with some important safety precautions in line with CDC guidance and local ordinances. According to the Decadence website, their COVID safety policy is as follows:

“Per order of the State of Colorado 9th amended Public health order 20-38 all unseated, open to the public indoor events of 500 or more individuals in the counties of Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Jefferson, and the city and county of Denver and the city and county of Broomfield shall require all individuals 12 years of age or older to be fully vaccinated to be admitted into the indoor event. Therefore all patrons must provide proof of vaccination for entry. Acceptable documentation may be a physical copy of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, a digital copy of such card or such other proof as is permitted locally. A photo of the front and back of your vaccination card will be accepted. Proof of vaccination needs to be accompanied by a photo ID.”

Get tickets here.