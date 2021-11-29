This Week in Concerts – Beach Bunny, Spencer Crandall, Mastodon and More

This week in concerts, Beach Bunny is welcomed at The Gothic Theatre. Denverite and country musician Spencer Crandall plays at The Bluebird Theater and Mastodon joins Opeth and Zeal & Ardor at Mission Ballroom. The Black Box holds an MF Doom Tribute night and Triple Nickel takes over The Grizzly Rose this week. Not sure what to do? Check out Hi-Dive, Larimer Lounge or Lost Lake to check out some local artists to support. As always, for this and more updates on local shows, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

11/30 – Electronic Tuesdays: R.O, Sektah

12/1 – W.C.W. – Lavendar Fields, Izbo, DJ Meow and more

12/2 – Freddy Todd, Dipitus, Bezlebub and more

12/3 – MF Doom Tribute

12/2 – Chief Kaya, King Shotta, Killa Nova

12/4 – Centauri, Ghast, Gurth Brooks and more

The Bluebird Theater

11/30 – Alexander 23

12/2 – Spencer Crandall

12/3 – Covex

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/1 – Jonas The Space Cowboy, Hunker Down, The Goofball Bucket

12/2 – Murs, Oswin Benjamin, Jay The Rarest and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

12/2 – Lespecial, Sqwerv, 3420 and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

12/3 – Robert Glasper, Cory Henry and more

Dazzle

11/30 – Jeff Jenkins, Keith Oxman

12/1 – Theo Bleckmann, Erik Deutsch, Sly5thAve (6 p.m.)

12/1 – Theo Bleckmann, Erik Deutsch, Sly5thAve (9 p.m.)

12/2 – Theo Bleckmann, Erik Deutsch, Sly5thAve (6 p.m.)

12/2 – Theo Bleckmann, Erik Deutsch, Sly5thAve (9 p.m.)

12/3 – Cass Clayton Band (6 p.m.)

12/3 – Bonnie & Taylor Sims Band (9 p.m.)

12/4 – El Javi

12/4 – Rocco Lc Williams Quartet

Globe Hall

12/2 – Redamancy, Horsebitch, To Be Astronauts

12/3 – The Railebenders, Jesse Dayton

12/4 – The Railebenders, Jesse Dayton

12/5 – Pilot The Machine, The Slacks, Mrs. Nesbitt and more

Goosetown Tavern

11/30 – Open Mic

12/3 – Life Among Trees

12/4 – Talk Box, Blankslate

The Gothic Theatre

11/30 – Beach Bunny, Miloe, Co-Stanza

12/2 – TV Girl, Jordana

12/3 – Revolución De Amore

Grizzly Rose

12/1 – Triple Nickel

12/2 – Triple Nickel

12/3 – Triple Nickel

12/4 – Triple Nickel

12/5 – Triple Nickel

Herb’s Hideout

11/30 – Gabe Mervine

12/1 – Diana Castro

12/2 – Cocktail Revolution

12/3 – Funkiphino

Herman’s Hideaway

12/1 – Troy Good

12/2 – Myron Hendley, Tony Exum Jr., Darryl Murrill

12/3 – Sharone, As We Rise, Signs of Tranquility and more

12/4 – Log, Alter Ego

Hi-Dive

12/2 – Soft Petals, No Roses, Glueman

12/3 – Wall of The Fallen, Cleaner, Moons and more

12/4 – Gestalt, False Report, The Animal Steel and more

Larimer Lounge

11/30 – Del Water Gap, Alaska Reid

12/2 – Holdfast, Compass & Cavern, My Body Sings Electric

12/3 – Open House, Tantok, Mace Face Killa and more

12/4 – ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, Death Valley Girls

12/5 – Hit For Sats, PreDAT, Funetic

Lost Lake

12/2 – Willi Carlisle, Johno Leeroy, Dylan Earl

12/3 – Lady Denim, The Moss, OH Paris

12/4 – Seeyouspacecowboy, Greyhaven, Wristmeetrazor and more

12/5 – Destino, Joshua Day, Connorparty

Marquis Theater

12/4 – Giolí & Assia

Mission Ballroom

11/30 – Polo G, Hotboi, Lil Poppa and more

12/2 – The Band Camino, Dreamers, Weathers and more

12/3 – Papadosio

12/4 – Denver Comes Alive: Ramble on Revival, Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno and more

12/5 – Opeth, Mastodon, Zeal & Ardor

Nocturne

12/1 – Andrew Friedrich Trio

12/2 – Tom Amend

12/3 – Taylor Clay John Gunther Quintet

12/4 – Derek Banach Quintet

12/5 – Seth Lewis

Number Thirty Eight

12/2 – TBA

12/3 – David Miner and The Reasons to Quit

The Ogden Theater

12/1 – Misterwives, Frances Forever

12/2 – Noah Kahan, Blake Rose

12/3 – 24KGoldn, Bankrol Hayden

The Oriental Theater

12/2 – Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

Paramount Theatre

12/1 – Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, Sara Watkins

12/4 – Béla Fleck & Friends

Roxy Broadway

11/30 – Open Mic

12/1 – Wayward Blues & Co

12/2 – Spyderland, Princess Dewclaw & Connie

12/2 – Dizzy with a Dame

12/3 – Spyderland, Princess Dewclaw & Connie

12/3 – Occam’s Rose, Pedro Meyer

12/3 – The Patient Zeros, Oh, Drifter & The Black Feathers

12/4 – DJ GirlAfraid

12/4 – Mile High Soul Club

12/4 – Tatum Mildred

Summit Music Hall

11/30 – Waterparks, Phem

12/1 – Beabadobee, Blackstarkids, Christian Leave

12/2 – Larry June

Soiled Dove

12/1 – Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband

12/2 – Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene

12/3 – Jessy J

12/5 – Jim Dalton & Amigos, Jesse Dayton

Temple Night Club

12/2 – Tsu Nami

12/3 – Black Caviar, partywithray

12/4 – Benny Benassi

The Venue

12/1 – Open Stage

12/3 – Jingle Jam, Bubba Sparxxx

12/4 – Ten Years Gone, Livewire

Your Mom’s House

11/30 – Open Jam

12/1 – Mindtrick, Isoteric, B34n5 and more

12/2 – Iphaze, Docfunk, Jakattak and more

12/4 – Organic Dystopia