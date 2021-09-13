This Week in Concerts – Westword Music Showcase, The Eagles, Alison Wonderland and More

This week in concerts, The Westword Music Showcase takes over Mission Ballroom and the RiNo Arts District with Young the Giant, Thundercat, Kaytranada and more. The Eagles land at the Ball Arena while Colorado Cool Vibes Reggae Fest turns up at Denver Levitt Pavilion. Alison Wonderland makes a two-night appearance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Greensky Bluegrass following for a three-night performance. And Number Thirty Eight hosts NFL Sunday Funday with a performance by Red Mountain Boys. For more information on live shows in the Denver area, make sure to stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

9/18 – The Eagles

The Black Box

9/14 – Electronic Tuesdays: Brother Nature, Way Up High, Lopod and more

9/15 – Astral Hoops Flow Workshop: Taelor Brody, Flow Jam (The Black Box)

9/15 – WCW: Kayyspray, Abyss, Malvalda and more (The Lounge)

9/16 – DJ Icey (The Black Box)

9/16 – Denver House Music Takeover: Beckley, Krootz, Botomaki and more (The Lounge)

9/17 – Josh Teed, Mythic Rogue, Peace Sine (The Black Box)

9/17 – Edgar Reyes, Supernova The Lounge)

9/18 – Atyya, Vinja, Psionic and more (The Black Box)

9/18 – Sub.Mission Takeover: Saule, Seen, Trisicloplox (The Lounge)

9/19 – The Brunch Box: The All:Lo Collective

9/19 – Sunday School: Attya

The Bluebird Theater

9/13 – David Ramirez

9/16 – The National Parks

9/17 – Apashe

9/18 – Jody Wisternoff

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/16 – Shift. Supertask, Tiedye and more

9/17 – Grieves, Jarren Benton, Reason the Citizen and more

9/17 – The Green House Band, The Great Salmon Famine, Zimma

9/18 – Monophonics, Con Brio (Cervantes’ Other Side – 7 p.m.)

9/18 – Phutureprimitive, Liquid Bloom, Ethno (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom – 8 p.m.)

Dazzle

9/14 – Diamond Empire

9/15 – Adam Revell Quintet (6 p.m.)

9/15 – Bread and Jam Session: The VIPs (9 p.m.)

9/17 – Aakash Mittal’s Awaz Trio (7 p.m.)

9/17 – Anthony Russo Band (10 p.m.)

9/18 – The Cookers (6 p.m.)

9/18 – The Cookers (9 p.m.)

Denver Levitt Pavilion

9/16 – North Mississippi All Stars

9/18 – Colorado Cool Vibes Reggae Fest: Nattali Rize, Through the Roots, Jemere Morgan and more

9/19 – Anders Osborne, Rob Drabkin

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/17 – Zac Brown Band, Adam Doleac, Ashland Craft

