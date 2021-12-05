5 Colorado Songs To Boost Christmas Spirit

There’s nothing wrong with Christmas Classics but hearing the same few songs over and over can get redundant. In most cases, Christmas music is meant to capture the rollercoaster of emotions that is the holidays. With that being said, make it the most wonderful time of the year for local Colorado artists by streaming their holiday music. Set the mood with a cozy blanket, fireplace and relax to some Christmas music. Here are five local Colorado tunes to get you started, sure to boost your holiday spirit.

The Sweet Lillies – Sweet Holiday Sessions

For starters, the Boulder band released an album dedicated to Christmas classics — with a folky twist. The project is a warm trip down memory lane. However, it’s refreshing to hear the new takes on classics that sound rooted in Colorado soil. Grab a whiskey, light the fireplace and enjoy the sounds of Chris Pandolfi of the Grammy-nominated Infamous Stringdusters (banjo), Sally Van Meter (dobro) and Amethyst Starr (vocals).

The Dollhouse Thieves – “Santa’s Bringing Me Beer”

The Dollhouse Thieves get straight to the point: “Santa’s bringing me a beer.” What more could be asked? The boozy tune is a fun and original concept paired with an easy-going instrumental. The saxophone and trumpet sprinkled throughout are a sweet treat for listeners. There’s wit splashed in every verse and serves as a nice break from the traditional Christmas classics. In the end, the group decides to, “split a roasty, toasty stout” and enjoy the holiday season. Cheers to that!

Derek Dames Ohl – “Blue Skies and It’s Christmas Time”

Not all Christmas songs have to be holly and jolly to be worth a listen. Derek Dames Ohl proves that with “Blue Skies and It’s Christmas Time.” From the start, Ohl evokes nostalgia. As a result, the song is a comforting, introspective classic. Moreover, Ohl perfectly captures the tint of sadness that comes with the holidays. It would be nice if every day felt like a holiday. Most days they don’t and that’s okay. Whatever emotions arise during the holidays, Ohl has felt them too.

The Lumineers – “This is Life (Merry Christmas) feat. Daniel Rodriguez”

The Lumineers blessed fans with a Christmas single, along with singer-songwriter Daniel Rodriguez. The proceeds from the song will benefit MusiCares. In regards to the song, the rumbling beginning enters a sweet melodic avenue. The under 3-minute track reminds one to stop and smell the roses. Continuing on, sleigh bells ring in the background to help chug the listener along. The holidays leave room for reflection and that’s exactly what The Lumineers sing about. In a year full of loss, it’s important to remember what’s here. To bring the song back to the Christmas spirit, the group shouts in unison “Merry Christmas!”

Slopeside – “Solstice Eve”

“Solstice Eve” is a sultry and sophisticated Christmas jingle. The trembling organ and guitar riff bring the song together for a playful twist on a Christmas song. The drums add a jazz touch and the lead vocals reel the audience in with their warm tone. Overall, the song is perfect for after-hours. The whisky is poured, the fireplace is crackling and the guests are gone. Together, inside with a loved one on a cozy Christmas night.