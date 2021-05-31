29 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some fresh events lined up this week. Kick it off by jamming at Upper DownTUNES and end it by shopping local at the Golden Triangle Farmers Market. Wherever you end up, make sure to take a look see at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 31

Upper DownTUNES

When: May 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Downtown Denver Partnership presents Upper DownTUNES. The free music series offers live performances every week at The Outer Space and Denver Pavillion Plazas. You can jam out and explore the 16th Street Mall for a relaxing afternoon.

Tuesday, June 1

Double Can Release

When: June 1, 2 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver, Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get to sippin’ at a Double Can Release. Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery and Woods Boss Brewing offer a release of a mixed four-pack of a He-Said and a She-Said Hazy Double IPA brews for a fun and funky drinking experience.

Movie Night at Hi-Dive

When: June 1, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax for a Movie Night at Hi-Dive. The event features a viewing of a film with the projector on the stage with the help of Gina from DenverFilm. Spots are limited, so make sure to arrive early.

Ciders & Sides

When: June 1, 3 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $26 – $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth at Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders has teamed up with The Flour Shop to present a pairing of four freshly baked cookies complemented with four pours of cider for a flavor-packed tasting.

Sake 101

When: June 1, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn all about sake from master sommelier Sally Mohr during a Sake 101 course. The four-hour presentation will explore a myriad of sakes, the process of sake making and more.

Live Stream Art Auction

When: June 1, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts a Live Stream Art Auction. The auction offers works from artists such as Hayley Anise, UC Sepia, Sadie Young and Alex Clifford with a Faeries and Wildflowers theme. The proceeds from the event go towards the artists and Spectra Art Space.

Wednesday, June 2

Houseplants and Waiting

When: June 2, 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 – $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Houseplants and Waiting. The virtual program explores artist Jaime Carrejo’s exhibition Waiting and the relationship of plants in domestic spaces with Maurice Ka, a collaborative partner at Denver’s Rosewood Botanicals.

Rigoletto Film Screening

When: June 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Central City Opera and DenverFilm have partnered up to host a Rigoletto Film Screening. The film follows the story of the Duke of Mantua, his court jester Rigoletto and Rigoletto’s daughter Gilda with curses and tragic love.

Voting Rights and Democracy Reform

When: June 2, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Hear from the director of Center on American Politics at University of Denver Seth Masket, the executive director at Colorado Common Cause Amanda Gonzalez, the founding CEO of National Vote At Home Institute and Coalitio Amber McReynolds and Celeste Montoy, the faculty director for the Miramontes Arts & Sciences Program during a Voting Rights and Democracy Reform panel. The panel will discuss issues of racial equity, voting issues and possible resolutions in reform.

Thursday, June 3

Park Hill Farm and Flea

When: June 3, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, E. 23rd Ave. & Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Park Hill Farm and Flea is back for the season. You can shop from over 40 local vendors offering fresh sustainably grown produce, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more while sipping on local beverages and swaying to live music.

Artist Talk with Laura Shill

When: June 3, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Leon Gallery, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Leon Gallery hosts an Artist Talk with Laura Shill. Shill will speak about compartmentalization, her exhibition Future Self Storage, the act of mending and breaking and more.

Mile High Music Series

When: June 3, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to some killer music at the Mile High Music Series. The ticket price includes an evening to hear two live musical performances, a drink, a table reservation and bites created by a local chef.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: June 3, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair for an Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can sip on a free brew from New Belgium Brewing Company and munch on bites from Knockabout Burgers and Meta Asian Kitchen while watching a film.

Art Journaling The Elements

When: June 3, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into your creative side during Art Journaling The Elements. The series will explore each of the elements, focusing on one per week. You can use paint, collage, writing and more for your visual diary.

Friday, June 4

Berkeley Donut National Donut Day

When: June 4

Where: Berkeley Donuts, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a sweet treat at Berkeley Donuts during National Donut Day. The shop offers one free honey glazed doughnut in honor of the holiday and a release of a home-cook-friendly recipe you can try your hand at.

