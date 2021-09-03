3 Fall Staycations That Remind You Why You Love Colorado

Whether you love the bees, are an avid leaf peeper or are looking to get your rosé on, these local getaways all offer ways for you to ring in the fall season.

St Julien Hotel & Spa

If you’re looking for a sustainable, yet luxurious stay to welcome the autumn season, this Boulder getaway is the place to be. Located 30 miles from Denver, St Julien Hotel & Spa is located right off Pearl Street and is home to 201 newly renovated guest rooms, a full-service salon, culinary offerings at both Jill’s Restaurant and T-Zero Cocktail Bar and more. St Julien’s in-house Green Team prides itself on the fact that more than 70% of the property’s waste is diverted from the landfill through recycling, composting or donation. To make it even better, October is an ideal time to capture fall foliage across the Flatirons, visible right from the hotel’s expansive terrace. It’s the perfect combo for tree huggers and luxury seekers.

“Bee” The Change Package

Did you know the property features an on-site garden with two bee colonies that produce up to 100 pounds of honey per year? As a leader in sustainable hospitality, the “Bee” The Change Package not only includes locally made honey wine from Meadery of the Rockies and a Whipped Honey Fine Sea Salt Body Polish from Farmhouse Fresh, but also a $25 donation to The Bee Conservancy in addition to accommodations in any of the guest rooms. It’s a treat for yourself and the planet!

St Julien Hotel & Spa is located at 900 Walnut St., Boulder. Book your stay here.

Table Mountain Inn

If you’re looking to celebrate the change of seasons with leaf-peeping and explore the state’s beauty, Golden is the spot for you. Table Mountain Inn is located in the heart of downtown and is full of western charm and hospitality — plus, it’s just 25 minutes outside of Denver. The historic adobe property features 74 Spanish-style rooms and is home to Table Mountain Grill & Cantina, a restaurant devoted to fresh and authentic southwestern cuisine. Antique shops, locally owned cafes and unique hikes are just steps away from the hotel.

Aspens Turning Gold Package

The Aspens Turning Gold Package is perfect for an outdoorsy duo looking to relax in deluxe accommodations. The package includes one-night accommodations, a delicious boxed lunch for two and a map of Table Mountain Inn’s favorite drives to see fall leaves. Available through October 15, you won’t want to miss this chance to see Colorado’s landscape as the foliage turns golden. Bonus: if you’re a fly-fish lover or want to learn the craft, check out the Colorado Guided Fishing Package for a chance to fish with the experts at Golden Fly Shop.

Table Mountain Inn is located at 1310 Washington Ave., Golden. Book your stay here.

The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block

The Maven is an artsy Denverites dream. Right in the heart of LoDo, The Maven is tucked inside a micro-district of 15 shops, 19 restaurants, seven bars and a coworking space. The boutique hotel features modern, loft-style rooms with artwork, natural light and excellent amenities, from an ample-sized fitness center to colorful on-site dining options with exclusive deals.

Mavens of Wine Package

The Maven is all about embracing its connection to the local community. Raise a glass with the Mavens of Wine Package, in collaboration with Blanchard Family Wines, a Dairy Block staple. The package includes overnight accommodations and a private virtual tasting of delicious wines personally curated by James and Shanna Blanchard. Get your red, white and rosé on!

The Maven is located at 1850 Wazee St., Denver. Book your stay here.



