Just Announced – Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Heading to Empower Field in 2022

Today the Red Hot Chili Peppers announced a global stadium tour, starting in 2022. Although they’re starting their tour in Europe, they’re kicking off the North American leg of their tour on July 23rd right here in the Mile High City at Empower Field at Mile High with special guests Thundercat and HAIM.
The announcement came in the form of a playful skit, which saw the Red Hot Chili Peppers imitating news broadcasters as they announced each stop on their upcoming tour under fake mustaches and goofy glasses. The band recently returned to form with John Frusciante once again playing lead guitar after a decade-long absence, and the 2022 tour will be Frusciante’s first tour with the band in 15 years.
Presale begins on Saturday, Oct. 9 and tickets officially go on sale on Friday, Oct. 15 at Ticketmaster.com
Check out the full dates for the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s 19-date North American leg of the tour below:
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 North American tour dates
July 23 – Denver, CO, Empower Field at Mile High
July 27 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park
July 29 – Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
August 3 – Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park
August 6 – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium
August 10 – Atlanta, GA, Truist Park
August 12 – Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium
August 14 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park
August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ, Metlife Stadium
August 19 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
August 21 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
August 30 – Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium
September 1 – Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium
September 3 – Philadelphia, PA ,Citizens Bank Park
September 8 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park
September 10 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park
September 15 – Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium
September 18 – Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field