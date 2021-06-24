Fan Expo Denver Announced a Special Edition Event

FAN EXPO Denver in collaboration with Pop Culture Classroom has announced the launch of a special edition event ahead of the annual FAN EXPO Denver convention planned in 2022. This year’s special event will occur during Halloween weekend from October 29 through October 31 at the Colorado Convention Center.

A portion of proceeds from the event will support Pop Culture Classroom and its programs to promote literacy, imagination and inclusive communities with the help of pop culture. Educator’s Day is also set to return for the SPECIAL EDITION event.

Andrew Moyes, Vice President, FAN EXPO HQ explained, “When we first announced our collaboration and the creation of FAN EXPO Denver back in March we urged fans to connect with us about what they loved about the show and what they dreamt for it. We also shared that we’d look for every opportunity to reunite them in 2021. Since then, the support from the community has been overwhelmingly positive and encouraging. We’re more excited than ever to present FAN EXPO Denver in 2022, and this SPECIAL EDITION show on Halloween weekend – we hope it spurs even more festivity and imagination!”

The event is set to be about 75% the size of the annual event. However, it is still set to boast a wide array of vendors, panels, workshops and a full lineup of celebrity and creator appearances.

“We’ve all stayed inside, supported our healthcare heroes, and done our part to keep our communities safe, and now, we’re thrilled to finally come back together, stronger than ever,” stated Adam Kullberg, Interim Executive Director, Pop Culture Classroom. “FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION will give our community a chance to come together and celebrate creativity and pop culture in ways we haven’t been able to for a while. We’re overjoyed to be able to bring that connection back to Denver this October.”

Tickets will be available to be purchased starting on June 29 at 10 a.m. here. FAN EXPO Denver Special Edition is located at Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver.