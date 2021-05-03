32 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some chill events lined up this week. Kick it off with some yoga at a Pop-Up in the Park and end it with a Sunday funday with Drag Bingo Brunch. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 3

Pop-Up in the Park

When: May 3, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your week off on the right step with a Pop-Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado hosts an hour-long yoga session with beats from a live DJ for the perfect vibe. Erin Wimert will instruct the class with DJ Artisan Jones providing music through wireless LED headphones. Make sure to bring a mat and water.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: May 3, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let a laugh out during an Open Mike Comedy Show. The event features a chance to hear sets from up and coming local comedians as well as witty commentary from host and professional comedian Mike Langworthy.

Behind the Art of Denver’s RiNo Art District

When: May 3, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $86 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a tour of the city, while perusing some local art during a Behind the Art of Denver’s RiNo Art District tour. The two-hour tour will take you through the RiNo/Five Points Art District spotlighting local wall art.

Tuesday, May 4

Dough From Scratch

When: May 4, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $25 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale is back with its Dough from Scratch classes. You can learn how to make your own pizza with the help of Pizzeria Locale’s culinary director Jordan Wallace.

Cider & Sides

When: May 4, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Test out your green thumb at Cider & Sides. This week Stem Ciders teams up with Tiny Plants for an afternoon of four fresh ciders paired with four little plant propagations that you can take home.

Star Wars Trivia

When: May 4, 6 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Monkey Barrel hosts a Star Wars Trivia night in honor of May 4. You can test your knowledge on the Star Wars universe during an evening of quiz questions while having a chance at winning a costume contest and more.

May the 4th at Baere Brewing

When: May 4, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Baere Brewing Celebrates all things Star Wars with a May the 4th bash. You can don your best cosplay to dig into themed food, sip on a release of a C-3IPA and jam out to beats from DJ Lidas all day long.

Wednesday, May 5

Fit & Rock

When: May 5, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Sweat it out at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block returns with its annual workout series starting with an hour-long course with The Barre Code. The class combines barre with a great playlist.

Rick Griffith: Non-Violence & Activism

When: May 5, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 – $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Rick Griffith: Non-Violence & Activism. The live stream features a discussion with artist Rick Griffith along with Evan Weissman and Stephen Brackett to explore non-violence and activism in art and in the world.

Cinco de Mayo at Mister Oso x Señor Bear

When: May 5

Where: Mister Oso, 3163 Larimer St., Denver and Senor Bear, 3301 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add some spice to your Cinco de Mayo with Mister Oso x Señor Bear. You can munch on Mister Oso tacos along with Señor Bear’s most popular menu items and wash them all down with frozen or house margaritas.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

When: May 5, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Bellota, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Imbibe on cocktails, delight in Mexican food specials and more during a Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Bellota. With every Milagro beverage purchase Bellota will donate $1 to Mi Casa Resource Center.

Cinco de Mayo Raíces: Artístico!

When: May 5, 8:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free reserve your spot here

The Lowdown: Raices Brewing Co. hosts Cinco de Mayo Raíces: Artístico! You can watch Artístico perform live in the taproom while sipping on brews and munching on food from Sabores Flavor food truck.

SOMOS

When: May 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas presents the opening reception of SOMOS. The exhibition explores domestic violence, healing and resilience with the help of Latina SafeHouse and Art and Color. The reception will also feature a performance from Ballet Folklorico.

Thursday, May 6

Film/Still

When: May 6, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum hosts Film/Still. You can view short films created by art students from Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU). Each film is three minutes or less and will be streamed on YouTube and in-person.

The Bad Apple Comedy Show

When: May 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during The Bad Apple Comedy Show. You can hear a set from comedian Shanae Ross and hear some witty commentary from host Ryan Bonnell.

Music For Meals

When: May 6, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Preservery, 3040 Blake St. #101, Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Raise funds for The Preservery’s Giving Meals program during Music For Meals. You can jam out to a concert, sip on drinks and delight in a delicious meal while providing a meal for someone in need.

Friday, May 7

First Friday Jazz Hop

When: May 7, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Five Points, 2401 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a journey in the Historic Five Points neighborhood during a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to wondrous jazz beats from the Purnell Steen & Lejazz Machine for the perfect hop throughout the evening.

