The Best Photos From UMS 2021

The Underground Music Showcase (UMS) once again returned to South Broadway but this time in the most unlikely of circumstances — a global pandemic that shut down the entire music industry nearly a year and a half ago. Taking a creative approach to 2020 with a telethon fundraiser, UMS returned in 2021 in a slightly reduced capacity to bring everyone the best of local music. From the isle vibes of the Oasis Stage to the boundless energy of performers like Remi Wolf and Adiel Mitchell, this year’s UMS had no shortage of memorable moments. Fortunately, 303 Magazine was on the scene to provide a first hand glimpse of all the action.

Friday, August 27

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Saturday, August 28

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Sunday, August 29

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Adrienne Thomas, Roxanna Carassco, Conor Rafferty, Kori Hazel, Kennedy Cottrell, John Staughton, and Alden Bonecutter for UMS 2021