This Week in Concerts – SZA, X Ambassadors, Porter Robinson and More

This week in concerts, SZA brings her, “Good Days Fall Tour,” to The Fillmore Auditorium. The X Ambassadors stop by The Ogden Theatre with Scarypoolparty and Porter Robinson makes a two-night stop at Mission Ballroom. As always, The Black Box hosts Electronic Tuesdays and Red Rocks Amphitheatre holds their Ganja White Nights event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For this and more updates on local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
11/9 – Electronic Tuesdays: Flintwick, Mr. Truman
11/10 – W.I.P. Wednesdays
11/11 – All:Lo Collective: Drew’s Theory, Oddio.Files
11/12 – The Aspire Higher Takeover: Oni, XL, Zejibo and more (9 p.m. at The Black Box & The Lounge)
11/12 – Mtn Menace, Slowlung, Meska and more (9 p.m. at The Lounge)
11/13 – Below Radar: Acid Pauli, Peter Blick, George Michael (The Black Box)
11/13 – Fabio, Sinistarr, Ghost and more (The Lounge)
11/14 – Sunday School with Aimerie: Sound Design – Drums and percussion
The Bluebird Theater
11/9 – Mom Jeans.
11/10 – The Casualties, Piñata Protest
11/12 – Silverstein
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/10 – Tosii, Lakeyah, Chibi and more
11/11 – Pan-Pot, Matador (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
11/11 – Vctre, Vide, Whom? (Cervantes’ Other Side)
11/12 – Fortunate Youth, Katastro, Artikal Sound System and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
11/13 – Marvel Years, Maddy O’Neal, Vincent Antone and more
11/14 – JPEGMafia, Zelooperz
Dazzle
11/9 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra
11/10 – After Midnight
11/11- Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion, Victor Mestas, Gabriel Espinoza (7 p.m.)
11/11 – Niek Velvis Blues Band (9 p.m.)
11/12 – Ghost Tapes (6 p.m.)
11/12 – The Delta Sonics (10 p.m.)
11/13 – The Gift of Jazz: The Music of Curtis Fuller (6 p.m.)
11/13 – Sons of Genesis (9 p.m.)
The Fillmore Auditorium
11/9 – SZA
11/12 – Blue October
Globe Hall
11/9 – Slow Pulp, Mamalarky
11/10 – Lydia Loveless, Lilly Hiatt, Creekbed
11/11 – Lydia Loveless, Lilly Hiatt, Chella & Charm
11/12 – Buck Meek, Kidi Band, Companion
11/13 – Turkeyfoot, Big Richard
11/14 – Sugar Britches, Casey James Prestwood, Trevor Michael
Goosetown Tavern
11/9 – Turn Up Tuesday
11/10 – Wednesday Groove
11/11 – David Booker
11/12 – People in Between, Horse Bitch, Connorparty
11/13 – Bailey Elora, Danilo Santoy
The Gothic Theatre
11/8 – Hamilton Leithauser, Kevin Morby, Jess Williams
11/9 – Deer Tick, Delta Spirit
11/10 – Summer Salt, Breakup Shoes, Covey
11/11 – Silverstein, The Plot In You, Can’t Swim
11/12 – Lucid Vision, Chewy&Bach, Vanaken and more (8 p.m.)
11/12 – Ganja White Night: Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus and more (11 p.m.)
11/13 – Julien Baker, Dehd
11/14 – The Record Company, JJ Wilde
Grizzly Rose
11/10 – Slamabama
11/11 – Slamabama
11/12 – Slamabama
11/13 – Slamabama
11/14 – Slamabama
Herb’s Hideout
11/8 – Vlad Gershevich
11/9 – Gabe Mervine
11/10 – Diana Castro
11/11 – Dave Randon Trio
11/12 – Alive on Arrival
11/13 – Skool Daze
11/14 – Steve Crenshaw
Herman’s Hideaway
11/11 – Tainted Lyric, Ty Garcia, Barrr None
11/12 – Rob Roper, Luke Schmaltz, The Wendy Woo Band and more
11/14 – Talk Box, The Bannetones, Animal Soup and more
Hi-Dive
11/9 – Grace Webber, Reggie Becton
11/10 – Armand Hammer, Trayce Chapman, Time (Calm.)