9/18 – Zac Brown Band, Adam Doleac, Ashland Craft

The Fillmore Auditorium

9/16 – New Found Glory, Simple Plan

Globe Hall

9/16 – Old Soul Dies Young, Dragon Drop, Moodlighting and more

9/17 – Kelly Lee Owens, Foans

9/18 – Jacket of Spiders, Despairia, Swami and more

9/19 – Sunday BBQ Series: Orca, The Francisco Escape, Riding Carpets

Goosetown Tavern

9/17 – Avery Jacob, Juju, Duke Justice

9/18 – Rick Lobato, Chuck Lettes

9/18 – Alter Ego

9/18 – Papi Chulo, Puente Libre, Duran

9/19 – Gonzo Karaoke

The Gothic Theatre

9/16 – Durand Jones & the Indications

9/17 – This Might Get Weird

Grizzly Rose

9/15 – Garrett Speer

9/16 – Garrett Speer

9/17 – Garrett Speer

9/18 – Garrett Speer

9/19 – Garrett Speer

Herb’s Hideout

9/13 – Vlad Girshevich

9/14 – Rico Jones

9/15 – Diana Castro

9/16 – Dave Randon Trio

9/17 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

9/18 – Alive on Arrival

9/19 – Steve Crenshaw Band

Herman’s Hideaway

9/14 – Mike Oregano, Ryan Zimmerman

9/17 – Das EFX, Righteous Revolution, Native Son and more

9/18 – Denver Minifest: Dannah, Teelaw, 2wo Timez and more

9/19 – Mike Martinez Memorial Celebration: Stereo Clone, Risqué Band

Hi-Dive

9/14 – Beach Goons, The Sum Beachers, Bed

Larimer Lounge

9/13 – MC Lars, Mega Ran, MC Frontalot and more

9/14 – Electric Six, Me Like Bees

9/16 – APASHE, Nico Sonntag, Details

9/17 – Westword Music Showcase: The Mañanas, Kinky Fingers, Slow Caves and more

9/18 – Open House, Hostage Situation, MÜV and more

9/19 – Pross, DanielwiththeBalance, Bailey Elora

Lost City

9/17 – Fables of the Fall, Micah Butler

Lost Lake

9/15 – Rightfield, Glass Cases

9/16 – Space Madness, Big Ol’ Pony, Part Time Ghost and more

9/17 – Ponce, Sell Farm, Pink Lady Monster and more

9/18 – Hellocentral, Ten Miles South, The Losers Club and more

9/19 – Nate Hill, Jerney, Donny Blot and more

Marquis Theater

9/18 – Unleash The Archers, Seven Kingdoms, Aether Realm

Mission Ballroom

9/14 – Sylvan Esso, Samia

9/15 – Dance Gavin Dance, Polyphia, Veil of Maya and more

9/16 – St. Vincent, Ali Macofsky

9/17 – Marc Rebillet, Neoma

9/18 – Westword Music Showcase: Young The Giant, Thundercat, Matoma and more (Outdoors)

9/18 – Kaytranada, Duke Dumont (Indoors)

Nocturne

9/15 – The Heath Walton Band

9/16 – Tom Amend Organ Trio

9/17 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet

9/18 – The Wil Swindler Quintet

9/19 – Adam Bodine Trio

Number Thirty Eight

9/16 – ’90s Night!

9/17 – Westword Music Showcase: Silver & Gold, Vic N’ The Narwhals, Bison Bone and more

9/19 – NFL Sunday Funday: Red Mountain Boys

The Ogden Theater

9/17 – Larkin Poe, The Cold Stares

9/18 – Mitis, Au5, Taska Black, Rico & Miella

The Oriental Theater

9/16 – Cash’d Out: Brent Loveday & The Dirty Dollars

9/18 – The Yawpers, Augustus

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/13 – Death Cab For Cutie, Perfume Genius

9/14 – Alison Wonderland, Sidepiece, Elohim and more

9/15 – Alison Wonderland

9/17 – Greensky Bluegrass, Lukas Nelson, Promise of the Real

9/18 – Greensky Bluegrass, Circles Around the Sun

9/19 – Greensky Bluegrass, Railroad Earth

Roxy Broadway

9/15 – Sarah Brunner

9/16 – Sheridan Boulevard

9/17 – Deva Yoder (6 p.m.)

9/17 – Brass and Gold Society, Leon & The Revival (10 p.m.)

9/18 – DJ Kaybay (11 a.m.)

9/18 – The Diabolics (10 p.m.)

9/19 – Noah Spear (11 a.m.)

Soiled Dove

9/14 – Karla Bonoff

9/16 – Bette Smith, Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene

9/17 – Chris Standring

9/19 – Courtney Marie Andrews, The Brother Brothers

Summit Music Hall

9/15 – Big Freedia, Brothers of Brass

9/17 – Virtual Riot, Fancy Monster

Temple Night Club

9/17 – Destructo

9/18 – Krewella

The Venue

9/15 – Open Stage

9/17 – Guilty As Charged, Twizzted Mizztress

9/18 – Wheel in The Sky

Your Mom’s House

9/13 – Real Lit Collective Takeover: Sather, Awesome Up, Crown Earth One and more

9/14 – Open Jam

9/15 – A Benefit for the Homeless: Butl3r

9/16 – Boogie & Friends: Boogie Lights, STJ, Lyndon the Architect and more

9/17 – Cofresi, Hu, Sognar and more

9/18 – Cofresi, Pandasaywhat?!, Vanaken and more

9/19 – Splendid Blend, Jupiter Tea, Ancient Echoes and more