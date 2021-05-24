22 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some crafty events lined up this week. Start it off with a laugh at an Open Mike Comedy Show and end it by giving back Sophie’s Ride. Whatever your plans are, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 24

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: May 24, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during an Open Mike Comedy Show. The virtual event features sets from up-and-coming comedians and witty commentary from host, television writer and professional comedian himself – Mike Langworthy.

Criminal Justice System Reform

When: May 24, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover presents a Criminal Justice System Reform panel. You can hear from Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser and ACLU of Colorado and Vice Dean and professor at New York University School of Law Rachel Barkow discuss issues with the criminal justice system in Colorado.

Tuesday, May 25

Drop-In Writing Online

When: May 25, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Brush up on your writing skills with a Drop-In Writing Online course. The session – guided by instructor Theresa Rozul Knowles of Lighthouse Writers Workshop – will explore grief and growth while delving into poetry by Suzi Q. Smith.

Science and Nature Book Club

When: May 25, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Read up on some science-filled literature during the Science & Nature Book Club. Tattered Cover hosts the book club with moderator Andrea for a dive into the novel The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark by Carl Sagan and Anne Druyan throughout May.

Cider and Sides

When: May 25, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Bigsby’s Folly for a flavor-packed Cider and Sides. You can delight in a pairing of four small plates complemented with four chilled ciders for a relaxing afternoon.

Wednesday, May 26

Virtual Laugh Your Craft Off

When: May 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $12 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Flex your crafty skills during Laugh Your Craft Off. You can take part in creating your own cute little booty embroidery with guidance from artist Steffie Notion and comedic commentary from comedian BK Sharad as you craft it up during the virtual session.

60 Minutes in Space

When: May 26, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents 60 Minutes in Space. The event features an evening to learn more about the science of space with images, animation and more. You can hear about new developments that have been made in exploration and breaking space news from museum scientists.

Fit & Rock

When: May 26, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Sweat it out at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block hosts the summer workout series offering outdoor hour-long courses with The Barre Code. The class combines barre with a rockin’ playlist.

Beer & Cheese Pairing

When: May 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Bruz Off Fax, 1495 York St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bruz Beers teams up with Truffle Cheese Shop for a Beer and Cheese Pairing. You can sample four savory types of cheese accompanied with cured meats paired with four four-ounce brews.

End of Prohibition Summer Kickoff

When: May 26, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Peak Beverage, 437 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Raise a glass at an End of Prohibition Summer Kickoff. You can sip on drinks from Peak Beverage, sway to live music, delight in food and more throughout the swanky evening.

Thursday, May 27

90’s Music Quiz Vol.3

When: May 27, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99 per device here

The Lowdown: Test your knowledge of the best ‘90s bops during a Geeks Who Drink 90’s Music Quiz. Quizmaster Sarah will guide you through tricky trivia surrounding some of the biggest hits that rocked the era of bucket hats and jelly shoes.

Mile High Music Series

When: May 27, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out to some killer music at the Mile High Music Series. The ticket price includes an evening to hear two live musical performances, a drink and a table reservation.

Shake It Up! Cocktail Class

When: May 27, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 900 W. 1st Ave. #150, Denver

Cost: $39 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling hosts a Shake It Up! Cocktail Class. The course teaches you how to create three different cocktails with Deviation’s gin and whiskey, fruits, spices and more for a lavish evening.

Pitch Black Four-Course Wine Dinner

When: May 27, 7 p.m.

Where: For[a]ged Restaurant, 1825 Blake St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: For[a]ged Restaurant partners with winemaker Jesse Katz for a Pitch Black Four-Course Dinner. You can dine on a four-course omakase-style meal while blindfolded for a whole new experience, encouraging your other senses while removing distractions.

Raices Sesiones

When: May 27, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Embrace summer with music and beer during a Raices Sesiones. Raices Brewing hosts the event with a performance from The Cristine Barbosa Trio and bites from The Captain Tacos and Sushi.

Friday, May 28

Mile High Flea Market Free Admission Friday

When: May 28, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Mile High Flea Market, 3rd Ave. between L St. and K St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop till you drop at Mile High Flea Market Free Admission Friday. The outdoor flea market offers a wide range of local vendors, vintage finds, food and more for a full shopping experience.

Lost City Live

When: May 28, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shake it to some tunes from South of France throughout the night during Lost City Live. The live musical event series will continue with performances on the patio for a chill summer evening.

Triada Art Show

When: May 28 – 29

Where: Art Garage Denver, 6100 E. 23rd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Garage Denver hosts the Triada Art Show. You can explore works from artists Gabriela Carrión, Joy Giles and Rachael Weiss throughout the art showcase.

Saturday, May 29

Spring BAZAAR

When: May 29 – 30

Where: Belleview Station, 4910 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver BAZAAR is back at Belleview Station for a Spring BAZAAR. You can shop from over 70 Colorado vendors, dig into food from food trucks, imbibe in spring-themed cocktails and more throughout the two-day marketplace.

Made By Us Market When: May 29, 6 – 9 p.m. Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Shop local at the Made By Us Market. The market will offer an array of street food, apothecary goods, plants and jam out to beats from a DJ throughout the evening during your shopping ventures.

Sunday, May 30

Sundays on Santa Fe

When: May 30, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a morning to explore the Santa Fe Art District during Sundays on Santa Fe. You can peruse art in the galleries, shop from local boutiques and more throughout the day.

Sophie’s Ride

When: May 30, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: $30 Donation here

The Lowdown: Pedal it out for a good cause during Sophie’s Ride. The event features a bike ride out to Golden and through Centennial Cone Park, followed by BBQ at Foothills BMW/Triumph. The proceeds from the event will benefit Sophie’s Neighborhood.

Mark Your Calendar

Jaime Carrejo: Waiting Rooms

When: June 2, 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 – $15 tickets available here

Park Hill Farm and Flea

When: June 3, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, E. 23rd Ave. & Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Numbers in Nature

When: June 4, 9:10 a.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9 tickets available here

Denver Fashion Week Summer ’21

When: June 24 & June 26 – 27

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $40 – $125 get tickets here, here and here