This Week in Concerts – J. Cole, Raekwon, Princess Nokia and More

This week in concerts, J. Cole and Marc Anthony stop by Ball Arena. Raekwon celebrates 25 years of, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, with Ghostface Killah and GZA at the Fillmore and Princess Nokia plays at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, but that’s not all. Midland stops by Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Emotional Oranges makes an appearance at The Gothic Theatre, among many others. For this and more updates on local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

10/14 – J. Cole

10/15 – Eric Church

10/17 – Marc Anthony

The Black Box

10/12 – Electronic Tuesdays: Illanthropy.

10/13 – Nicola Cruz DJ Set (The Black Box)

10/13 – W.I.P. Wednesdays (The Lounge)

10/14 – Oakk, Beat Kitty, Alex Unger and more (The Black Box)

10/14 – Oddio.Files: Oomah, Kodama, Jantzonia (The Lounge)

10/15 – Lost, Bok Bok, Rameau Control (The Black Box)

10/15 – Locals in The Lounge: Fenx, Big Redd, Dwnsth and more (The Lounge)

10/16 – Murkury, Pathwey, Kirkbybright and more (The Black Box)

10/16 – Sub.Mission Takeover: Wriza, Canvas, Sektah and more (The Lounge)

10/17 – Sunday School with Leon J (The Black Box Studio)

The Bluebird Theater

10/11 – cleopatrick

10/12 – Nascar Aloe

10/14 – Delta Rae

10/15 – Mo Lowda & The Humble

10/16 – Elderbrook

10/17 – Edlerbrook

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/11 – AG Club, Sam Truth, Payday (Cervates’ Other Side)

10/11 – Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, Dubbo and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/12 – Stop Light Observations, Sun Room (Cervates’ Other Side)

10/12 – Billy Failing Band, Jarrod Walker, Silas Herman and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/13 – Ryan Caraveo, Dempsey Host (Cervates’ Other Side)

10/13 – Princess Nokia, Dounia (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/14 – Shift, Mystic Grizzly, Onhell and more (Cervates’ Other Side)

10/14 – Shift, Sage Armstrong, Lysoul & Lemonade and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/15 – Kendall Street Company, Zeta June, Madeline Hawthorne: 2-Day Pass (Cervates’ Other Side)

10/15 – Kendall Street Company (Cervates’ Other Side)

10/15 – Mark Farina, Miguel Migs (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/16 – Kendall Street Company, Sqwerv, Danny Evans (Cervates’ Other Side)

10/16 – Manic Focus, Chris Karns, Funkstatik and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

Dazzle

10/12 – Some Assembly Required

10/13 – Jeremy Pelt

10/13 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIP’s

10/14 – Tom Amend Octet

10/14 – FreeBear, Eric Benny Bloom, Steve Kovalcheck

10/15 – Fortunate, Victor Mestas

10/16 – Tribute to Jon Hendricks: Leonard E. Barrett

10/16 – Echoes

10/17 – Jane Bunnett, Maqueque

The Fillmore Auditorium

10/14 – Rod Wave

10/16 – Raekwon, Ghostface Killa, GZA

10/17 – August Burns Red

Globe Hall

10/14 – Britt Devens, Ellsworth, Featherpusher

10/15 – Valley Maker, Patrick Dethlefs

10/16 – Sierra Ferrell, Bella White

10/17 – Sierra Ferrell, Bella White

Goosetown Tavern

10/15 – People In Between, Summer Bedhead, KCGG

10/16 – Takipnik, Los Tombs

10/17 – The Mile High Blues Society Challenge

The Gothic Theatre

10/15 – Emotional Oranges, Tkay Maidza, Unusual Demont

10/16 – Roy Wood Jr.

10/16 – Roy Wood Jr.

10/17 – Sleigh Bells

Grizzly Rose

10/13 – 20 Hands High

10/14 – 20 Hands High

10/15 – 20 Hands High

10/16 – 20 Hands High

10/17 – 20 Hands High

Herb’s Hideout

10/11 – Vlad Gershevich

10/12 – Gabe Mervine

10/13 – Diana Castro

10/14 – Dave Randon Trio

10/15 – Blinker Fluid

10/16 – Blinker Fluid

10/17 – Erik Boa

Herman’s Hideaway

10/14 – Breadbox, Rocky Burning

10/15 – Cold, Waiting for Eternity, New Dilemma

10/16 – Diamond Platnumz

10/17 – Bentayga, Boldy James

Hi-Dive

10/13 – David Dondero

10/15 – Lawsuit Models, State Drugs, Chap

10/16 – Julianna Zachariou

Larimer Lounge

10/14 – Digg, People In Between, Float Goat and more

10/15 – Open House, T4BZ, Lovely and more

10/16 – Ford., Nasaya

10/16 – Ford., Nasaya

Lost City

10/15 – Clementine Was Right, Ellsworth, Will Orchard and more

Lost Lake

10/14 – Celebration Guns, Bleak Mystique, Semifiction and more

10/15 – Keep Off The Grass, Redivider, Goodnight Native

10/16 – Thumpasaurus, Kenny Cornbread, Monk Gyatso

10/17 – Cagemates, Horse Bitch, Totem Pocket

Marquis Theater

10/11 – Hail The Sun, Kurt Travis, Kaonashi and more

10/13 – Dropout Kings, Chucky Chuck

10/14 – Miyavi

10/15 – Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Astoria State

10/16 – Weathers, Aaron Taos

Mile High Station

10/17 – Mile High Football Bash with live music

Mission Ballroom

10/11 – The Front Bottoms, Oso Oso, Sydney Sprague

10/13 – A Day to Remember, Asking Alexandria, Point North

Nocturne

10/13 – Vlad Gershevich

10/14 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet

10/15 – The David Bernot Quartet

10/16 – The Clay-Gott Quintet

10/17 – The Peter Sommer Septet

Number Thirty Eight

10/14 – Do303 Presents: ’90s Night!

10/15 – Coriscana

10/16 – Honey Blazer, Dave Tamkin

10/17 – NFL Sunday Funday with live DJs

The Ogden Theater

10/13 – Ashley McBryde, Ray Fulcher

10/14 – Atliens, Eliminate, Jessica Audiffred and more

10/15 – Atliens, Zeke Beats, Digital Ethos and more

10/16 – 100 Gecs, Aaron Cartier

Paramount Theatre

10/15 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/14 – Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard

10/15 – Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard

10/16 – Midland, Hailey Whitters, Jackson Dean

10/17 – Black Tiger Sex Machine, Whipped Cream, Kai Wachi B2B YOOKiE

Roxy Broadway

10/13 – Nomad Neighbors

10/14 – Rodney Rice

10/15 – Gumbo le Deux

10/15 – Thom LaFond, David Lawrence, The Spoonful

10/16 – Noah Speer

10/16 – Gray Rails

10/16 – Kayleen Bonnie

10/17 – Kaybay’s Disco

Summit Music Hall

10/15 – Float Like A Buffalo, 40 Oz To Freedom, Doctor Junior

10/16 – King Lil G

Temple Night Club

10/13 – Stylust, Noer The Boy, Hallucinate and more

10/14 – Montell2099

10/15 – Zookeeper

10/16 – Paul Oakenfold

The Venue

10/13 – Open Stage

10/14 – Mackadoe

10/15 – Ipecac

10/16 – Muck Luck, Beneath The Surface

Your Mom’s House

10/12 – Open Jam

10/14 – Jason Leech, Spyderland, Nght Owl and more

10/16 – Alpha Pegasi, More Precious Dust