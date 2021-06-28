This Week in Concerts – Zeds Dead, Flobots, Um.. and More

This week in concerts, Zeds Dead is at Red Rocks and Mission Ballroom, Flobots perform at The Levitt Pavilion and Um.. makes an appearance at Black Box. Feeling reminiscent of Independence Day’s passed with no plans for the upcoming holiday? Stop by Herman’s Hideaway in costume to their, “’80s & ’90s Party” and get free entry and drinks on the 4th of July. As always, stay up to date on all live Denver shows with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

6/29 – Electronic Tuesdays

6/30 – W.I.P Wednesdays

7/1 – Um.., Hastur, Holderr and more (9 p.m.)

7/1 – Quite Right Records: S2PS, Lato, Dsqise and more (9 p.m.)

7/2 – Pheel., Danny Grooves, Relativity Lounge and more

7/2 – Ishe & Friends: Mark Bene, Tnure, Kimberly St. John and more (9 p.m.)

7/3 – 5AM, Malakai, Foxtail and more (9 p.m.)

7/3 – Sin7 & Friends: Sinistarr, Tulpa B2B Drifter Angle, Qilin B2B Myxed Up and more (9 p.m.)

7/4 – Grll Smth



Dazzle



6/29 – Denver Jazz Orchestra

6/30 – The Gayle Leali Jazz & Blues Quintet

6/30 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIPs

7/1 – El Javi

7/1 – Adaptions

7/2 – Franny & The Jets (7 p.m.)

7/2 – Jessica Jones Project: Jessica Jones, Dave Watts, DJ Williams and more (9 p.m.)

7/3 – The Jack Hadley Band (7 p.m.)

7/3 – Sonic Explorations: Chris Ferrari, Stafford Hunter Quintet (9 p.m.)

Denver Botanic Gardens

6/28 – Evenings al Fresco

6/30 – Evenings al Fresco

Globe Hall

6/30 – The Texas Gentlemen, Kind Hearted Strangers

7/1 – Micky & The Motorcars, The Barlow

7/2 – Paranoid Image, Fables Of The Fall, Moosgh

7/3 – Octopus Tree, Shwarma, Last Rhino

Grizzly Rose

6/30 – Nathan Dean

7/1 – Nathan Dean

7/2 – Nathan Dean

7/3 – Nathan Dean

7/4 – Nathan Dean

Herb’s Hideout

6/28 – Vlad Girshevich

6/30 – Hump Day Funk Jam: Open Jam

7/2 – Blinker Fluid

7/3 – Blinker Fluid

7/4 – Dane Scott Band

Herman’s Hideaway



6/30 – Reggae Rapids, Grizzly Dub Tribe

7/2 – The Pot, Psycho Love, Rattlehead and more

7/4 – ’80s & ’90s Live Music Party

Larimer Lounge

6/30 – Miss Mojo

7/1 – Giovannie & The Hired Guns

7/2 – 128 Family Reunion

7/3 – Carolina Story (3 p.m.)

7/3 – Punjahbae (10 p.m.)

7/4 – Dinokale, Savant Tarde, Princess Dewclaw and more

Levitt Pavilion

7/2 – Flobots, 2MX2

7/3 – The Polish Ambassador

Lost Lake

6/27 – Christian Lopez, Carbon Copy Hippies

7/1 – Source, Snubluck

7/2 – Zagriculture, Snubluck

7/3 – Suzanne Santo

Marquis Theater

7/3 – Hi I’m Ghost



Mile High Station

7/1 – Mile High Music Series: Concerts for a Cause with Knot Rock, Captain Steve & The Sharkbites





Mission Ballroom

7/4 – Zeds Dead

Nocturne

6/30 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

7/1 – The Dana Laundry Trio

7/2 – Zach Rich Quintet

7/3 – Peter Sommer Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

7/1 – Patrick Dethlefs

7/2 – Green Buddha

7/3 – Caton Sullenburger, Clay Street Unit, Tony Schiesse

7/4 – Andrew Hoyt, Taylor Scott Band





The Oriental Theater

7/1 – Mike Maurer, The Vodoo Kings, Doctor Dane

7/2 – Lost Relics, Messiahvore, Stone Deaf and more

7/3 – Those Crazy Nights, Ten Years Gone

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/29 – Beethoven’s Fifth with Your Colorado Symphony

6/30 – Dirty Heads, Tribal Seeds, Hirie and more

7/1 – Dirty Heads, G. Love, Special Sauce

7/2 – Zeds Dead

7/3 – Zeds Dead

7/4 – Blues Traveler with Robert Finley

Roxy Broadway

6/29 – Open Mic

6/30 – Many Mountains

7/1 – Harmon Hanson

7/2 – DJ Caleb Freeman

7/2 – Kaleigh Arciniega

7/3 – Bottlerocket Hurricane

7/3 – Stone Riot

7/4 – DJ Erin Stereo

Swallow Hill Music

7/1 – Shakedown Street

The Venue



7/3 – Long Cut, Jake LaCoste and Friends





Your Mom’s House

6/28 – Reggae Rapids, Jayquist

6/29 – Open Jam

7/01 – Ruby Hill, Alpha Pegasi, Knuckleball and more

7/02 – Felmax, DropTalk (7 p.m.)

7/02 – Felmax, AnnaMalistiik (11 p.m.)

7/03 – BASSments Experiments: shwiLLy, skvlly, D3xtr and more