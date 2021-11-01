This Week in Concerts – Deadmau5, COIN, Band of Horses and More

This week in concerts, Band of Horses gallops through Mission Ballroom, COIN drops in at Summit Music Hall for their “Rainbow Dreamland Tour,” while Deadmau5 headlines at Red Rocks Amphitheatre two nights in a row. Looking for dub music? Head to The Black Box today to catch its Dubday Denver event featuring American Grime, Necromancer and more. And if you didn’t get a chance to celebrate Halloween properly, then check out Lost Lake’s Sloasis Halloween Festival with local favorites, Slow Caves, Pink Fuzz and The Sickly Hecks. For this and more updates on local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Antero Hall

11/4 – KLOV8, Young Fait

11/6 – VCTMS, Born a New, Iamtheshotgun and more

The Black Box

11/1 – Dubday Denver: American Grime, Necromancer, Th?nk and more

11/2 – Electronic Tuesdays: Salty

11/3 – W.C.W.: Bass Nymph, ALLYX, Bubisz and more

11/4 – Bass Boss: Rest in Pierce, Chmura, Dipitus and more

11/5 – Free First Fridays: Biggie & Tupac hosted by Brisco Jones

11/6 – Soohan, Papaya Fiya, Social Turtle

The Bluebird Theater

11/2 – Banners

11/3 – Wolf Alice

11/4 – Wolf Alice

11/5 – Sierra Hull

11/6 – Dan Deacon

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/4 – Shift, SFAM, Um and more

11/5 – Space Bacon, Squeaky Feet, Rado and more (2-Day Pass at Cervantes’ Other Side)

11/5 – Space Bacon, Squeaky Feet, Rado (Friday at Cervantes’ Other Side)

11/6 – Space Bacon, Schema Things, Mr. Specific (Saturday at Cervantes’ Other Side)

11/6 – Lawrence, Swatkins (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

Dazzle

11/2 – Diamond Empire Band

11/3 – Andy Wheelock

11/4 – Dave Devine, Mat Mayhall

11/5 – Rob Mullins Quartet

11/6 – Sarah Mount and The Rushmores

11/7 – Rob Mullins Quartet

Globe Hall

11/5 – Jaime Wyatt, Kristina Murray, The Barlow

11/6 – Honey Blazer, Crooked Rugs, Ploom Liquid and more

Goosetown Tavern

11/2 – Turn Up Tuesday

11/5 – Deadpan

11/6 – Bear and the Beasts

11/7 – Dead Pay Rent, Vehicles, Spyderland

The Gothic Theatre

11/4 – Soccer Mommy, Alexaone

11/5 – Anderson East, Bendigo Fletcher

11/6 – Gus Dapperton, spill tab

11/7 – Boy Pablo, Sofía Valdés

Grizzly Rose

11/3 – Slamabama

11/4 – Slamabama

11/5 – Slamabama

11/6 – Slamabama

11/7 – Slamabama

Herb’s Hideout

11/1 – Vlad Gershevich

11/2 – Gabe Mervine

11/3 – Diana Castro

11/4 – Cocktail Revolution

11/5 – Funkiphino

11/6 – Funkiphino

Herman’s Hideaway

11/4 – Cece Censor

11/6 – The Grind 5280, Socialfuse

Hi-Dive

11/3 – Wizzerd, Vulgarian, Heathen Burial

11/4 – Black Dice, Cindygod, H Lite

11/5 – Wisteria, Candy Apple, Vitrina and more

11/6 – Kontravoid, Plack Blague, Many Blessings and more

Larimer Lounge

11/1 – Mustard Service, Bobby Amulet, The Scream Queens and more

11/2 – PoorStacy, Paris Shadows, GVLLOW

11/3 – Little Trips, Civil Engineer, Mechanical Bulls

11/4 – JD Simo

11/5 – David Hohme

11/6 – Open House, Choopsie, Hanna Jan and more

11/7 – Viper Club, popsiclestickairport, Business Cashmere

Lost City

11/5 – John Common, Nina de Freitas

Lost Lake

11/2 – Hunny, Michi, Small Crush

11/3 – Brandy Clark, Kelsey Waldon

11/4 – Bailey Elora, Stray The Course, Splitstep

11/5 – Sloasis Halloween Festival: Slow Caves, Pink Fuzz, The Sickly Hecks

11/6 – Kind Hearted Strangers

11/7 – The Schizophronics

Marquis Theater

11/3 – Remo Drive, Boyscott, Another Michael

11/4 – Winnetka Bowling League

11/5 – Hemingway Hero, Under Auburn Skies

11/6 – Post Animal, Reptaliens

Mission Ballroom

11/4 – Band of Horses, Miya Folick

11/5 – Beats Antique, Desert Dwellers, Bluetech and more

11/6 – Twiddle, Dopapod

11/7 – Whiskey Myers, 49 Winchester

Nocturne

11/3 – Vlad Gershevich

11/4 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet

11/5 – Michael D’Angelo Quintet

11/6 – Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet

11/7 – Peter Sommer Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

11/4 – Chain Station

11/5 – TBA

11/6 – TBA

11/7 – NFL Sunday Funday with live music

The Ogden Theater

11/4 – The Black Angels, L.A. Witch

11/5 – Cory Wong and The Wong Notes

11/6 – The Movement, DENM, Vana Liya

The Oriental Theater

11/3 – Wavves, SadGirl, Harmless & Spells

11/5 – Pop Trash, Devil INXside, Material Girl

11/6 – Devin The Dude, Bobby Mercer, Joey Trust and more

11/7 – Broomfield School of Rock

Paramount Theatre

11/1 – Straight No Chaser

11/4 – Boney James

11/5 – Home Free

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11/4 – Deadmau5, Lamorn

11/5 – Deadmau5, Lamorn

Roxy Broadway

11/2 – Open Mic

11/3 – Mad Dog Blues

11/5 – Danno Simpson (6 p.m.)

11/5 – The Static Channel (10 p.m.)

11/6 – Nouvelle Sensation (11 a.m.)

11/6 – Stoyer (6 p.m.)

11/6 – Mile High Soul Club (10 p.m.)

11/7 – Erin Stereo

Summit Music Hall

11/1 – Jeremy Zucker

11/2 – Jinjer, Suicide Silence, All Hail The Yeti

11/4 – Shelley FKA D.R.A.M.

11/5 – COIN

11/6 – Noisia

Soiled Dove

11/6 – Dwayne Dopsie, The Zydeco Hellraisers

Temple Night Club

11/4 – Hotel Garuda

11/5 – Feed Me

11/6 – Oliver Heldens

The Venue

11/3 – Open Stage

11/4 – Kicks for Kids Charity Event: Black Smurf, Craig Xen

11/5 – NB Ridaz

11/6 – Live Wire, High ‘N’ Dry, The Zoo

Your Mom’s House

11/3 – Real Lit Collective Takeover: Tesla Nikole, Awesome Up Carl, iAM_Jack

11/4 – Conscious Pilot, Dreamspace Database, Grant & Friends

11/5 – CJ, Matty Ghost, Cisco and more

11/6 – The Disgraced Cosmonauts, Moonspit, Thomas Decker and The Sunsets (2 p.m.)

11/6 – The VIP’s, Drew Sayers, Taylor Scott and more (8 p.m.)

11/7 – Party Beats, Coldbillz, Vytal Signs and more