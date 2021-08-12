UMS Announces COVID Health Policy Requiring Vaccinations Or Negative Test Results

With the return of the Underground Music Showcase just around the corner, the local music scene seems to be healing from the damage that was done in 2020. However, while in many ways life in Denver looks like it did pre-pandemic, we aren’t out of the woods just yet. Aiming to keep live music as safe as possible in these unprecedented times, UMS announced its COVID and Health Policy to ensure the safety of festival-goers, bands and event staff alike at this year’s event.

The policy requires that all in attendance provide either proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results. If you’re fully vaccinated, all you’ll need to enter UMS this summer is your ID and documentation that shows your vaccination status – a photo of your vaccine card saved in your phone will work just fine.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated are still welcome to join in all the fun – all that’s needed is a clean bill of health in the form of a negative COVID test. While these tests are unpleasant, they are fortunately easy and free to obtain, making them a relatively hassle-free step to attending UMS this year. Festival-goers will need either a negative COVID-19 test that shows results within the 72-hour window before UMS begins or a negative COVID antigen test, which must show a negative result 24 hours before the festival.

On top of this precaution, many UMS staff will be wearing masks during the event. While masks are encouraged in indoor spaces due to the close quarters, they aren’t mandatory for attendees. To further ensure health and safety, UMS will also be adding a few extra handwashing stations around Broadway and will ensure that there is plenty of hand sanitizer available throughout the weekend.

UMS will continue to work with local officials to keep this year’s event as safe as possible. Policies and procedures for the event may change in accordance with updates to local guidelines and directives. For the most up-to-date information on the festival, head to the website.