11/11 – Monster Rally, Rumtum, Pleasure Prince
11/12 – Glacial Tomb, Noctambulist, Necrosophik
11/13 – Cloud Nothings, Mourning A BLKSTAR
Larimer Lounge
11/8 – Levitation Room, Triptides
11/11 – City of The Sun
11/12 – Evan Giia, Bicla
11/13 – Blind Dogs, Porno Addiction, Lounge Fly (1 p.m.)
11/13 – Open House, Ventus, Fin and more (8 p.m.)
11/14 – Warish, The Bobby Lees
Lost City
11/13 – Anthony Ruptuk, KD Davis
Lost Lake
11/12 – Narcissa, Intrinsic Gray, Big Paleo and more
11/13 – King Cardinal, Heated Bones, Holly Lovell and more
11/14 – Walden, Day Shaper, Waiting Room
Marquis Theater
11/9 – JSMN, Malia
11/10 – Nothing, Frankie Rose, Enumclaw
11/12 – Phony PPL
11/13 – Billy Raffoul
Mission Ballroom
11/8 – Porter Robinson, Jai Wolf, James Ivy
11/9 – Porter Robinson, Jai Wolf, James Ivy
11/10 – Jack Harlow, Babyface Ray, Mavi
11/11 – San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter and more
11/12 – The Infamous Stringdusters, The Sweet Lillies
11/13 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Magic Beans
11/14 – Lany, Keshi, Salem Ilese
Nocturne
11/10 – Vlad Gershevich Trio
11/11 – The Gabriel Mervine Trio
11/12 – Michael D’Angelo Quintet
11/13 – Briana Harris Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
11/11 – Do303 Presents ’90s Night: Live Music
11/12 – Colorado Rapids Playoff Hub Launch Party
11/13 – Kellindo, DJ Spencertron
11/14 – NFL Sunday Funday & DJ Spencertron
The Ogden Theater
11/11 – X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, Taylor Janzen
11/13 – Tritonal, Taylor Torrence, Ecotek
The Oriental Theater
11/12 – Love Stallion, Poison’D, Fire and Ice
11/13 – Nitzer Ebb, DJ Eli
11/14 – Cody Qualls & The Brand New Ancients
Paramount Theatre
11/10 – Todd Rundgren
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/12 – Ganja White Night: Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B
11/13 – Ganja White Night: Ivy Lab, The Widdler, Ternion Sound
11/14 – Ganja White Night: Apashe, TRUTH, Mr. Bill
Roxy Broadway
11/9 – Meg Rice
11/10 – Gemini Trio. Moriah Obrecht
11/11 – Time Holehouse
11/11 – Stone Jackals, Violet Visionaries
11/12 – Leon & The Revival
11/13 – DJ GirlAfraid (11 a.m.)
11/13 – Big Dopes, Bellhoss
11/14 – Kaybay’s Disco
Summit Music Hall
11/8 – Finneas, marinelli
11/11 – Dhgeesy, DJ Vision
11/12 – Satori
11/13 – Zoso
11/14 – La Oreja de Van Gogh
Soiled Dove
11/12 – The Ocean Blue
11/13 – Griffin House
Temple Night Club
11/11 – Bleu Clair
11/12 – Dubdogz
11/13 – Volac
The Venue
11/10 – Open Stage
11/12 – Sonic Temple, Core Shot, The Original Pranksters
11/13 – Driven By Turmoil
11/14 – Rock ‘n’ Roll Benefit
Your Mom’s House
11/8 – Metal Mondays: Humanity, When Darkness Falls, Vissia
11/9 – Dosha, Einida Eleven, Hypno Army and more
11/10 – Bass Boss Records Takeover
11/11 – Tunic, Phluxx, Seen and more
11/12 – Big Lid, Vicoda, Cities In The Sky and more
11/13 – Adiios, Cotten, Prlly Not and more