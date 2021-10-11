This Week in Concerts – J. Cole, Raekwon, Princess Nokia and More

This week in concerts, J. Cole and Marc Anthony stop by Ball Arena. Raekwon celebrates 25 years of, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, with Ghostface Killah and GZA at the Fillmore and Princess Nokia plays at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, but that’s not all. Midland stops by Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Emotional Oranges makes an appearance at The Gothic Theatre, among many others. For this and more updates on local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
10/14 – J. Cole
10/15 – Eric Church
10/17 – Marc Anthony
The Black Box
10/12 – Electronic Tuesdays: Illanthropy.
10/13 – Nicola Cruz DJ Set (The Black Box)
10/13 – W.I.P. Wednesdays (The Lounge)
10/14 – Oakk, Beat Kitty, Alex Unger and more (The Black Box)
10/14 – Oddio.Files: Oomah, Kodama, Jantzonia (The Lounge)
10/15 – Lost, Bok Bok, Rameau Control (The Black Box)
10/15 – Locals in The Lounge: Fenx, Big Redd, Dwnsth and more (The Lounge)
10/16 – Murkury, Pathwey, Kirkbybright and more (The Black Box)
10/16 – Sub.Mission Takeover: Wriza, Canvas, Sektah and more (The Lounge)
10/17 – Sunday School with Leon J (The Black Box Studio)
The Bluebird Theater
10/11 – cleopatrick
10/12 – Nascar Aloe
10/14 – Delta Rae
10/15 – Mo Lowda & The Humble
10/16 – Elderbrook
10/17 – Edlerbrook
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/11 – AG Club, Sam Truth, Payday (Cervates’ Other Side)
10/11 – Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, Dubbo and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/12 – Stop Light Observations, Sun Room (Cervates’ Other Side)
10/12 – Billy Failing Band, Jarrod Walker, Silas Herman and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/13 – Ryan Caraveo, Dempsey Host (Cervates’ Other Side)
10/13 – Princess Nokia, Dounia (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/14 – Shift, Mystic Grizzly, Onhell and more (Cervates’ Other Side)
10/14 – Shift, Sage Armstrong, Lysoul & Lemonade and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/15 – Kendall Street Company, Zeta June, Madeline Hawthorne: 2-Day Pass (Cervates’ Other Side)
10/15 – Kendall Street Company (Cervates’ Other Side)
10/15 – Mark Farina, Miguel Migs (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/16 – Kendall Street Company, Sqwerv, Danny Evans (Cervates’ Other Side)
10/16 – Manic Focus, Chris Karns, Funkstatik and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
Dazzle
10/12 – Some Assembly Required
10/13 – Jeremy Pelt
10/13 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIP’s
10/14 – Tom Amend Octet
10/14 – FreeBear, Eric Benny Bloom, Steve Kovalcheck
10/15 – Fortunate, Victor Mestas
10/16 – Tribute to Jon Hendricks: Leonard E. Barrett
10/16 – Echoes
10/17 – Jane Bunnett, Maqueque
The Fillmore Auditorium
10/14 – Rod Wave
10/16 – Raekwon, Ghostface Killa, GZA
10/17 – August Burns Red
Globe Hall
10/14 – Britt Devens, Ellsworth, Featherpusher
10/15 – Valley Maker, Patrick Dethlefs
10/16 – Sierra Ferrell, Bella White
10/17 – Sierra Ferrell, Bella White
Goosetown Tavern
10/15 – People In Between, Summer Bedhead, KCGG
10/16 – Takipnik, Los Tombs
10/17 – The Mile High Blues Society Challenge
The Gothic Theatre
10/15 – Emotional Oranges, Tkay Maidza, Unusual Demont
10/16 – Roy Wood Jr.
10/17 – Sleigh Bells
Grizzly Rose
10/13 – 20 Hands High
10/14 – 20 Hands High
10/15 – 20 Hands High
10/16 – 20 Hands High
10/17 – 20 Hands High
Herb’s Hideout
10/11 – Vlad Gershevich
10/12 – Gabe Mervine
10/13 – Diana Castro
10/14 – Dave Randon Trio
10/15 – Blinker Fluid
10/16 – Blinker Fluid
10/17 – Erik Boa
Herman’s Hideaway
10/14 – Breadbox, Rocky Burning
10/15 – Cold, Waiting for Eternity, New Dilemma
10/16 – Diamond Platnumz
10/17 – Bentayga, Boldy James
Hi-Dive
10/13 – David Dondero
10/15 – Lawsuit Models, State Drugs, Chap
10/16 – Julianna Zachariou
Larimer Lounge
10/14 – Digg, People In Between, Float Goat and more
10/15 – Open House, T4BZ, Lovely and more
10/16 – Ford., Nasaya
Lost City
10/15 – Clementine Was Right, Ellsworth, Will Orchard and more
Lost Lake
10/14 – Celebration Guns, Bleak Mystique, Semifiction and more
10/15 – Keep Off The Grass, Redivider, Goodnight Native
10/16 – Thumpasaurus, Kenny Cornbread, Monk Gyatso
10/17 – Cagemates, Horse Bitch, Totem Pocket
Marquis Theater
10/11 – Hail The Sun, Kurt Travis, Kaonashi and more
10/13 – Dropout Kings, Chucky Chuck
10/14 – Miyavi
10/15 – Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Astoria State
10/16 – Weathers, Aaron Taos
Mile High Station
10/17 – Mile High Football Bash with live music
Mission Ballroom
10/11 – The Front Bottoms, Oso Oso, Sydney Sprague
10/13 – A Day to Remember, Asking Alexandria, Point North
Nocturne
10/13 – Vlad Gershevich
10/14 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet
10/15 – The David Bernot Quartet
10/16 – The Clay-Gott Quintet
10/17 – The Peter Sommer Septet
Number Thirty Eight
10/14 – Do303 Presents: ’90s Night!
10/15 – Coriscana
10/16 – Honey Blazer, Dave Tamkin
10/17 – NFL Sunday Funday with live DJs
The Ogden Theater
10/13 – Ashley McBryde, Ray Fulcher
10/14 – Atliens, Eliminate, Jessica Audiffred and more
10/15 – Atliens, Zeke Beats, Digital Ethos and more
10/16 – 100 Gecs, Aaron Cartier
Paramount Theatre
10/15 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/14 – Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard
10/15 – Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard
10/16 – Midland, Hailey Whitters, Jackson Dean
10/17 – Black Tiger Sex Machine, Whipped Cream, Kai Wachi B2B YOOKiE
Roxy Broadway
10/13 – Nomad Neighbors
10/14 – Rodney Rice
10/15 – Gumbo le Deux
10/15 – Thom LaFond, David Lawrence, The Spoonful
10/16 – Noah Speer
10/16 – Gray Rails
10/16 – Kayleen Bonnie
10/17 – Kaybay’s Disco
Summit Music Hall
10/15 – Float Like A Buffalo, 40 Oz To Freedom, Doctor Junior
10/16 – King Lil G
Temple Night Club
10/13 – Stylust, Noer The Boy, Hallucinate and more
10/14 – Montell2099
10/15 – Zookeeper
10/16 – Paul Oakenfold
The Venue
10/13 – Open Stage
10/14 – Mackadoe
10/15 – Ipecac
10/16 – Muck Luck, Beneath The Surface
Your Mom’s House
10/12 – Open Jam
10/14 – Jason Leech, Spyderland, Nght Owl and more
10/16 – Alpha Pegasi, More Precious Dust