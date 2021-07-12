24 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some fiery events lined up this week. Start it off with some art at Identity Gallery and end it by stretching it out at a Pop Up in the Park. Wherever your week takes you, make sure to take a gaze at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 12

Identity Gallery

When: July 12 – August 4

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Inside Her Studio presents the IDENTITY Gallery. The pop-up gallery features works from four female artists including Amy Fuying, Danielle Seewalker, Hannah Anderson and Olga Saldivar.

All-Star Marketplace

When: July 12 – 13, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for an All-Star Marketplace. The baseball-themed market will features vendors such as Pillbox Bat Co., B Fresh, Danner Boots and more. You can also snag photo ops in front a baseball-themed backdrop, play outdoor games and sip on local beverages throughout the two days.

Live Music at Poka Lola

When: July 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Poka Lola Social Club hosts live music for some post-game entertainment. You can jam out to performances from Something Vinyl Club throughout the evening while sipping on a cocktail from Poka Lola.

ArtsWeek Golden

When: July 12 – 16

Where: Downtown Golden, 1200 Washington Ave., Golden

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add a little art to the start of your week with ArtsWeek Golden. The Foothills Art Center hosts the festival filled will over 70 exhibiting artists in downtown Golden, a myriad of activities, music from local musicians and more.

Tuesday, July 13

2021 All-Star Game

When: July 13

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: This year Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies, and Major League Baseball (MLB) host the 2021 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. The game features a full lineup of all-star players from around the country for an amazing display of baseball.

Active Minds Webinar: Germany

When: July 13, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover partners with Active Minds for Active Minds Webinar: Germany. You can take part in a webinar all about Germany’s government, its participation in the European Union and more.

All-Stars on Larimer Block Party

When: July 13, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a stroll in the summer air during the All-Stars on Larimer Block Party. You can celebrate the baseball game by jamming to music from DJ T, watching entertainment from stilt walkers, dining from the bounties of Larimer Square’s restaurants and more. You can also explore a giant MLB 3D chalk mural installation created by artist Michael Macaulay at the 14th Street entrance.

Wednesday, July 14

Mixed Taste

When: July 14, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Seawell Ballroom, 1350 Arapahoe St., Denver and Online

Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) partners with Denver Center for the Performing Arts for a hybrid Mixed Taste. You’ll hear presentations from Terri Gentry and Stephen M. Brackett with the themes of Dr. Justina Ford & The Banjo throughout the evening curated by poet and lecturer Suzi Q. Smith. The event will take place in person at the Seawell Ballroom and be streamed online.

Fit & Rock

When: July 14, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block continues its seasonal workout series with an hour-long course from Pure Barre. The class combines a full-body session with low-impact and high-intensity movements.

Indigenous Film and Architecture: Symbolism, Geometry and Nature

When: July 14, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with Indigenous film to present Indigenous Film and Architecture: Symbolism, Geometry and Nature. You can listen in on a discussion with nationally recognized Native American architect Daniel J. Glenn about Indigenous culture, architecture and more.

Music in the Clouds

When: July 14, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock out to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist Jonah Wisneski on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Thursday, July 15

Park Hill Farm and Flea

When: July 15, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, E. 23rd Ave. & Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Park Hill Farm and Flea is back for the summer season. You can shop from more than 45 local vendors offering fresh sustainably grown produce, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more while imbibing in local beverages and swaying to live music.

Mile High Music Series

When: July 15, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out to some popping music at the Mile High Music Series. You can embrace a summer evening to hear live music from Elle Michelle, delight in a free drink and nosh on bites created by a local chef.

Scoop of Jazz

When: July 15, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream presents Scoop of Jazz. The evening features smooth jazz live on the patio. You can groove to the music in the warmth of the summer night and chill out with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: July 15, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free brew from New Belgium Brewing Company and dig into bites from Knockabout Burgers and Meta Asian Kitchen while kicking back to view a film on a 30-foot projector.

Friday, July 16

Bicycle Film Festival

When: July 16 – 25

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience a wild ride during the Bicycle Film Festival. The virtual festival offers a wide variety of films from documentaries to international films over the course of 10 days.

Made By Us Market

When: July 16, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local at the Made By Us Market at Dairy Block. The market will offer an array of street food, baked goods and apothecary items. You can also jam out to beats from a DJ throughout the evening during your shopping ventures.

B-Side Music

When: July 16, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music returns for the season. The series features a night to rock out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from local musicians Specific Ocean and Neoma.

Saturday, July 17

Boulder Creek Beer Festival

When: July 17 – 18

Where: Boulder Creek Path, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder

Cost: Free – $25 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Celebrate all things beer during the Boulder Creek Beer Festival. You can sample brews from local breweries such as Stem Ciders, Ratio Beerworks and Dry Dock Brewing. You can also take home a commemorative mug to boot.

Rock-A-Belly

When: July 17, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Student Union, 900 Auraria Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Raise funds for childhood hunger during Rock-A-Belly. The event, hosted by Food For Thought, offers tastings from local restaurants, breweries and distilleries – guests will also be treated to a performance from Cowboy Mouth.

9+CO Movie Night

When: July 17, 8:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Hale Park, 4128 E. 10th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Partnering with AMC Theatres, 9+CO presents their very own Movie Night. You can grab a chair for a free outdoor viewing of the Disney hit film Coco in Hale Park.

Sunday, July 18

National Ice Cream Day

When: July 18

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Delight in a cool scoop of ice cream for a great cause during National Ice Cream Day. Local ice cream shops such as Sweet Cow, Steuben’s Uptown and Sherry’s Soda Shoppe will donate a portion of ice cream sales to benefit Sophie’s Neighborhood as part of a Sophie’s Ice Cream Social. You can also donate here.

Waffles & Jewelry Pop-Up

When: July 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Ste 120, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Blanchard Family Wines hosts a Waffles and Jewelry Pop-Up. You can sip on wine, delight in waffles from local food truck wafflerita and explore hand-created jewelry from Mountain Jems throughout the afternoon.

Pop Up in the Park

When: July 18, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Work up a sweat with the help of Sound Off Colorado instructor from Duality Fitness during a Pop Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents an outdoor boot camp with beats from LED wireless headphones from a DJ for a workout with vibes.

Mark Your Calendar

Sci-Fi Book Club

When: July 20, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Supper Club

When: July 21, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Black Cat Farm, 9889 N. 51st St., Longmont

Cost: $275 tickets available here

Digital Earth: The Earth as Art

When: July 21, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 tickets available here

The Big Eat

When: July 22

Where: Various Locations check here

Cost: Varying prices here