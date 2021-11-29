This Week in Concerts – Beach Bunny, Spencer Crandall, Mastodon and More

This week in concerts, Beach Bunny is welcomed at The Gothic Theatre. Denverite and country musician Spencer Crandall plays at The Bluebird Theater and Mastodon joins Opeth and Zeal & Ardor at Mission Ballroom. The Black Box holds an MF Doom Tribute night and Triple Nickel takes over The Grizzly Rose this week. Not sure what to do? Check out Hi-Dive, Larimer Lounge or Lost Lake to check out some local artists to support. As always, for this and more updates on local shows, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
11/30 – Electronic Tuesdays: R.O, Sektah
12/1 – W.C.W. – Lavendar Fields, Izbo, DJ Meow and more
12/2 – Freddy Todd, Dipitus, Bezlebub and more
12/3 – MF Doom Tribute
12/2 – Chief Kaya, King Shotta, Killa Nova
12/4 – Centauri, Ghast, Gurth Brooks and more
The Bluebird Theater
11/30 – Alexander 23
12/2 – Spencer Crandall
12/3 – Covex
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/1 – Jonas The Space Cowboy, Hunker Down, The Goofball Bucket
12/2 – Murs, Oswin Benjamin, Jay The Rarest and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)
12/2 – Lespecial, Sqwerv, 3420 and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
12/3 – Robert Glasper, Cory Henry and more
Dazzle
11/30 – Jeff Jenkins, Keith Oxman
12/1 – Theo Bleckmann, Erik Deutsch, Sly5thAve (6 p.m.)
12/1 – Theo Bleckmann, Erik Deutsch, Sly5thAve (9 p.m.)
12/2 – Theo Bleckmann, Erik Deutsch, Sly5thAve (6 p.m.)
12/2 – Theo Bleckmann, Erik Deutsch, Sly5thAve (9 p.m.)
12/3 – Cass Clayton Band (6 p.m.)
12/3 – Bonnie & Taylor Sims Band (9 p.m.)
12/4 – El Javi
12/4 – Rocco Lc Williams Quartet
Globe Hall
12/2 – Redamancy, Horsebitch, To Be Astronauts
12/3 – The Railebenders, Jesse Dayton
12/4 – The Railebenders, Jesse Dayton
12/5 – Pilot The Machine, The Slacks, Mrs. Nesbitt and more
Goosetown Tavern
11/30 – Open Mic
12/3 – Life Among Trees
12/4 – Talk Box, Blankslate
The Gothic Theatre
11/30 – Beach Bunny, Miloe, Co-Stanza
12/2 – TV Girl, Jordana
12/3 – Revolución De Amore
Grizzly Rose
12/1 – Triple Nickel
12/2 – Triple Nickel
12/3 – Triple Nickel
12/4 – Triple Nickel
12/5 – Triple Nickel
Herb’s Hideout
11/30 – Gabe Mervine
12/1 – Diana Castro
12/2 – Cocktail Revolution
12/3 – Funkiphino
Herman’s Hideaway
12/1 – Troy Good
12/2 – Myron Hendley, Tony Exum Jr., Darryl Murrill
12/3 – Sharone, As We Rise, Signs of Tranquility and more
12/4 – Log, Alter Ego
Hi-Dive
12/2 – Soft Petals, No Roses, Glueman
12/3 – Wall of The Fallen, Cleaner, Moons and more
12/4 – Gestalt, False Report, The Animal Steel and more
Larimer Lounge
11/30 – Del Water Gap, Alaska Reid
12/2 – Holdfast, Compass & Cavern, My Body Sings Electric
12/3 – Open House, Tantok, Mace Face Killa and more
12/4 – ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, Death Valley Girls
12/5 – Hit For Sats, PreDAT, Funetic
Lost Lake
12/2 – Willi Carlisle, Johno Leeroy, Dylan Earl
12/3 – Lady Denim, The Moss, OH Paris
12/4 – Seeyouspacecowboy, Greyhaven, Wristmeetrazor and more
12/5 – Destino, Joshua Day, Connorparty
Marquis Theater
12/4 – Giolí & Assia
Mission Ballroom
11/30 – Polo G, Hotboi, Lil Poppa and more
12/2 – The Band Camino, Dreamers, Weathers and more
12/3 – Papadosio
12/4 – Denver Comes Alive: Ramble on Revival, Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno and more
12/5 – Opeth, Mastodon, Zeal & Ardor
Nocturne
12/1 – Andrew Friedrich Trio
12/2 – Tom Amend
12/3 – Taylor Clay John Gunther Quintet
12/4 – Derek Banach Quintet
12/5 – Seth Lewis
Number Thirty Eight
12/2 – TBA
12/3 – David Miner and The Reasons to Quit
The Ogden Theater
12/1 – Misterwives, Frances Forever
12/2 – Noah Kahan, Blake Rose
12/3 – 24KGoldn, Bankrol Hayden
The Oriental Theater
12/2 – Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
Paramount Theatre
12/1 – Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, Sara Watkins
12/4 – Béla Fleck & Friends
Roxy Broadway
11/30 – Open Mic
12/1 – Wayward Blues & Co
12/2 – Spyderland, Princess Dewclaw & Connie
12/2 – Dizzy with a Dame
12/3 – Spyderland, Princess Dewclaw & Connie
12/3 – Occam’s Rose, Pedro Meyer
12/3 – The Patient Zeros, Oh, Drifter & The Black Feathers
12/4 – DJ GirlAfraid
12/4 – Mile High Soul Club
12/4 – Tatum Mildred
Summit Music Hall
11/30 – Waterparks, Phem
12/1 – Beabadobee, Blackstarkids, Christian Leave
12/2 – Larry June
Soiled Dove
12/1 – Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband
12/2 – Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene
12/3 – Jessy J
12/5 – Jim Dalton & Amigos, Jesse Dayton
Temple Night Club
12/2 – Tsu Nami
12/3 – Black Caviar, partywithray
12/4 – Benny Benassi
The Venue
12/1 – Open Stage
12/3 – Jingle Jam, Bubba Sparxxx
12/4 – Ten Years Gone, Livewire
Your Mom’s House
11/30 – Open Jam
12/1 – Mindtrick, Isoteric, B34n5 and more
12/2 – Iphaze, Docfunk, Jakattak and more
12/4 – Organic Dystopia