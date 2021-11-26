Shop Local This Holiday Season With a Bag of Colfax

Small Business Saturday, a day meant to remind us all to support our local community by buying local, is this weekend. With supply chain issues impacting delivery for online shopping and the effects of the pandemic still keeping many local businesses in survival mode, there has never been a more important time to shop small and local. This Small Business Saturday, the Colfax Ave Business Improvement District is launching its second annual Bag of Colfax in hopes of making holiday shopping easy and generating funds to support the local business community.

The Bag of Colfax is a custom-built mystery bag. Each bag costs $60 and contains between five and seven items from locally-owned shops on Colfax, picked just for you based on your preferences. This year, the Colfax BID has added a VIP bag ($75), which contains the standard number of custom-picked goodies as well as a special, reusable tote made out of street banners that you’ve likely seen adorning the light posts that keep Colfax glowing throughout the night.

As anyone in Denver knows, Colfax is full of unique shops offering items you won’t find anywhere else. Each bag serves as a great gift this holiday season — or keep it for yourself, your secret is safe with us — that also supports small business owners right here in the Mile High.

“Small businesses are still dealing with the economic hardship of the pandemic. Shopping local not only puts a smile on an owner’s face but also allows them to keep their doors open,” Communications and Programs Director Michelle Valeri said in a statement. “We are building on the success of the inaugural year of Bag of Colfax, which raised over $11,000 for participating businesses in 2020, and continuing to support the businesses that make Colfax Avenue unique.”

Businesses providing goodies for this year’s bags include 303 Boards, Big Ass Maps, Bruz Off Fax, The Corner Beet, Pete’s Kitchen, Rooted Heart Yoga & Wellness, Salon Lucid, Smith & Cannon, Studio Colfax, The Urban Cookie and Wax & Lash.

The second annual Bag of Colfax goes on sale at midnight on Saturday, November 27. You can purchase one here.

All photos courtesy of the Colfax Ave Business Improvement District.