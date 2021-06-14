This Week in Concerts – Flying Lotus, Doom Flamingo, Adam Bodine and More

As we look forward to another week of concerts, there’s an opportunity to learn the history of hip-hop at The Black Box. Found yourself without Father’s Day plans? Head to Dazzle and join Adam Bodine for a shared Father’s Day meal. Summer is right around the corner, so start planning your next show at one of Colorado’s best outdoor venues now. As always, stay up to date on all Denver shows with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

6/15 – Electronic Tuesdays

6/16 – Work in Progress Wednesdays

6/17 – A History of Hip-Hop: DJ Shake One

6/17 – Haymes Tarmino, Sweetprince, RNG and more

6/18 – Dalek One, Ceiva, Ether

6/18 – Omist x, Impasta, Psionic and more

6/19 – Somatoast & Mindex, Arcturus, Sunfeather

6/19 – Salty, Shwilly, Sektah and more

6/20 – Brunch Box

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/15 – K.R. Azad’s Celebration of Life

6/17 – Doom Flamingo with special guest

6/18 – Clozee, LSDREAM, Rome in Silver and more

6/19 – Clozee, Android Jones, Inzo and more

6/19 – DJ Williams, Kowan Turner, Jeff Franca and more

Dazzle

6/15 – Hevest Trio, Gabriel Mervine, Theo Wilson

6/16 – Lynn Baker Quartet

6/16 – Lynn Baker Quartet (live stream)

6/16 – Bread and Jam Sessions: VIP’s

6/17 – KUVO Jazz: Rob Tz, Greg Tanner Harris and friends

6/17 – KUVO Jazz: Rob Tz, Greg Tanner Harris and friends (live stream)

6/18 – Fortunato

6/18 – Fortunato (live stream)

6/18 – David Arthur Quartet

6/19 – Purnell Steen and The Five Points Ambassadors

6/19 – Stafford Hunter’s Freedom Quartet

6/20 – Father’s Day Breakfast: Adam Bodine

6/20 – Father’s Day Brunch: Adam Bodie

6/20 – Father’s Day Lunch: Adam Bodine

Globe Hall

6/15 – Red Shahan, Jesh Yancey

6/16 – Cordovas, Great Peacock

6/17 – Cordovas, Great Peacock

6/18 – National Park Radio, Clay Rose

6/19 – Roommate

6/20 – Cyclo Sonic, Joy Subtraction, The Pollution

Goosetown Tavern

6/18 – Orca

6/19 – Rowdy Shadehouse

6/20 – Miller and The Other Sinners

Grizzly Rose

6/16 – Matt Ferris

6/17 – Matt Ferris

6/18 – Matt Ferris

6/19 – Matt Ferris

6/20 – Matt Ferris

Herb’s Hideout

6/14 – Vlad Girshevich

6/16 – Hump Day Funk Jam

6/18 – Mile High Groove

6/19 – The Hashtones

Herman’s Hideaway

6/17 – Compton Menace

6/18 – El Cro Rock Band, Verdugo, DJ Kike Lopez

6/19 – Nashville American Writers: Zachary Scott Kline, Henry Conlon, John Hollier

6/19 – Summer Like It’s Hot: James Shepherd, Aida, Matthew Bullard II

6/20 – Cities In The Sky, Fat Brando, The Sleep Demons and more

Larimer Lounge

6/17 – Dylan Kishner Band, Yepok

6/18 – Mr. Tape, Alana English

6/19 – Dragondeer

6/19 – James Grebb, Dolce, Vitamin P

6/20 – The Slacks, Sunnnner, Chocolate Diamond

Lost City

6/18 – Extra Gold

Lost Lake

6/17 – Julien St. Nightmare

6/18 – Creekbed, Companion

6/19 – Cinematica, Takipnik, Ancient Echoes

6/20 – Ian Huschle, Treeline, Sprout

Nocturne

6/16 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

6/17 – The Samuel Williams Quartet

6/18 – The Daryl Gott, Paul McKee Quintet

6/19 – Peter Sommer Quartet

6/20 – Rich Chiaraluce Jeremy Wendelin Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

6/18 – Crick Wooder

6/19 – Jelie, Duke Justice

6/20 – Alfonzo, Duke Justice

The Oriental Theater

6/17 – The Red Mountain Boys, The Cody Sisters

6/18 – Goodnight Freeman, Patient Zeros, Bottlerocket Science

6/19 – Bound By Years, Slingfist, Sin on Six and more

6/20 – Moonglade, Cassidy Bacon, Dylan Streight and more

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/16 – Grace Potter

6/17 – Flying Lotus

6/18 – Umphrey’s McGee

6/19 – Umphrey’s McGee

6/20 – Umphrey’s McGee

Roxy Broadway

6/15 – Arts Caravan

6/16 – Stoyer

6/17 – Lowfive

6/18 – Evan James

6/18 – Jonathan Newey

6/19 – DJ Styleigh

6/19 – Jared LoStracco

6/19 – Jess Yancey & The High Hopes

6/20 – DJ Ashé

Swallow Hill Music

6/20 – Martin Gilmore

The Venue

6/16 – Open Stage

6/17 – The Dope Tour: Carolyn Rodriguez, Sheedy Gonzo, Lil Young

6/18 – Immortal Synn, Divine Torture, Voltaic and more

6/19 – Mob for Bid, Thicker Skin, Goat Hill Massacre and more

Your Mom’s House

6/14 – Butl3r

6/15 – Open Jam

6/16 – Butl3r’s Monthly Tribute: Emo Vs. Pop Punk

6/17 – Backdoor Sessions: Haasy, IIVX, Parmajawn and more

6/18 – Muzzy Bearr, Pandasaywhat?!, Erik Lake and more (7 p.m)

6/18 – Muzzy Bearr, DeeZy Le PhuNk, Andy Immerman (11 p.m.)

6/19 – Momma’s Electronic Matinee: Grad13nt, Sinister, Fuul and more

6/20 – Hemi Wav. Takeover: Backleft, ManFish, Knetica and more (5 p.m.)

6/20 – Hemi Wav. Takeover: Skinny Limbs, Yoko, Jabbs and more (9 p.m.)