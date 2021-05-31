This Week in Concerts – Ben Harper, Flobots, YaSi and More

This week in concerts, stop by for one of the Levitt Pavilion’s free summer concerts — with Flobots and Neoma this week along with Brothers of Brass and Yasi. Looking for something more romantic? Check out Denver Botanic Garden’s, “Evenings al Fresco,” and listen to live music while you walk the lush venue. Check out more ideas below and stay up to date with all Denver shows here at 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

6/1 – Electronic Tuesdays: Contra Scandal, Centauri, Skinni Limbs and more (8 p.m.)

6/1 – Producer Showcase: SamThe Giant, Create, Lousy Anna and more (8 p.m.)

6/2 – Work in Progress Wednesdays

6/3 – Durandal, Mistah, Hoax and more (9 p.m.)

6/3 – Cirx Record Takeover: Create, Confuzed, Pointless and more (9 p.m.)

6/4 – Party For The People (9 p.m.)

6/4 – Zook, Yvga, Cosmonauttt and more (9 p.m.)

6/5 – Party For The People (9 p.m.)

6/5 – Sin7, SEEN, Valerie Molano and more (9 p.m.)

6/6 – The Brunk Box: The All:Lo Collective

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/4 – Joey Harkum, Nathan Maxwell

6/5 – Al Ross

6/5 – Chain Station

6/5 – Eric Krasno & The Assembly

Dazzle

6/2 – Steve Wiest, Stafford Hunter, Paul McKee (7 p.m.)

6/2 – Bread & Jam: VIP Jam Session (9 p.m.)

6/3 – The Stu MacAskie Quartet featuring Scott Wendholt (7 p.m.)

6/3 – Jam University: Shand Endsley and CU Jazz (9 p.m.)

6/4 – Sons of Genesis

6/5 – Fia NyXX (in-person/livestream)

Denver Botanic Gardens

6/2 – Evenings al Fresco

Goosetown Tavern

6/4 – Mad Dog and the Smokin’ J’s

6/5 – Life Among Trees, Man, the Moon

6/6 – Buffalo Party

Grizzly Rose

6/2 – Matt Gatewood

6/3 – Matt Gatewood

6/4 – Matt Gatewood

6/5 – Matt Gatewood

6/6 – Matt Gatewood

Herb’s Hideout

5/31 – Vlad Girshevich

6/4 – Kaytums & The House Band

6/5 – Kaytums & The House Band

6/6 – Kaytums & The House Band

Herman’s Hideaway

5/31 – Jerry Garcia Band Tribute: Patricky Harvey, Tyler Adams, Phil Jude and more

6/4 – Twista

6/5 – Prince Tribute Band: Paizley Park

6/6 – Prince Tribute Band Night: Paizley Park

Larimer Lounge

6/3 – Bleak Mystique, Jackson Harkness Trio, Broth!

6/6 – Jackson Lundy, Chloe Southern

Levitt Pavilion

6/4 – Neoma, Yasi

6/5 – Flobots, Brothers of Brass

Lost City

6/4 – Bluebook, Tommy Metz

6/5 – King Cardinal, Grace Clark

Lost Lake

6/3 – Gunpoint Alibi, Bury MIA, Then I Fly

6/4 – Alfred and The Teddinators, Musuji, Signs and Signals

6/5 – Bear and The Beasts, Shady Oaks, Immigrant’s Child

6/6 – Cities in The Sky, Faceless Ones, Kedence

Mile High Station

6/3 – Mile High Music Series: Concerts for a Cause

Nocturne

6/2 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

6/3 – The Samuel Williams Quartet

6/4 – The Daryl Gott Paul McKee Quartet

6/5 – Peter Sommer Quartet

6/6 – Media Noche Honrado

Number Thirty Eight

6/3 – Jesh Yancey

6/4 – The Sweet Lilies

6/5 – TBA

6/6 – Miguel Dakota, Clay Rose and Adam Perry

The Oriental Theater

6/3 – The Sleep Demons, Animal Soup, Crimson Derecho

6/4 – O’Connor Brothers Band, Graham Good & The Painters

6/5 – Octopus Tree, Native Station

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/31 – Ben Harper

6/1 – 3OH!3, Cherub, Meanteam

6/2 – Papadosio, Dirtwire, Bluetech

6/3 – Tennis, Molly Brunch

6/4 – The Motet, Eric Krasno, Antwuan Stanley and more

6/5 – Michael Franti & Speerhead, Satsang

6/6 – Michael Franti & Speerhead, Satsang

Roxy Broadway

6/1 – Open Mic

6/2 – Many Mountains

6/3 – J-Calvin

6/4 – Trevor Michael (6 p.m.)

6/4 – YepOk (10 p.m.)

6/5 – Soul Brunch: Steve Cervantes (11 a.m.)

6/5 – Anthony Frijia (6 p.m.)

6/5 – Tumbledown Shack Band (10 p.m.)

6/6 – DJ Erin Stereo

The Venue

6/2 – Open Mic

6/4 – Great Lumbering Beast, Soultree, 3 Hole Punch

6/5 – Buckcherry

Your Mom’s House

5/31 – Chef Boyarbeatz, Spenny & Friends

6/1 – Open Jam

6/3 – Perma-Trip (7 p.m.)

6/3 – Perma-Trip (10 p.m.)

6/4 – Momma’s Hip-Hop Takeover: Devin Tremell, Bleak Sidian, Yung Mezmar and more

6/5 – Bassment Experiments: Kayoh, Jush, Kay Warped and more (6 p.m.)

6/5 – Bassment Experiments: Kayoh, VLCN, Otatop and more (10 p.m.)

6/6 – Summer Roll Up Mixutape Tour: Dadmode, Butl3r, Charlotte Web and more