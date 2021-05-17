21 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some delightful events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting literary at the Denver7 Book Club and end it by sipping pretty at the Nectar Jones Launch. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 17

Denver7 Book Club

When: May 17, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Get your literary genius on during the Denver7 Book Club. You can join host Lisa and the Denver7 talent team in discussing Pachinko by Min Jin Lee throughout the month of May.

WeCAN Running Club

When: May 17, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Work up a sweat at WeCAN Running Club. The club meets at Seedstock Brewery for a run around Sloan’s Lake and afterward a buy-one-get-one brew for a refresh on the patio.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: May 17, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh with sets from local comedians along with witty commentary from host, professional comedian and television writer Mike Langworthy. The virtual Open Mike Comedy Show will keep you giggling all night long while cozy at home.

Pop Up in the Park

When: May 17, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd Ave. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out at Sloan’s Lake Park with the help of instructor Eric Wimert while DJ Artisan Jones pumps out’ beats through LED wireless headphones. Sound Off Colorado hosts the Pop Up in the Park series for yoga and barre classes outdoors.

Tuesday, May 18

Logan Lecture: Migration, Diaspora, and Displacement

When: May 18, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents “Logan Lecture: Migration, Diaspora and Displacement.” The lecture offers a panel discussion featuring artists Hew Locke, Suchitra Mattai and Shirin Neshat moderated by Dr. Saloni Mathur.

Ciders & Sides

When: May 18, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $26 – $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Delight in four sweet freshly-baked cupcakes paired perfectly with four brightly-flavored ciders at Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders partners with Mermaids Bakery for the flavor-packed pairing.

Mindful Looking Online

When: May 18, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take some time out of your day to slow down for some art during Mindful Looking Online. This Tuesday you can look deeper into the piece Melora by Nicholas Kahn and Richard Selesnick.

Sake and Chocolate Bonbon Pairing

When: May 18, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Sake Co. teams up with Colorado Cocoa Pod for a Sake and Chocolate Bonbon Pairing. You can imbibe in a tasting flight of four sakes paired with four hand-crafted chocolate bonbons for a sweet treat.

Wednesday, May 19

Writing Through Grief with Maia Ruth Lee

When: May 19, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $85 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver partners with Lighthouse Writers Workshop to host Writing Through Grief with Maia Ruth Lee. The workshop explores asemic writing to reflect on grief and past events.

Digital Earth: Oceans

When: May 19, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents “Digital Earth Oceans.” You can take a trip through the largest reefs, the ocean floors and more with the guidance of Geologist Bob Raynolds and Ka Chun Yu, curator of space science. The session will teach you about how the tectonic plates shaped the world.

SCFD Free Day

When: May 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to host a SCFD Free Day. You can take a day to explore the galleries with no entry fee through timed allotments.

Thursday, May 20

Biennial of the Americas Memorial Project: Healing Through Art

When: May 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Make a statement and take part in the “Biennial of the Americas Memorial Project: Healing Through Art.” You can submit artwork to be added to the virtual exhibition that will be held in June. The artwork must be submitted by May 31.

Los Mochochetes at Raices Brewing Co.

When: May 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Company, 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Colorful Colorado Collaborations presents Los Mocochetes at Raices Brewing Co. The two have teamed up for an evening filled with beer and music. You can sip on a Revolución brew with notes of lemon while jamming out to Los Mocochetes new single Tacos.

Annual Neighborhood Hop Swap

When: May 20, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 2325 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. hosts its Annual Neighborhood Hop Swap. You can snag one of 100 traditional hop rhizomes to grow in your own backyard for free during the swap day.

Friday, May 21

Strange Craft Turns 11

When: May 21 – 22

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St. Unit M, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cheers to 11 years in business as Strange Craft Turns 11. The brewery celebrates with two days of collabs, live music, food trucks and of course – a constant flow of beers.

Saturday, May 22

Bacon and Beer Classic

When: May 22, 1 p.m.

Where: Kennedy Golf Course, 10500 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

Cost: $59 – 79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into crispy bacon while sipping on a cool brew during the Denver Bacon and Beer Classic. The bacon-tastic festival is chock full of bacon-themed food from local chefs, as well as, more than 40 craft beer to wash them all down for a tasty oasis.

Release Party

When: May 22, 5 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Denver’s Distillery, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits presents a Release Party. You can get in on the release of the Fireside four-year cask strength single barrel bourbon along with the Twist and Tailor Whiskey Weekly Cocktail Guide. The evening will feature cocktails, bluegrass music, food, discounts on glassware and more.

Denver Beer Co Ninth Annual Beer Bacon Coffee Fest

When: May 22 – 23

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start off your Saturday morning right with breakfast and a brew at Denver Beer Co’s Beer Bacon Coffee Fest. The ticket price includes coffee, a breakfast burrito, bacon and a souvenir mug for your morning brews (the hoppy kind of course).

Forage 5 Year Anniversary

When: May 22, 9 a.m.

Where: Forage, 4416 Yates St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Forage celebrates its five year anniversary. You can brighten up your home with plants from the anniversary sale, snag giveaways and delight on ice cream from Em’s Ice Cream truck throughout the day.

Sunday, May 23

World Turtle Day

When: May 23, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium – Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: Starts at $23.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Downtown Aquarium – Denver honors all things turtles during World Turtle Day. You can explore the aquarium, learn more about different turtles and even meet a few of the shelled creatures.

Nectar Jones Launch

When: May 23, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Grow + Gather, 900 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Family Jones hosts the Nectar Jones Launch. You can snatch up a bottle of Nectar Jones, imbibe in beverages, delight in bites and take part in a silent auction throughout the launch. The proceeds of the bottle and event profits will benefit Warren Tech, Museum of Contemporary Art Denver and the Colorado State Beekeepers Association.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Science and Nature Book Club

When: May 25, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Virtual Laugh Your Craft Off

When: May 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $12 tickets available here

60 Minutes in Space

When: May 26, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Mile High Flea Market Free Admission Friday

When: May 28, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Mile High Flea Market, 3rd Ave. between L St. and K St., Denver

Cost: Free admission