Denver Fashion Week Summer ’21 Returns This June

Named by Forbes as one of “the fastest growing fashion platforms in America,” Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is returning for the Summer ’21 season this June. As the city’s largest fashion showcase, the event will bring together an eclectic array of talent from veteran and emerging designers, local boutiques, hairstylists, makeup artists and models for three nights of shows starting Thursday, June 24, with additional shows on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 at The Forney Museum.

Created by 303 Magazine more than a decade ago, DFW strives to produce a world-class fashion experience that promotes local creatives, increases economic development for the region’s fashion and design communities and raises awareness for participants and sponsors. Above all, the DFW team works tirelessly to provide Denver with a unique experience. “We’ve never tried to replicate any other fashion week because that isn’t who we are,” said 303 Editor-In-Chief, Brittany Werges, in an interview with Forbes.

Below you’ll find the lineup for each night. Make sure to grab your tickets, as they are limited.

Where: Forney Museum

When: Saturday, June, 24 at 7 p.m., 4303 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Garage Sale

Overseer

Freakish

Machete & Sons

Earthy Emi

Where: Forney Museum

When: Saturday, June, 26 at 7 p.m., 4303 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Nicolas Anthony

Marie Margot Couture

Menez

Femme Fatale Intimates

Celebrity designer Stevie Boi, who’s designed for the likes of Lady Gaga and Elton John

Where: Forney Museum

When: Sunday, June, 27 at 4 p.m., 4303 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Electric Bubblegum

Mona Lucero

J.Y. Lewis

Sliv Life

Melanie Joyce

Get ready to dress your best and make sure to bring your mask, as they will still be required while indoors. There will be an outdoor reception with food and a cash bar. DFW will follow Public Health orders and guidelines for our seat layout.

Denver Fashion Week 2021 Promo Shoot Credits

Publisher & Producer: Abraham Aharonian Editor-in-chief: Brittany Werges Marketing: Katie Boudreau