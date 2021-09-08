Local Cosmetic Brand GG’s Cosmetics Offers Natural Products for All Skin Types

In today’s day and age, consumers expect more from their products. Within the skincare industry specifically, demand for natural products is increasing. That’s why local skincare brand GG’s Cosmetics provides consumers with a sense of what goes into the products vital to their skincare routines.

Owner of GG’s Cosmetics Germany Tryels, also known as Germany Gabrielle, took over the business from her mom. What began as Tryels helping her mom with her eyelash brand flourished into a skincare line offering vegan, cruelty-free products for the Denver community.

The idea for a skincare line arose as a result of the effects of wearing masks during the pandemic. The term “maskne” was coined to describe sudden acne breakouts in areas where masks are worn. The result of following local mask mandates, many individuals started experiencing acne in these areas for the first time, including Tryels herself.

At the time, she was already making homemade face masks and products for herself. “So I was like, ‘why not come up with the whole skincare line and a brand to help people that’s vegan, organic and gluten-free?’” she said.

Most of Tryels’ products consist of only four ingredients. Although it’s not recommended, her products are so natural that they are technically edible. This gives customers some peace of mind when they purchase from GG’s Cosmetics. “You can really know what you’re looking at and understand what you’re putting on your skin and on your face,” she said.

At first, GG’s Cosmetics consisted of eyelashes, an eyeshadow palette, homemade mascara and revitalizing eyelash serum. Tryels began to branch out and expanded the line by creating a rose facial water, lip scrubs and a facial serum. Eventually, this led to creating an entire skincare regime and face wash set.

“I was like maybe, if I have more product … different people can use it, not just one type of person,” she said.

Finding skincare products that fit one’s skin type and preferences is often difficult. Additionally, many consumers struggle to find brands that they feel inclined to support ethically. For Tryels, it is important that consumers know where their products come from. That’s why she makes everything herself.

“I was actually told that things made by one hand is more pure than made by multiple,” she said.

Though making each product herself is a lot of work, Tryels finds comfort in knowing that she is the only person to touch the ingredients, packaging and product. Especially during the pandemic, it’s reassuring for customers to know that what they’re purchasing is safely handled.

While Tryels is fairly new to the industry, she is grateful for the opportunity to learn from other small businesses about how they create, package and market their products. Often. she turns to established companies like Neutrogena and Mabelline for inspiration.

In the coming year, Tryels is planning to revamp GG’s Cosmetics as a whole. Starting with the packaging, she hopes to create containers that embody the look of a vegan, all-natural product. Her long-term goal is to sell her products in a marketplace setting.

“I kind of want to be like in like an Ulta Beauty, where you can just come in and not only buy my products but buy other people’s products as well,” she said. “Maybe not like big-time people, but maybe like some more small businesses, [and] have them like on my website as well so that they can shop them too.”

In this way, Tryels can help other businesses grow alongside her own.