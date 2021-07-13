Just Announced – Denver to be the First Stop on The Trailer Park Boys’ Holiday Tour 

Ricky, Julian, Bubbles and Randy are hitting the road this fall with a drunk, high and greasy holiday tour. As they prepare for the tour that will take them through 16 different cities, there is no better place for The Trailer Park Boys to kick off their holiday festivities than right here in the Mile High.

This holiday season, Denver will be the first city to host the raunchy extravaganza, which has been dubbed the 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas Tour. Following the 13th season of the hit comedy show, the misadventures of the Sunnyvale residents will now be taking the live stage complete with promised reckless debauchery and festive spirits – both literal and alcoholic – along with special guest Terry from Fubar.

November 30 will mark the start of the tour at the Paramount Theatre where all the boys ask is to please not let Ricky and Julian end up in jail for Xmas again.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 16th via Ticketmaster with pre-sale starting Wednesday, July 14th at 10:00 a.m. by using the password word RICKY.

See the full list of tour dates below:

November 30: Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre

December 1: Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

December 2: Omaha, NE @ Holland Performing Arts Center

December 3: Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

December 4: Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

December 6: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

December 7: Kalamazoo, MI @ State Theatre

December 9: Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

December 10: Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

December 11: Knoxville, TN @ Tennesee Theatre

December 12: Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 14: Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

December 15: Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Theater

December 16: Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

December 17: Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

December 18: Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena