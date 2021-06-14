Just Announced – Van Morrison, G-Eazy, Dead on The Rocks and More

As Denver’s social scene begins to open again, music is returning to the stage. That means planning your concerts for not only the summer but the fall too.

The fall season in Colorado wouldn’t feel right without a trip to Greenwood Village’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre or without the sounds of Van Morrison. You can see the instrumentalist at the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metropolitan area on September 25. Denver, with its historically beautiful theaters and ballrooms, will also host equally captivating artists, OMD, X Ambassadors and Karol G this fall and next spring.

July 13 – Dead On The Rocks featuring Bill Kreutzmann and Billy Strings, @ Red Rocks September 25 – Van Morrison @ Fiddler’s Green

October 1 – Rancid x Dropkick Murphys @ Mission Ballroom Outdoors

October 27 – G-Eazy @ Red Rocks

October 27 – Karol G @ Mission Ballroom

November 11 – X Ambassadors @ Ogden Theatre

May 15, 2022 – OMD @ Paramount Theatre