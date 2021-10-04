This Week in Concerts – Kane Brown, Dave Matthews Band, Leon Bridges and More

This week in concerts, Kane Brown comes to the Ball Arena, The Dave Matthews Band plays at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and Leon Bridges stops by Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Mission Ballroom. The Gothic Theatre hosts Bayside’s 21 years celebration tour alongside Senses Fail and Hawthorne Heights while Red Rocks Amphitheatre reserves three days for Denver’s very own Illenium. For this and more updates on local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
10/10 – Kane Brown
The Black Box
10/4 – Dubday – Denver: Brightside, Mantra Sounds, Banana Tree and more
10/5 – Electronic Tuesdays: Nikki Nair
10/6 – Crash_G X MVRS
10/6 – WCW: Tesla Nikole , Skysonix, Aimerie
10/8 – Atish: All Night Denver
10/8 – D.V.R.S. and Coal Mine Sound Takeover (The Lounge)
10/9 – Recon DnB: 18 Year Anniversary (The Black Box)
10/9 – Milky.Wav, Azon Classic, Yung Abner and more (The Lounge)
10/10 – Sunday School: Audio Effects Processing with Aimerie
The Bluebird Theatre
10/5 – Men I Trust
10/6 – Bayside
10/7 – Jade Bird
10/8 – Quicksand
10/9 – Carbon Leaf
10/10 – Hobo Johnson
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/5 – K Camp, Trey Triple, Ave Grim and more
10/7 – Shift, An-Ten-Nae, Ill.Gates, Ahee and more
10/8 – Flipturn (Cervantes’ Other Side)
10/8 – City Morgue, Kuttem Reese, N8NoFace (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/9 – Bumpin Uglies, Tropadelic, Joey Harkum (Cervantes’ Other Side)
10/9 – Start Making Sense, Elegant Plums (Cervantes’ Other Side)
10/10 – J.I., Yxng K.A., Apollo Rai and more
Dazzle
10/6 – The Democracy
10/6 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIP’s
10/7 – Purnell Steen & The FIve Point Ambassadors
10/8 – The Jack Hadley Band
10/8 – Mojomama
10/9 – Paradise Theatre
10/10 – Rich Chiaraluce Dale Brunning Quartet
Denver Levitt Pavilion
10/8 – Caifanes
10/9 – Shovels & Rope
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/8 – Dave Matthews Band
10/9 – Dave Matthews Band
The Fillmore Auditorium
10/6 – Angels and Airwaves
10/9 – Jelly Roll
Globe Hall
10/5 – Arlo Parks, Michelle
10/6 – Transviolet, Little Hurt, Lorelei Marcell
10/7 – Deep Sea Diver, Coriscana
10/8 – Tone Stith, Adiel Mitchell
10/9 – Charlie Parr
10/10 – People Like Me, Modern Lingo, Radio Fluke and more
Goosetown Tavern
10/8 – Addie Tonic
10/9 – Aware 24 Seven, Oldsoul Era
The Gothic Theatre
10/5 – Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights and more
10/6 – Lucy Dacus, Bartees Strange
10/7 – Badflower, Teenage Wrist, Dead Poet Society
Grizzly Rose
10/6 – Nathan Dean
10/7 – Nathan Dean
10/8 – Nathan Dean
10/9 – Nathan Dean
Herb’s Hideout
10/4 – Vlad Girshevich
10/5 – Gabe Mervin
10/6 – Diana Castro
10/7 – Cocktail Revolution
10/8 – Mile High Groove
10/9 – Mile High Groove
10/10 – Diana Castro
Herman’s Hideaway
10/7 – Flesh-N-Bone
10/8 – PowerGlove, Immortal Guardian
Hi-Dive
10/4 – The Shivas, Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille, Honey Blazer
10/7 – Angela Autumn, Katie Mae & The Lubrication, John Leroy
10/8 – Church Girls, Meliora, Horse Bitch
10/9 – Grief Ritual, Church Fire, Lost Relics and more
10/10 – Nordista Freeze, Future Crib, Dear Rabbit
Larimer Lounge
10/5 – Des Rocks, The Black Feathers
10/7 – Stephen Day, Carly Bannister
10/8 – Riz La Vie, Whiterosemoxie
10/9 – Ship Wrek, RC3, Phat Jazz
Lost Lake
10/6 – Blue Water Highway, Jackson Harkness Trio
10/8 – Sunnnner, People in General, Sludge Broker and more
10/9 – Nation of Language, Oko Tygra
10/10 – Kingdom Collapse
Marquis Theater
10/8 – Local H, Radkey, despAIR Jordan
10/9 – Hemingway Hero, Under Auburn Skies, It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana and more
Mission Ballroom
10/4 – Leon Bridges, Abraham ALexander
10/5 – Dead Can Dance
10/8 – Brothers Osborne, Travis Denning, Tenille Townes
10/9 – Opiuo, 1788-L, Esseks and more
Nocturne
10/6 – Vlad Girshevich Trio
10/7 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet
10/8 – The David Bernot Quartet
10/9 – The Clay-Gott Quintet
10/10 – Domi Edson Trio
Number Thirty Eight
10/8 – DJ Simone Says
The Ogden Theatre
10/5 – Brasstracks, TOBi, BLK Odyssey
10/8 – Japanese Breakfast, Luna Li
10/9 – Andy Frasco & The U.N., Graham Good and The Painters
10/10 – Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness, Zac Clark
The Oriental Theater
10/9 – Supersuckers, Reno Divorce, Luke Schmaltz
Paramount Theatre
10/9 – Pat Metheny, James Francies, Joe Dyson
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/5 – Heilung
10/6 – Leon Bridges, Abraham Alexander
10/7 – Illenium, Wooli, Kaivon and more
10/8 – Illenium, Blanke, Brondo and more
10/9 – Illenium, Nurko, Grant and more
10/10 – Opiuo and Clozee
Broadway Roxy
10/5 – Open Mic
10/6 – Mike Lamitola
10/7 – Charlie White
10/ 9 – DJ Couchman
10/9 – Bruce Cook
10/9 – JR Rabbit
Summit Music Hall
10/8 – 42 Dugg
10/9 – Tinashe, REI AMI
10/10 – Four Years Strong, Bearings, State Champs and more
Temple Night Club
10/7 – Denver House Music Takeover: Ready Or Not, Steezify, LeFr3sh
10/7 – Kill Script
10/8 – Shift K3y
10/9 – Regard
10/9 – Technorado Takeover: Nate Ramirez, Mental 69, Mike McCray and more
The Venue
10/6 – Open Stage
10/7 – The Fall Ball
10/8 – Anthony Corder
10/9 – Steelheart
Your Mom’s House
10/7 – Security Culture, Bluntguts, Then I Fly and more
10/8 – Collidoscope, Giomassic, Dr. Crowelly and more