Just Announced – Kygo, Orville Peck, Alanis Morisette, Flatbush Zombies and more

After a year that seriously lacked concerts, live music is back with a vengeance. While concerts began to slowly return earlier this year, a steady stream of announcements proves that 2021 will provide no shortage of chances to sing and dance in the company of your favorite bands. In fact, today, Orville Peck, Mt. Joy and Alanis Morisette announced their plans to headline stages in and around Denver – but they aren’t the only artists with plans to visit the Mile High.

The first artist making their way to Colorado is Norwegian DJ Kygo, who will headline Red Rocks later this month on June 24. Following the release of his 2020 album, Golden Hour, Kygo’s Red Rocks date will serve as the first chance for fans to hear music from the new album in a live setting.

With Red Rocks approved for a return to full capacity shows, it should come as no surprise that Kygo isn’t the only artist who announced plans for a Red Rocks show today. Orville Peck, Khruangbin and Flatbush Zombies will also take the stage at the iconic venue.

However, Red Rocks isn’t the only Colorado venue that added exciting shows to its calendar today. All Time Low and Mt. Joy both announced their shows at Mission Ballroom this August. Meanwhile, Alanis Morisette announced a headlining show in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of her seminal album, Jagged Little Pill at Ball Arena on September 22.

Check out the full list of concert announcements below:

June 24 – Kygo @ Red Rocks

July 22 – Orville Peck Rodeo Show @ Red Rocks

July 23 – Global Dance Festival @ Empower Field

July 24 – Global Dance Festival @ Empower Field

August 10 – All Time Low @ Mission Ballroom

August 24 – Mt. Joy @ Mission Ballroom

September 4 – Summer Jam feat. Dababy, Jack Harlow and Saweetie & More @ Fiddler’s Green

September 21 – Khruangbin @ Red Rocks

September 22 – Alanis Morisette @ Ball Arena

October 13 – Princess Nokia @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

October 31 – Flatbush Zombies @ Red Rocks