This Week in Concerts – Deadmau5, COIN, Band of Horses and More

This week in concerts, Band of Horses gallops through Mission Ballroom, COIN drops in at Summit Music Hall for their “Rainbow Dreamland Tour,” while Deadmau5 headlines at Red Rocks Amphitheatre two nights in a row. Looking for dub music? Head to The Black Box today to catch its Dubday Denver event featuring American Grime, Necromancer and more. And if you didn’t get a chance to celebrate Halloween properly, then check out Lost Lake’s Sloasis Halloween Festival with local favorites, Slow Caves, Pink Fuzz and The Sickly Hecks. For this and more updates on local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Antero Hall
11/4 – KLOV8, Young Fait
11/6 – VCTMS, Born a New, Iamtheshotgun and more
The Black Box
11/1 – Dubday Denver: American Grime, Necromancer, Th?nk and more
11/2 – Electronic Tuesdays: Salty
11/3 – W.C.W.: Bass Nymph, ALLYX, Bubisz and more
11/4 – Bass Boss: Rest in Pierce, Chmura, Dipitus and more
11/5 – Free First Fridays: Biggie & Tupac hosted by Brisco Jones
11/6 – Soohan, Papaya Fiya, Social Turtle
The Bluebird Theater
11/2 – Banners
11/3 – Wolf Alice
11/4 – Wolf Alice
11/5 – Sierra Hull
11/6 – Dan Deacon
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/4 – Shift, SFAM, Um and more
11/5 – Space Bacon, Squeaky Feet, Rado and more (2-Day Pass at Cervantes’ Other Side)
11/5 – Space Bacon, Squeaky Feet, Rado (Friday at Cervantes’ Other Side)
11/6 – Space Bacon, Schema Things, Mr. Specific (Saturday at Cervantes’ Other Side)
11/6 – Lawrence, Swatkins (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
Dazzle
11/2 – Diamond Empire Band
11/3 – Andy Wheelock
11/4 – Dave Devine, Mat Mayhall
11/5 – Rob Mullins Quartet
11/6 – Sarah Mount and The Rushmores
11/7 – Rob Mullins Quartet
Globe Hall
11/5 – Jaime Wyatt, Kristina Murray, The Barlow
11/6 – Honey Blazer, Crooked Rugs, Ploom Liquid and more
Goosetown Tavern
11/2 – Turn Up Tuesday
11/5 – Deadpan
11/6 – Bear and the Beasts
11/7 – Dead Pay Rent, Vehicles, Spyderland
The Gothic Theatre
11/4 – Soccer Mommy, Alexaone
11/5 – Anderson East, Bendigo Fletcher
11/6 – Gus Dapperton, spill tab
11/7 – Boy Pablo, Sofía Valdés
Grizzly Rose
11/3 – Slamabama
11/4 – Slamabama
11/5 – Slamabama
11/6 – Slamabama
11/7 – Slamabama
Herb’s Hideout
11/1 – Vlad Gershevich
11/2 – Gabe Mervine
11/3 – Diana Castro
11/4 – Cocktail Revolution
11/5 – Funkiphino
11/6 – Funkiphino
Herman’s Hideaway
11/4 – Cece Censor
11/6 – The Grind 5280, Socialfuse
Hi-Dive
11/3 – Wizzerd, Vulgarian, Heathen Burial
11/4 – Black Dice, Cindygod, H Lite
11/5 – Wisteria, Candy Apple, Vitrina and more
11/6 – Kontravoid, Plack Blague, Many Blessings and more
Larimer Lounge
11/1 – Mustard Service, Bobby Amulet, The Scream Queens and more
11/2 – PoorStacy, Paris Shadows, GVLLOW
11/3 – Little Trips, Civil Engineer, Mechanical Bulls
11/4 – JD Simo
11/5 – David Hohme
11/6 – Open House, Choopsie, Hanna Jan and more
11/7 – Viper Club, popsiclestickairport, Business Cashmere
Lost City
11/5 – John Common, Nina de Freitas
Lost Lake
11/2 – Hunny, Michi, Small Crush
11/3 – Brandy Clark, Kelsey Waldon
11/4 – Bailey Elora, Stray The Course, Splitstep
11/5 – Sloasis Halloween Festival: Slow Caves, Pink Fuzz, The Sickly Hecks
11/6 – Kind Hearted Strangers
11/7 – The Schizophronics
Marquis Theater
11/3 – Remo Drive, Boyscott, Another Michael
11/4 – Winnetka Bowling League
11/5 – Hemingway Hero, Under Auburn Skies
11/6 – Post Animal, Reptaliens
Mission Ballroom
11/4 – Band of Horses, Miya Folick
11/5 – Beats Antique, Desert Dwellers, Bluetech and more
11/6 – Twiddle, Dopapod
11/7 – Whiskey Myers, 49 Winchester
Nocturne
11/3 – Vlad Gershevich
11/4 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet
11/5 – Michael D’Angelo Quintet
11/6 – Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet
11/7 – Peter Sommer Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
11/4 – Chain Station
11/5 – TBA
11/6 – TBA
11/7 – NFL Sunday Funday with live music
The Ogden Theater
11/4 – The Black Angels, L.A. Witch
11/5 – Cory Wong and The Wong Notes
11/6 – The Movement, DENM, Vana Liya
The Oriental Theater
11/3 – Wavves, SadGirl, Harmless & Spells
11/5 – Pop Trash, Devil INXside, Material Girl
11/6 – Devin The Dude, Bobby Mercer, Joey Trust and more
11/7 – Broomfield School of Rock
Paramount Theatre
11/1 – Straight No Chaser
11/4 – Boney James
11/5 – Home Free
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/4 – Deadmau5, Lamorn
11/5 – Deadmau5, Lamorn
Roxy Broadway
11/2 – Open Mic
11/3 – Mad Dog Blues
11/5 – Danno Simpson (6 p.m.)
11/5 – The Static Channel (10 p.m.)
11/6 – Nouvelle Sensation (11 a.m.)
11/6 – Stoyer (6 p.m.)
11/6 – Mile High Soul Club (10 p.m.)
11/7 – Erin Stereo
Summit Music Hall
11/1 – Jeremy Zucker
11/2 – Jinjer, Suicide Silence, All Hail The Yeti
11/4 – Shelley FKA D.R.A.M.
11/5 – COIN
11/6 – Noisia
Soiled Dove
11/6 – Dwayne Dopsie, The Zydeco Hellraisers
Temple Night Club
11/4 – Hotel Garuda
11/5 – Feed Me
11/6 – Oliver Heldens
The Venue
11/3 – Open Stage
11/4 – Kicks for Kids Charity Event: Black Smurf, Craig Xen
11/5 – NB Ridaz
11/6 – Live Wire, High ‘N’ Dry, The Zoo
Your Mom’s House
11/3 – Real Lit Collective Takeover: Tesla Nikole, Awesome Up Carl, iAM_Jack
11/4 – Conscious Pilot, Dreamspace Database, Grant & Friends
11/5 – CJ, Matty Ghost, Cisco and more
11/6 – The Disgraced Cosmonauts, Moonspit, Thomas Decker and The Sunsets (2 p.m.)
11/6 – The VIP’s, Drew Sayers, Taylor Scott and more (8 p.m.)