First Friday Art Walk

When: May 7, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Inside Her Studio for a First Friday Art Walk. You can explore Dairy Block Alley filled with local art, live music, pop-up bars and more throughout a relaxing afternoon.

FERAL as Folk First Friday

When: May 7, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: FERAL Denver, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FERAL as Folk First Fridays are back for the season. The summer music series has taken the place of films with the a performance from singer Jesh Yancey. Make sure to bring your own seat, drink and other comforts.

Goldspot Six Year Anniversary

When: May 7 – 9

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to six years of business during the Goldspot Six Year Anniversary. The three-day event features three beer releases with a jungle theme, a photo booth and more for a happy celebration.

Mother’s Day Garden Bazaar

When: May 7 – 9

Where: 3800 W. Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: Re:Vision partners with RISE Westwood Collective to present the Mother’s Day Garden Bazaar. The event features a three-day celebration with plant sales, workshops and more. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit Re:Vision’s programs.

The Duo

When: May 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Bear Creek Distillery, 1879 S. Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bear Creek Distillery presents the premiere of The Duo – a short film created by Bearded Bros Media. The film features Jonathan Messinger and Chelsey Christy and explores their fishing as a pair.

Saturday, May 8

Selfie WRLD

When: May 8

Where: 14697 Delaware St. Unit 500, Westminster

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get the best photo ops at Selfie WRLD. The traveling pop-up has made its way to Colorado with Instagram friendly interactive installations that are the perfect excuse to hype up your profile.

bRUNchClub When: May 8, 12 – 3 p.m. Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver Cost: $7 per person register here The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for bRUNchClub. bRUNch Running Club is back and meeting at X Bar for an afternoon run with lunch to follow. You can choose from a 2.64-mile route, a 3.4-mile route or a 5.43-mile route for your running needs. The RSVP will get you 10% off of your purchase.

ComePassion

When: May 8 – 9

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Ave. W., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance presents ComePassion. The performance features an exploration of the past year’s struggles as well as the hope for the future in the talents of the 12-member ensemble.

Open Sanctuary/Open House

When: May 8, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Urban Sanctuary Denver, 2745 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Urban Sanctuary Denver is opening its doors during Open Santuary/Open House. You can explore the newly expanded yoga studio and take a 30-minute yoga class to relax.

Yoga and Beer

When: May 8, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out some tension and later sip on a cold brew at Yoga and Beer. You can stretch out during a yoga session guided by Hikyoga Colorado instructor Natalie and refresh with a beverage after. Make sure to bring a mat, water and wear a mask.

Urban Roots: Garden Market

When: May 8 – 9

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block and Denver Milk Market team up with Rebel Farms and Weston Landscape & Design for an Urban Roots: Garden Market. You can try out your green thumb by grabbing plants at the outdoor market while jamming out to live music from Denver violinist Brett Omara.

Spring Horseshoe Market

When: May 8

Where: Parking lot of the Berkeley Chapel, 4345 W. 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spring Horseshoe Market is back for a Mother’s Day shopping experience. The market holds more than 70 vendors to shop from to find that perfect Mother’s Day gift, while supporting local businesses.

Whittier Walking Farmers Market

When: May 8, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Whittier Historic Neighborhood, 23rd Ave. and Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Whittier Neighborhood Association is back with the Whittier Walking Farmers Market. The market, unlike traditional farmers markets will not be on a particular street block but will be throughout the neighborhood giving you an full opportunity to explore and shop local.

Sunday, May 9

The Bone Wars of the Late 1800s

When: May 9, 4 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents The Bone Wars of the Late 1800s. The livestream takes a virtual tour of the Broomfield Auditorium and explore the Bone Wars that occured in the late 1800s in response to dinosaur fossil discoveries.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch

When: May 9, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with Denver Milk Market for a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. You can delight on tasty brunch bites while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers Queen Shirley Delta Blow, Kai Lee Mykles and Dixie Krystals. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver7 Book Club

When: May 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

American Craft Beer Week

When: May 10 – 16

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

City Park Farmers Market

When: May 15 – October 30

Where: City Park Esplanade, E. Colfax Ave. and Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Carmen by Ballet Ariel

When: May 15 – May 16

Where: Cleo Parkinson Theatre, 119 Park Ave. W., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 tickets available here