First Friday Jazz Hop

When: June 4, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Five Points, 2401 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a journey in the historic Five Points neighborhood during a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to wondrous jazz beats throughout the evening.

Lost City Live

When: June 4, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $20 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shake it to some sweet beats from Bluebook and Tommy Metz throughout the evening during Lost City Live. The live musical event series will continue with performances on the patio for a relaxed summer night.

First Friday Art Walk

When: June 4, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Inside Her Studio for a First Friday Art Walk. You can take a stroll through Dairy Block Alley filled with local art, live music, pop-up bars and more an artsy afternoon.

Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze

When: June 4, 9:10 a.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze. The exhibit take a look at patterns in nature that are perfectly placed, numbers that seem to appear throughout nature and more.

A Creative Showcase with Adrian Miller

When: June 4, 2 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Soul Food Scholar presents A Creative Showcase with Adrian Miller. You can hear about creativity, Miller’s career and more throughout the Zoom session.

First Friday Art Walk

When: June 4, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district while social distancing. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night. Make sure to wear a mask.

RHINO Week First Friday Art Walk

When: June 4, 5 – 9 p.m. Where: RiNo, River North Art District, 3525 Walnut St., Denver Cost: Donation encouraged here The Lowdown: Celebrate RHINO Week with a First Friday Art Walk. The River North Art District hosts the walk with temporary art installations by Russ Ronat that feature five different species of rhinos that will be placed throughout the district. If you collect a stamp at three installations you can be entered into a raffle to win prizes.

Saturday, June 5

Pride Kick-Off

When: June 5, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company partners with the Matthew Shepard Foundation for a Pride Kick-Off event. You can imbibe in a collaboration can and draft release of an I Am… New England Style IPA, watch Arturo Lomeli perform a drag show, dive into Not Yo’ Mama’s Cupcakes and more. A a portion of the proceeds from the sales of I Am will go towards the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

MCA Penny Admission

When: June 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is back with its Penny Admission. You can peruse current exhibitions including Jaime Carrejo’s Waiting, Colorado in the Present Tense by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith and Nathan Hall and Maia Ruth Lee and Keith Haring:Grace House Mural during an alloted time slot for only one cent.

Pop Up in the Park

When: June 5, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out with the help of instructor Felix Ojeda and his team from Palango Fitness during a Pop Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents the yoga session with’ beats from LED wireless headphones for a vibin’ workout.

Park Hill Art Festival

When: June 5 – 6

Where: Park Hill Masonic Lodge grounds, 4819 E Montview Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Park Hill Art Festival is back for its eighth year. You can examine 80 different fine artists booths presenting all variants of mediums such as watercolor paintings, stone sculptures and ceramics. You can also peruse the art and meet the artists who created them.

Sunday, June 6

Sophie’s Ride

When: June 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: $30 Donation here

The Lowdown: Pedal it out for a good cause during Sophie’s Ride. The event (previously postponed due to weather) features a bike ride out to Golden and through Centennial Cone Park, followed by BBQ at Foothills BMW/Triumph. The proceeds from the event will benefit Sophie’s Neighborhood.

Golden Triangle Farmers Market

When: June 6, 9 a.m.

Where: Golden Triangle Farms Market, 1115 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your tote for the Golden Triangle Farmers Market. You can support local artisan creators and producers while buying fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and more at the outdoor venture.

Mark Your Calendar

Active Minds Webinar: The National Parks

When: June 8, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

One Two Kazoo

When: June 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

Marjorie Park Grand Re-Opening

When: June 12, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6331 S. Fiddlers Green Cir., Greenwood Village

Cost: Free admission

Denver Fashion Week Summer ’21

When: June 24 & June 26 – 27

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $40 – $125 get tickets here, here and here