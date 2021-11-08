For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

This Week in Concerts – SZA, X Ambassadors, Porter Robinson and More

This week in concerts, SZA brings her, “Good Days Fall Tour,” to The Fillmore Auditorium. The X Ambassadors stop by The Ogden Theatre with Scarypoolparty and Porter Robinson makes a two-night stop at Mission Ballroom. As always, The Black Box hosts Electronic Tuesdays and Red Rocks Amphitheatre holds their Ganja White Nights event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For this and more updates on local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

Sinistarr, 303 artist

Sinistarr. Photo courtesy of Sinistarr Facebook.

11/9 – Electronic Tuesdays: Flintwick, Mr. Truman

11/10 – W.I.P. Wednesdays

11/11 – All:Lo Collective: Drew’s Theory, Oddio.Files

11/12 – The Aspire Higher Takeover: Oni, XL, Zejibo and more (9 p.m. at The Black Box & The Lounge)

11/12 – Mtn Menace, Slowlung, Meska and more (9 p.m. at The Lounge)

11/13 – Below Radar: Acid Pauli, Peter Blick, George Michael (The Black Box)

11/13 – Fabio, Sinistarr, Ghost and more (The Lounge)

11/14 – Sunday School with Aimerie: Sound Design – Drums and percussion

The Bluebird Theater

11/9 – Mom Jeans.

11/10 – The Casualties, Piñata Protest

11/12 – Silverstein

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/10 – Tosii, Lakeyah, Chibi and more

11/11 – Pan-Pot, Matador (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

11/11 – Vctre, Vide, Whom? (Cervantes’ Other Side)

11/12 – Fortunate Youth, Katastro, Artikal Sound System and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

11/13 – Marvel Years, Maddy O’Neal, Vincent Antone and more

11/14 – JPEGMafia, Zelooperz

Dazzle

11/9 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra

11/10 – After Midnight

11/11- Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion, Victor Mestas, Gabriel Espinoza (7 p.m.)

11/11 – Niek Velvis Blues Band (9 p.m.)

11/12 – Ghost Tapes (6 p.m.)

11/12 – The Delta Sonics (10 p.m.)

11/13 – The Gift of Jazz: The Music of Curtis Fuller (6 p.m.)

11/13 – Sons of Genesis (9 p.m.)

The Fillmore Auditorium

11/9 – SZA

11/12 – Blue October

Globe Hall

Slow Pulp, live music

Slow Pulp. Photo courtesy of Slow Pulp Facebook.

11/9 – Slow Pulp, Mamalarky

11/10 – Lydia Loveless, Lilly Hiatt, Creekbed

11/11 – Lydia Loveless, Lilly Hiatt, Chella & Charm

11/12 – Buck Meek, Kidi Band, Companion

11/13 – Turkeyfoot, Big Richard

11/14 – Sugar Britches, Casey James Prestwood, Trevor Michael

Goosetown Tavern

11/9 – Turn Up Tuesday

11/10 – Wednesday Groove

11/11 – David Booker

11/12 – People in Between, Horse Bitch, Connorparty

11/13 – Bailey Elora, Danilo Santoy

The Gothic Theatre

11/8 – Hamilton Leithauser, Kevin Morby, Jess Williams

11/9 – Deer Tick, Delta Spirit

11/10 – Summer Salt, Breakup Shoes, Covey

11/11 – Silverstein, The Plot In You, Can’t Swim

11/12 – Lucid Vision, Chewy&Bach, Vanaken and more (8 p.m.)

11/12 – Ganja White Night: Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus and more (11 p.m.)

11/13 – Julien Baker, Dehd

11/14 – The Record Company, JJ Wilde

Grizzly Rose

11/10 – Slamabama

11/11 – Slamabama

11/12 – Slamabama

11/13 – Slamabama

11/14 – Slamabama

Herb’s Hideout

11/8 – Vlad Gershevich

11/9 – Gabe Mervine

11/10 – Diana Castro

11/11 – Dave Randon Trio

11/12 –  Alive on Arrival

11/13 – Skool Daze

11/14 – Steve Crenshaw

Herman’s Hideaway

11/11 – Tainted Lyric, Ty Garcia, Barrr None

11/12 – Rob Roper, Luke Schmaltz, The Wendy Woo Band and more

11/14 – Talk Box, The Bannetones, Animal Soup and more

Hi-Dive

Trayce Chapman

Trayce Chapman. Photo courtesy of Trayce Chapman Facebook.

