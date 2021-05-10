This Week in Concerts – The Dangerous Summer, ZHU, A Hundred Drums and More

This week in concerts, the Marquis Theater joins the list of venues returning after a long hiatus, ZHU finishes his week at Red Rocks and The Mile High Station starts its, “Concert(s) for a Cause Series.” As of now, there’s only one show scheduled at The Marquis Theater, but the prospect of more local artists filling the venue’s schedule looks promising — the first to perform at the theater will be the local band, The Dangerous Summer. With 21 venues hosting shows this week, you have no reason to miss the music scene. Stay up to date on all Denver concerts and shows here at 303 Magazine.

The Armory

5/16 – Your Own Medicine

The Black Box

5/11 – Electronic Tuesdays: Pocket Shuffle, Iliph, Retnuh and more

5/12 – Women Crush Wednesdays: A Hundred Drums, Synchronicity, Yokai and more

5/13 – Lo Collective Takeover: Vide, TF Marz, Inspect3r and more

5/13 – Bass Boss Records: Bezlebub, Huck.Jorris, Dosidoe and more

5/14 – Face Plant, Smigonaut (8 p.m.)

5/14 – Face Plant, Smigonaut (11 p.m.)

5/14 – D3xter, Special Guest, Mastuh and more (8 p.m.)

5/15 – Sfam, LoTemp (8 p.m.)

5/15 – Sfam, LoTemp (11 p.m.)

5/15 – Ishe, MLE, Soleil and more (8 p.m.)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/13 – Dopapod (6 p.m.)

5/14 – Dopapod (6 p.m.)

5/15 – Kyle Hollingsworth Band

Dazzle

5/12 – Bread & Jam: The VIP’s

5/13 – High Noon Twenties (7 p.m.)

5/13 – Jam University with UNC (9 p.m.)

5/14 – Ron Ivory

5/14 – Mary and the Pharaoh (in-person)

5/14 – Mary and the Pharaoh (livestream)

5/15 –Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars (1 p.m.)

5/15 – Julien Archer Senior Recital (in-person)

5/15 – Julien Archer Senior Recital (livestream)

Globe Hall

5/14 – Hold Me Hostage

Goosetown Tavern

5/14 – Brent Brownie and Friends

5/14 – Bottlerocket Hurricane

5/15 – La Mugre Social Club, Life Among Trees, Botanic Panic

Grizzly Rose

5/13 – Brandon Jones

5/14 – Brandon Jones

5/15 – Brandon Jones

5/16 – Brandon Jones

Herman’s Hideaway

5/12 – Life Among Trees, Kellindo, Mccoozie and more

5/14 – Victory Lap Music Fest: The ClassACTS, Ok, Karen, Teenage Wasteland and more

5/15 – A Punk Night Out: Barre Chord Bangers, Resistful Misfit, Pennysick and more

5/16 – Hiphop Showcase: Solo Kid X, Young Steez, Bounce Ball Boogie and more

Larimer Lounge

5/13 – MC Night: Nate Hill, Jerney, Donny Blot and more

5/16 – Luke Lively, Pete Walker

Lost City

5/14 – The Mananas, The Able Dogs

5/15 – Street Cats Making Love

5/16 – The Still Tide, Porlolo, Jake Miller

Lost Lake

5/13 – Tarantula Bill, Black and White Motion Picture

5/13 – Tarantula Bill, Black and White Motion Picture

5/14 – PJ Moon and The Swappers

5/14 – PJ Moon and The Swappers

5/15 – Darkarts

Marquis Theater

5/14 – The Dangerous Summer

Mile High Station

5/13 – Mile High Music Series: Concerts for a Cause

Nocturne

5/12 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

5/13 – Mark Diamond Trio

5/14 – Ben Markley Quintet

5/15 – The Briana Harris Quintet

5/16 – The Matt Smiley Quintet

Number Thirty-Eight

5/13 – Do303: ’90s Night

5/14 – Big Hooray Bluegrass

5/15 – Triple Header Weekend: Emma Rose, Grant Livingston, Pioneer Mother

5/16 – Triple Header Weekend: Emma Rose, Grant Livingston, Pioneer Mother

The Oriental Theater

5/11 – The Meteors, Dead End

5/13 – In The Variant, Royals

5/14 – Kings of Prussia

5/15 – Maiden Denver, Resurrection

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/10 – Zhu, Punjahbae

5/11 – Zhu, OG Nixin

5/12 – Diplo, Sidepiece

5/13 – Diplo, Sidepiece

5/14 – The Movement, The Expendables

5/15 – Osees, LFZ

5/16 – Lucero, Shane Smith & The Saints

Roxy Broadway

5/11 – Meg Rice

5/12 – David Lawrence

5/13 – Racyne Parker

5/14 – Luke Lively, Viewfinders

5/15 – Alex Creamer, Scott Slay & The Rail

5/16 – The Deaf Pandas

Swallow Hill Music

5/16 – Daniella Katzir

The Venue

5/15 – Ten, Devil Inxide, Psycho Love

Your Mom’s House

5/12 – MF Doom & DMX Tribute: Butl3r

5/13 – Big Chocolate

5/13 – Big Chocolate

5/14 – Abstract House Vol. 2: James Grebb, PhatJazz, Docfunk (6 p.m.)

5/14 – Abstract House Vol. 2: James Grebb, Dylusion, Anthny.jacobs and more (10 p.m.)

5/15 – Phocust, V3nus, Dubstringz and more

5/15 – Phocust, Prismatic, Crystal Vysion and more

5/16 – Leonardo Leonardo, The Disgraced, Cosmonauts and more

5/16 – Rubie Gold, Travel Kit, Rabbit Fighter