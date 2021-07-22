Live Nation Celebrates “Return To Live” with $20 Concert Tickets

What’s better than seeing your favorite music live? Getting to see them for no more than $20. Discounted tickets may be the icing on the cake as we return to concert-going and there are plenty of options this upcoming fall. With the help of Live Nation, this dream is possible. To celebrate what they’ve dubbed the “Return To Live” as musicians return to throwing live in-person concerts and events, Live Nation will be providing $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year, starting this summer.

As music lovers and concertgoers have gotten their live show plans underway, Live Nation wants to do their part to help ease the financial burden of the festivities by providing these tickets to the general public with no tax or fees, as well as a heavy discount. Participating concerts include some of today’s biggest acts across genres including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, pop, rock, and more. Many of Denver’s offerings specifically will take place at Levitt Pavilion.

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting next Wednesday, July 28th at 10 a.m. MT on www.LiveNation.com/returntolive for a limited time only. If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer you’ll have exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27th at 10 a.m. MT.

Check out the upcoming dates taking place at Levitt Pavilion Denver below:

Melissa Etheridge – August 13

All Day I Dream In The Mile High City w/ Lee Burridge, Sébastien Léger & Gorje Hewek – August 15

Coheed and Cambria / The Used w/ Meet Me @ The Altar – August 31

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes – September 8

Everclear w/ Hoobastank, Living Colour & Wheatus – September 24

Fans can also RSVP at www.LevittDenver.org for upcoming free shows at Levitt Pavilion Denver including:

Fleetmac Wood – July 23

Itchy-O w/ Church Fire – July 24

Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Head For The Hills – August 5

The Dip w/ Oh He Dead – August 12

North Mississippi Allstars – September 16

Anders Osborne – September 19

The Secret Sisters – September 23

Shovels & Rope “The Bare Bones Tour” – October 9