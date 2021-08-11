Local Nonprofit Combines Furry Friends and Fashion in Upcoming Fashion Show

What could possibly be better than a fashion show? A runway show featuring dogs – specifically, corgis.

The second annual Corgis and Friends Take Over Fashion 2021 event takes place on August 21 at The Village Workspace in Centennial, Colorado. The show is hosted by local nonprofit organization Paws All in The City, which strives to educate and support dog owners regarding their pet’s health conditions.

Founder of Paws All in The City Cassidy Hara-Smith created a fashion show fundraiser to intertwine two of her passions – fashion and her furry friends. Alongside her partner, Hara-Smith used her experience as a model to create an event unlike any other. “We combined it with our love of fashion shows and being models … with my nonprofit so that we’re hitting both circuits that we love … both the dogs and animals as well as people and fashion,” she said.

The funds raised by the show go towards Douglas County Canine Rescue and Colorado Corgis and Friends Rescue. One of the nonprofits is bringing dogs available for adoption to the event so spectators “can hang out with the dogs before some of the dogs actually get to go and walk the runway,” Hara-Smith said.

Paws All in The City hosts an annual walk to fundraise as well. This year’s themed walk, Summer Dogs, will take shape during the fashion show. The show will feature four local designers presenting summer wear, casual wear, activewear and more. Alongside models walking the runway, corgis will strut their stuff in unique outfits or bandanas.

Vendors include dinner and dessert food trucks and options for the pups as well. The show starts at 6 p.m. and both general admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase.

Photos by Nick Del Duca