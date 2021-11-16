Secure Your Spot On The Official Denver Fashion Week After Party Guest List

303 Magazine is bringing DJ Erin Stereo and DJ Ofir to the stage on Saturday, November 20 for the official Denver Fashion Week after party. You’ll want to grab your friends, plan your outfit and bring your dancing shoes because this will be a night for the books.

Haven’t purchased your Denver Fashion Week tickets yet? Do so here!

Join us and meet the models, designers and all the DFW fashionistas. We’ll transfer the second floor of The McNichols Building into an after party club environment with an upgraded sound, lights and a laser show. A cash bar will be available.

Tickets cost $15. RSVP HERE.

Please note, per CDC new guidance, proof of your vaccination card and a valid ID must be presented in order to enter Denver Fashion Week events.

The Denver Fashion Week after party is on Saturday, November 20 at 10:30 p.m. Secure your spot on the guest list here. The McNichols Building is located at 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver. Purchase tickets to Denver Fashion Week presented by The Green Solution and Medicine Man here.