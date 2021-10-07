Just Announced – Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Heading to Empower Field in 2022

Today the Red Hot Chili Peppers announced a global stadium tour, starting in 2022. Although they’re starting their tour in Europe, they’re kicking off the North American leg of their tour on July 23rd right here in the Mile High City at Empower Field at Mile High with special guests Thundercat and HAIM.

The announcement came in the form of a playful skit, which saw the Red Hot Chili Peppers imitating news broadcasters as they announced each stop on their upcoming tour under fake mustaches and goofy glasses. The band recently returned to form with John Frusciante once again playing lead guitar after a decade-long absence, and the 2022 tour will be Frusciante’s first tour with the band in 15 years.

Presale begins on Saturday, Oct. 9 and tickets officially go on sale on Friday, Oct. 15 at Ticketmaster.com

Check out the full dates for the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s 19-date North American leg of the tour below:

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 North American tour dates

July 23 – Denver, CO, Empower Field at Mile High

July 27 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium

August 3 – Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park

August 6 – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium

August 10 – Atlanta, GA, Truist Park

August 12 – Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

August 14 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ, Metlife Stadium

August 19 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

August 21 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

August 30 – Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

September 1 – Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium

September 3 – Philadelphia, PA ,Citizens Bank Park

September 8 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park

September 10 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park

September 15 – Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium

September 18 – Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field