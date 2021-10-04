This Week in Concerts – Kane Brown, Dave Matthews Band, Leon Bridges and More

This week in concerts, Kane Brown comes to the Ball Arena, The Dave Matthews Band plays at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and Leon Bridges stops by Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Mission Ballroom. The Gothic Theatre hosts Bayside’s 21 years celebration tour alongside Senses Fail and Hawthorne Heights while Red Rocks Amphitheatre reserves three days for Denver’s very own Illenium. For this and more updates on local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

10/10 – Kane Brown

The Black Box

10/4 – Dubday – Denver: Brightside, Mantra Sounds, Banana Tree and more

10/5 – Electronic Tuesdays: Nikki Nair

10/6 – Crash_G X MVRS

10/6 – WCW: Tesla Nikole , Skysonix, Aimerie

10/8 – Atish: All Night Denver

10/8 – D.V.R.S. and Coal Mine Sound Takeover (The Lounge)

10/9 – Recon DnB: 18 Year Anniversary (The Black Box)

10/9 – Milky.Wav, Azon Classic, Yung Abner and more (The Lounge)

10/10 – Sunday School: Audio Effects Processing with Aimerie

The Bluebird Theatre

10/5 – Men I Trust

10/6 – Bayside

10/7 – Jade Bird

10/8 – Quicksand

10/9 – Carbon Leaf

10/10 – Hobo Johnson

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/5 – K Camp, Trey Triple, Ave Grim and more

10/7 – Shift, An-Ten-Nae, Ill.Gates, Ahee and more

10/8 – Flipturn (Cervantes’ Other Side)

10/8 – City Morgue, Kuttem Reese, N8NoFace (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/9 – Bumpin Uglies, Tropadelic, Joey Harkum (Cervantes’ Other Side)

10/9 – Start Making Sense, Elegant Plums (Cervantes’ Other Side)

10/10 – J.I., Yxng K.A., Apollo Rai and more

Dazzle

10/6 – The Democracy

10/6 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIP’s

10/7 – Purnell Steen & The FIve Point Ambassadors

10/8 – The Jack Hadley Band

10/8 – Mojomama

10/9 – Paradise Theatre

10/9 – Paradise Theatre

10/10 – Rich Chiaraluce Dale Brunning Quartet

Denver Levitt Pavilion

10/8 – Caifanes

10/9 – Shovels & Rope

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10/8 – Dave Matthews Band

10/9 – Dave Matthews Band

The Fillmore Auditorium

10/6 – Angels and Airwaves

10/9 – Jelly Roll

Globe Hall

10/5 – Arlo Parks, Michelle

10/6 – Transviolet, Little Hurt, Lorelei Marcell

10/7 – Deep Sea Diver, Coriscana

10/8 – Tone Stith, Adiel Mitchell

10/9 – Charlie Parr

10/10 – People Like Me, Modern Lingo, Radio Fluke and more

Goosetown Tavern

10/8 – Addie Tonic

10/9 – Aware 24 Seven, Oldsoul Era

The Gothic Theatre

10/5 – Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights and more

10/6 – Lucy Dacus, Bartees Strange

10/7 – Badflower, Teenage Wrist, Dead Poet Society

Grizzly Rose

10/6 – Nathan Dean

10/7 – Nathan Dean

10/8 – Nathan Dean

10/9 – Nathan Dean

Herb’s Hideout

10/4 – Vlad Girshevich

10/5 – Gabe Mervin

10/6 – Diana Castro

10/7 – Cocktail Revolution

10/8 – Mile High Groove

10/9 – Mile High Groove

10/10 – Diana Castro

Herman’s Hideaway

10/7 – Flesh-N-Bone

10/8 – PowerGlove, Immortal Guardian

Hi-Dive

10/4 – The Shivas, Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille, Honey Blazer

10/7 – Angela Autumn, Katie Mae & The Lubrication, John Leroy

10/8 – Church Girls, Meliora, Horse Bitch

10/9 – Grief Ritual, Church Fire, Lost Relics and more

10/10 – Nordista Freeze, Future Crib, Dear Rabbit

Larimer Lounge

10/5 – Des Rocks, The Black Feathers

10/7 – Stephen Day, Carly Bannister

10/8 – Riz La Vie, Whiterosemoxie

10/9 – Ship Wrek, RC3, Phat Jazz

Lost Lake

10/6 – Blue Water Highway, Jackson Harkness Trio

10/8 – Sunnnner, People in General, Sludge Broker and more

10/9 – Nation of Language, Oko Tygra

10/10 – Kingdom Collapse

Marquis Theater

10/8 – Local H, Radkey, despAIR Jordan

10/9 – Hemingway Hero, Under Auburn Skies, It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana and more

Mission Ballroom

10/4 – Leon Bridges, Abraham ALexander

10/5 – Dead Can Dance

10/8 – Brothers Osborne, Travis Denning, Tenille Townes

10/9 – Opiuo, 1788-L, Esseks and more

Nocturne

10/6 – Vlad Girshevich Trio

10/7 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet

10/8 – The David Bernot Quartet

10/9 – The Clay-Gott Quintet

10/10 – Domi Edson Trio

Number Thirty Eight

10/8 – DJ Simone Says

The Ogden Theatre

10/5 – Brasstracks, TOBi, BLK Odyssey

10/8 – Japanese Breakfast, Luna Li

10/9 – Andy Frasco & The U.N., Graham Good and The Painters

10/10 – Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness, Zac Clark

The Oriental Theater

10/9 – Supersuckers, Reno Divorce, Luke Schmaltz

Paramount Theatre

10/9 – Pat Metheny, James Francies, Joe Dyson

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/5 – Heilung

10/6 – Leon Bridges, Abraham Alexander

10/7 – Illenium, Wooli, Kaivon and more

10/8 – Illenium, Blanke, Brondo and more

10/9 – Illenium, Nurko, Grant and more

10/10 – Opiuo and Clozee

Broadway Roxy

10/5 – Open Mic

10/6 – Mike Lamitola

10/7 – Charlie White

10/ 9 – DJ Couchman

10/9 – Bruce Cook

10/9 – JR Rabbit

Summit Music Hall

10/8 – 42 Dugg

10/9 – Tinashe, REI AMI

10/10 – Four Years Strong, Bearings, State Champs and more

Temple Night Club

10/7 – Denver House Music Takeover: Ready Or Not, Steezify, LeFr3sh

10/7 – Kill Script

10/8 – Shift K3y

10/9 – Regard

10/9 – Technorado Takeover: Nate Ramirez, Mental 69, Mike McCray and more

The Venue

10/6 – Open Stage

10/7 – The Fall Ball

10/8 – Anthony Corder

10/9 – Steelheart

Your Mom’s House

10/7 – Security Culture, Bluntguts, Then I Fly and more

10/8 – Collidoscope, Giomassic, Dr. Crowelly and more

10/9 – Reggaeton Night: Nuevo Vs. Clasico