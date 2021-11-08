Just Announced – 303 Magazine and Sofar Sounds Partner to Curate Select Shows

Local music is meant to be seen and heard. With Denver’s music scene continuing to build and boil over with talent, it’s clear that Denver is on the cusp of a musical renaissance. At 303 Magazine, we are committed to shining a light on the underground music scene and telling their stories and showcasing their works. Now that the world is operating more consistently, successfully dealing with the pandemic in live entertainment spaces, we want to continue to grow live music in our own backyard, connecting musicians to audiences outside of our editorial. Today, we announce a partnership with Sofar Sounds to do just that.

From this November to May 2022, 303 Magazine will curate select shows alongside Sofar Sounds. The intimate concert series will showcase hand-chosen local artists in unique and intimate settings across the greater Denver area. We aim to enrich our community by directly connecting you with it, so we have taken the time to curate these shows by putting the art on a pedestal. Simply put, you will not be disappointed. In traditional Sofar Sounds style, you won’t know the sounds and musical styles that await you, but by the end of the night, it’ll be all you’ll be able to talk about. You can bet on that.

The first two Sofar Sounds and 303 Magazine collaborative shows will take place on Saturday, November 20 and Saturday, December 8 respectively, with many more soon to be announced. While the lineup is under wraps, for now, stay tuned for profiles on some of the artists playing, and get ready to discover the undiscovered.

Use code 303Mag to get 20% off any Sofar Sounds Show. All you have to do is pick a show, click “Buy tickets”, and apply code 303MAG at checkout. For a full listing of Sofar Sounds and 303 Magazine collaborative shows visit the landing site here.