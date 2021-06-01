Live Music and Vinyl Meet At Off The Record Block Party

Live music is returning with a vengeance this summer, with one of the most exciting shows happening June 12 at Larimer Lounge. In honor of National Record Store Day, the Denver community is showing up and showing out for the Off The Record Block Party. This all-day party will feature live music, food, and fun as some of Denver’s hottest performers hit the stage. The Reminders, LVDY, Retrofette, and Trayce Chapman will each be playing an hour-long set, with a secret performance by a very special guest. All musicians on this lineup come can be heard on the 303 Music series, including this year’s 303 Music Vol. 4 which will be sold at the event.

For those wanting to move their feet into the late hours, Funk Hunk and Fred Fancy will be hosting their late-night DJ Dance Party to cap off the Block Party. This is all happening in the newly expanded Larimer Lounge space which now features an outdoor patio area nearly doubled in size. One of Colorado’s tasty local food trucks will be onsite alongside a handpicked selection of vinyl and vintage goods from local vinyl legend Ryan Dykstra.

More than a good time, Off the Record Block Party, will be benefitting a good cause in Youth on Record. This local nonprofit empowers underserved youth to reach their fullest artistic potential through musical education and mentorship. Supporting the organization further, a portion of the proceeds from purchased copies of 303 Music vol. 4 will go directly to Youth on Record.

Off the Record Block Party is going down June 12 at Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 80205. Tickets are on sale now for $10’s to see 1 set or $45 for an all-day pass. For more information, visit the event’s official Facebook page to learn more.