6 Patios To Rock Out On This Summer

After more than a year stuck inside, there is no better way to celebrate the summer than listening to some live music outside while kicking back with a beer. From food halls to breweries, we have composed a list of the best patios to jam out on this summer near Denver.

RiNo Beer Garden

Where: 3800 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80205

Hours: Monday – Friday, 11– 1 a.m., Saturday – Sunday, 10 – 1 a.m.

The Lowdown: Located in the heart of the city, RiNo Beer Garden offers beautiful views, immaculate vibes and a full bar with 60 taps of craft beer from all around the country. Similar to its sister establishment, Historian Ale House, it also serves flavorful home-spun pub-style food that is perfect for a night out with friends. Its spacious patio and cooling misters make this a comfortable space to spend the night on while you listen to some music that is uniquely Coloradan. The Beer Garden has hosted several local musicians so far this summer, with DJ Low Key being next on the list on July 18 at 4 p.m.

Larimer Lounge

Where: 2721 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205

Hours: Select Saturdays and Sundays

The Lowdown: Larimer Lounge is known for its indoor small club concerts, however, upon reopening the longtime venue in RiNo has received a bit of a facelift. Larimer Lounge’s backyard has been revamped following COVID to create an oasis of live music and DJ sets to cool off a bit. Heralding many local acts throughout the summer, Larimer Lounge’s backyard is a gem for that open-air patio vibe we cannot get enough of. Check the schedule here to see who is playing.

The Golden Mill

Where: 1012 Ford St, Golden, CO 80401

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 11 a.m.– 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Less than a half-hour drive from Denver, The Golden Mill is one of the newer patios for Coloradans to spend their summer at. The Mill’s mission has always been to be a community gathering place and with local restaurants serving food and a self-pour wall that boasts over 50-taps of home-grown brews, wines and house-made cocktails they’ve certainly lived up to the vision. This is sure to be a quick favorite for the summer as there isn’t just one roomy, dog-friendly patio, but two to overlook the Clear Creek river and enjoy the day. The food hall also hosts free concerts by local musicians like DJ White Puēo, West Hues and Jenn Cleary throughout the summer which will entertain guests daily.

Number Thirty Eight

Where: 3560 Chestnut Place, Denver CO 80216

Hours: Thursday – Friday 4 – 11 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: Number Thirty Eight prides itself on “capturing the essence of Colorado” and with a patio that has a stage, lawn and volleyball court the essence is obvious. With an Instagramable view of Downtown Denver, four different kitchens and an intimate outdoor area, it is no wonder that the establishment has been a long-time favorite in the Mile High City. The taproom also has a large list of local talent who performs weekly for guests of the establishment. To find a new show to check out with friends, make sure to take a look at their calendar.

54thirty Rooftop

Where: 1475 California St., Denver, CO 80202

Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 4 – 11 p.m., Thursday – Sunday, 1 – 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: 54thirty is Denver’s highest open-air rooftop and perfect for a swanky night out to listen to some local talent. Featuring the elevated beats of DJ Manos on Thursdays, nights out on the patio will be full of energy and enhanced vibes. The menu is also an experience in itself with globally inspired food and crafted cocktails like their seasonal drink, the Red Rocks made with vodka, Aperol, lemon and bubbles. This is the perfect patio for your next date night to experience Colorado and all it has to offer.

Bruz Beers

Where: 1495 York St #101 Denver, CO 80206

Hours: Monday – Tuesday, 1 – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Bruz Beers is one of Denver’s premier breweries to find the freshest, highest-quality Belgian-style beers in Colorado. Their collection of badass Belgium brews and sprawling patio and lawn makes this an ideal afternoon hangout for a hot summer day in the city. Additionally, the brewery has live music every Monday for the rest of the summer and will feature many local musicians like Jacob Lison and Matt Flaherty.