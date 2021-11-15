33 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some fierce events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting artsy with the Octopus Initiative Lottery and end it by getting cozy with a Chili Cook-Off. Whatever you have planned, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, November 15

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: November 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Have a chance to win some wondrous contemporary art and expand your art collection with the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the lottery with free entries for a way to grab works from local artists.

Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita | Immersive Art Experience

When: November 15 – 28

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $12 – $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space continues its Spookadelia series with the Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita | Immersive Art Experience. The immersive installment delves into a psychedelic augmented reality that explores the human relationship between self and the world around us with art consumption through haunting experiences.

Keep the Glass

When: November 15, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit #150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders’ Keep The Glass Monday returns. This month for $10 you can receive two cider pours and a themed mug to take home for a cozy afternoon tasting.

Tuesday, November 16

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’21 – Industry Workshops

When: November 16 – 17

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Various prices, check here

The Lowdown: Presented by The Green Solution and Medicine Man, Denver Fashion Week is back. 303 Magazine hosts Denver’s top fashion events. The week holds tons of fashion-related experiences including models workshops, industry workshops and some amazing fashion shows.

Mindful Looking Online

When: November 16, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Mindful Looking Online. You can take a pause out of your day to inspect Henry Ossawa Tanner’s The Resurrection of Lazarus on a deeper level with the help of a museum instructor on Zoom.

Ciders & Sides

When: November 16, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit #150, Denver

Cost: $27 – $29, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with GetFed Concepts for a Ciders & Sides pairing. You can nosh on a tasting of four styles of sushi rolls complemented with four delightful ciders for a flavorful midday adventure.

Wednesday, November 17

Digital Earth: Changing Colorado

When: November 17, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Digital Earth: Changing Colorado. You can take a trip through mountain peaks, an ancient sea and more with the guidance of Geologist Bob Raynolds and Ka Chun Yu, curator of space science. The session will teach you about forest fires, Colorado’s landscapes and how climate change is impacting them.

Mango Mint Hard Seltzer Firkin

When: November 17, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on a fresh Mango Mint Hard Seltzer Release this Wednesday at Copper Kettle Brewing Company. The brew is light and bright, perfect for a pick-me-up. You can also snack on bites from the onsite food truck, Schnitzelwirt German Cuisine.

Film Night

When: November 17, 7 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre partners with Arc’teryx Denver for a Film Night. You can kick back and relax to view screenings of ski adventure films, have a chance at winning prizes, hear from local organizations and more. The proceeds from the event will benefit Elevated Alpine.

Laugh Your Craft Off

When: November 17, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $22, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your crafting skills warmed up for Laugh Your Craft Off. You can take part in a positive energy bowl-making workshop with instruction from artist Shanel Hughes and comedic commentary from comedian ShaNae Ross as you create during the crafting session.

Sake and Bonbon Pairing

When: November 17, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth during a Sake and Bonbon Pairing. Colorado Sake Co. teams up with Colorado Cocoa Pod for the pairing event with a tasting of four sakes and four chocolate bonbons.

Thursday, November 18

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’21 – Day 3

When: November 18

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Various prices, check here

Warren Miller Entertainment’s Winter Starts Now

When: November 18 – 20

Where: Paramount Theatre Denver,1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $23 – $26, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Experience Warren Miller’s Winter Starts Now. The 72nd film of Warren Miller Entertainment celebrates the start of the snowboard and ski season with inspiring stories, virtual releases, giveaways and more. You can experience the magic of winter wonderlands without leaving your seat.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: November 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location within the West Highland neighborhood — and this time with a secret comedian. You will find out the location via email on the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

What’s In-Between

When: November 18, 6 p.m.

Where: The Dikeou Collection, 1615 California St. Ste 515, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: The Dikeou Collection presents What’s In-Between: Artist and Curator Conversation with Devon Dikeou and Cortney Lane Stell. The event features a discussion with Devon Dikeou and Cortney Lane Stell, exploring Dikeou’s art processes and pieces that are currently on view.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: November 18 – December 24

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Make some marks off of your gift list at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

Tenth Anniversary Celebration Free Day

When: November 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum hosts a Tenth Anniversary Celebration Free Day. You can explore the galleries of the museum free of charge this Thursday without a reservation and take a peek at the current exhibition A Decade of Discovery: Clyfford Still in Denver.

Friday, November 19

The Made Shop: Kimberly & Marke Johnson

When: November 19, 8 a.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Get creative with The Made Shop: Kimberly & Marke Johnson. You can hear from the crew that runs the ever-changing design studio based in both Denver and L.A. Learn more about collaborative processes, boundary-crossing experimentations and more throughout the lecture.

This Is My Jam! – Jam Tasting & Music Trivia

When: November 19, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver partners with GeeksWhoDrink and Hot Jam to continue its Black Sheep Fridays series with This Is My Jam! – Jam Tasting & Music Trivia. The event will test your knowledge of all things music while you delight in the tastes of local jam.

Colorado Writers’ Salon: Queer Comics with Yves Navant

When: November 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Hear from author, illustrator and rebel Yves Navant during a Colorado Writers’ Salon: Queer Comics with Yves Navant event. Navant will discuss his new artwork, his experience of bringing queer identities into the comic book world and more throughout the literary event.

Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party

When: November 19, 9 p.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your finger guns ready for the Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party. You can party all night to live music bangin’ beats from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and KDJ Above and get your boogie on to all-era jams.

Holiday Food and Gift Festival

When: November 19 – 21

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $14 at entry

The Lowdown: The Holiday Food & Gift Festival returns to Denver for the 35th year. You can shop from art, jewelry, woodcraft and Christmas decor all throughout the festival. If you are feeling peckish, you can dive into a large assortment of gourmet food samples and vendors presenting delights of chocolate, jams and more.

Denver Christkindlmarket

When: November 21 – December 23

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Weinachten season at the Denver Christkindlmarket. Christkindlmarket is Colorado’s biggest and most authentic Christkindl market. Stop by to shop for traditional German Christmas gifts, drink Glühwein (German hot mulled wine) and get a special Stein or mug. You can also visit the cookie house or brat house to munch on specialty German fare.

Saturday, November 20

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’21 – Day 4

When: November 20

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Various prices, check here

Zona Rosa and I Know Not Where

When: November 20 – January 8

Where: K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: K Contemporary presents the opening of exhibitions Zona Rosa by artist Angel Ricardo Ricardo Rios and I Know Not Where by artist Shawn Huckins. You can explore the two exhibitions and hear an artist talk from Ricardo Rios throughout the day.

Thanksgiving Pie and Beer Pairing When: November 20, 11 a.m. Where: All Denver Beer Co. Locations Cost: $20 – $45, get tickets here The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. is back with a Thanksgiving Pie and Beer Pairing. The pairing features four Denver Beer Co. brews complemented with three hand pies from Hinman Pie to munch on. You can nibble and sip and have a chance to preorder a pie to bring to your Thanksgiving dinner. Colorado Girl Gang Holiday Pop-Up

When: November 20, 11 a.m.

Where: The Hive on 16th, 403 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Colorado Girl Gang hosts a Holiday Pop-Up. You can explore 30 vendors, meet with local female-run business owners, like-minded women and more during the fun gathering.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

When: November 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $71, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Denver just in time for the holiday season. You can rock out to the amazing orchestra as they perform live during the 2021 tour. The event is one of the most popular holiday traditions in Denver, so don’t miss the chance to see the orchestra and start celebrating the festive season.

Pumpkin Pie 5k/10k

When: November 20, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: City Park Pavilion, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $30 – $45, register here

The Lowdown: Keep in shape this Thanksgiving season by running in the Pumpkin Pie 5k/10k. You can lace up your sneakers and break a sweat in a 5k or 10k race. All finishers will receive a slice of pumpkin pie, a race shirt, a finisher’s medal and more with an ending of vendors and food to boot.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: November 20, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and rock it out with Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music on the patio.

Sunday, November 21

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’21 – Day 5

When: November 21

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Various prices, check here

Pilates and Pints

When: November 21, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Various prices, here

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company teams up with The Ground for Pilates and Pints. You can stretch out with owner and instructor Jessica Taylor in the taproom and then later refresh with a Copper Kettle brew.

Chili Cook-Off

When: November 21, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Chain Reaction Brewing Company, 902 S. Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chain Reaction Brewing Company hosts its annual Chili Cook-Off. You can take part in the cook-off by bringing your own chili for all to taste and rate or you can stop in to taste and judge everyone’s take on the comforting dish.

Mark Your Calendar

Zoo Lights

When: November 22 – January 2

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, tickets available here

Active Minds: President John F. Kennedy

When: November 23, 5 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

At Last – A Tribute to Etta James

When: November 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89, tickets available here

60 Minutes in Space

When: November 30, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here