11/9 – Grace Webber, Reggie Becton

11/10 – Armand Hammer, Trayce Chapman, Time (Calm.)

11/11 – Monster Rally, Rumtum, Pleasure Prince

11/12 – Glacial Tomb, Noctambulist, Necrosophik

11/13 – Cloud Nothings, Mourning A BLKSTAR

Larimer Lounge

11/8 – Levitation Room, Triptides

11/11 – City of The Sun

11/12 – Evan Giia, Bicla

11/13 – Blind Dogs, Porno Addiction, Lounge Fly (1 p.m.)

11/13 – Open House, Ventus, Fin and more (8 p.m.)

11/14 – Warish, The Bobby Lees

Lost City

11/13 – Anthony Ruptuk, KD Davis

Lost Lake

11/11 – Kacy Hill

11/12 – Narcissa, Intrinsic Gray, Big Paleo and more

11/13 – King Cardinal, Heated Bones, Holly Lovell and more

11/14 – Walden, Day Shaper, Waiting Room

Marquis Theater

11/9 – JSMN, Malia

11/10 – Nothing, Frankie Rose, Enumclaw

11/12 – Phony PPL

11/13 – Billy Raffoul

Mission Ballroom

Porter Robinson, live show

Porter Robinson. Photo by Austin Voldseth.

11/8 – Porter Robinson, Jai Wolf, James Ivy

11/9 – Porter Robinson, Jai Wolf, James Ivy

11/10 – Jack Harlow, Babyface Ray, Mavi

11/11 – San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter and more

11/12 – The Infamous Stringdusters, The Sweet Lillies

11/13 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Magic Beans

11/14 – Lany, Keshi, Salem Ilese

Nocturne

11/10 – Vlad Gershevich Trio

11/11 – The Gabriel Mervine Trio

11/12 – Michael D’Angelo Quintet

11/13 – Briana Harris Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

11/11 – Do303 Presents ’90s Night: Live Music

11/12 – Colorado Rapids Playoff Hub Launch Party

11/13 – Kellindo, DJ Spencertron

11/14 – NFL Sunday Funday & DJ Spencertron

The Ogden Theater

11/11 – X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, Taylor Janzen

11/13 – Tritonal, Taylor Torrence, Ecotek

The Oriental Theater

11/12 – Love Stallion, Poison’D, Fire and Ice

11/13 – Nitzer Ebb, DJ Eli

11/14 – Cody Qualls & The Brand New Ancients

Paramount Theatre

11/10 – Todd Rundgren

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Ivy Lab, live music

Ivy Lab. Photo courtesy of Ivy Lab Facebook.

11/12 – Ganja White Night: Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B

11/13 – Ganja White Night: Ivy Lab, The Widdler, Ternion Sound

11/14 – Ganja White Night: Apashe, TRUTH, Mr. Bill

Roxy Broadway

11/9 – Meg Rice

11/10 – Gemini Trio. Moriah Obrecht

11/11 – Time Holehouse

11/11 – Stone Jackals, Violet Visionaries

11/12 – Leon & The Revival

11/13 – DJ GirlAfraid (11 a.m.)

11/13 – Big Dopes, Bellhoss

11/14 – Kaybay’s Disco

Summit Music Hall

11/8 – Finneas, marinelli

11/11 – Dhgeesy, DJ Vision

11/12 – Satori

11/13 – Zoso

11/14 – La Oreja de Van Gogh

Soiled Dove

11/12 – The Ocean Blue

11/13 – Griffin House

Temple Night Club

11/11 – Bleu Clair

11/12 – Dubdogz

11/13 – Volac

The Venue

Core Shot, 303 music

Core Shot. Photo courtesy of Core Shot Facebook.

11/10 – Open Stage

11/12 – Sonic Temple, Core Shot, The Original Pranksters

11/13 – Driven By Turmoil

11/14 – Rock ‘n’ Roll Benefit

Your Mom’s House

11/8 – Metal Mondays: Humanity, When Darkness Falls, Vissia

11/9 – Dosha, Einida Eleven, Hypno Army and more

11/10 – Bass Boss Records Takeover

11/11 – Tunic, Phluxx, Seen and more

11/12 – Big Lid, Vicoda, Cities In The Sky and more

11/13 – Adiios, Cotten, Prlly Not and more

11/14 – The Trio ,Tarantula Bill, D-Vibes Experiment