28 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some posh events lined up this week. Start it off by tasting great food with a cause during Dining Out For Life and end it by sweating it out during a Cinco de Mayo 5k. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, April 26

Dining Out For Life

When: April 26 – May 2

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Project Angel Heart partners with Bank of America to present Dining Out for Life. You can dine from participating restaurants such as Ace Eat Serve, Kachina Cantina and Tamayo to raise funds for Project Angel Heart. Check here for more information.

Denver Restaurant Week

When: April 26 – May 2

Where: Multiple locations, go here to check out the full list of participating restaurants

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Restaurant Week returns to the city this week. You can try a variety of Colorado’s best restaurants as they offer multi-course meals at a discount. Make sure to take advantage of tasting Denver without the expensive cost.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: April 26, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during an Opening Mike Comedy Show. You can watch stand-up comedy sets from up and coming local comedians with witty commentary from host and professional comedian Mike Langworthy throughout the virtual evening.

Clock-Watching

When: April 26 – 30

Where: Daniels & Fisher Tower, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tilt your head up to the Daniels & Fisher Tower for Clock-Watching. The group exhibition explores tracking time with commissioned video projections throughout the night. You can see short films from seven different artists during the exhibition.

Tuesday, April 27

Science and Nature Book Club

When: April 27, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Join like-minded others to read science-centered novels during a Science and Nature Book Club. The book club will discuss Pilgrim at Tinker Creek by Annie Dillard.

We Don’t Embroider Cushions Here: Women in Modern Design

When: April 27, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear from design historian, writer and independent curator Libby Sellers, as well as,Jessica Boven, the curatorial assistant of architecture and design, at the Denver Art Museum during “We Don’t Embroider Cushions Here: Women In Modern Design.” The lecture will take on women in textile, digital innovations and more.

Ciders & Sides

When: April 27, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $26 – $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into some sweet and flakey hand pies paired perfectly with fresh ciders during Ciders & Sides. This week Stem Ciders teams up with Bubby Goobers for the tasty pairing of four pies with four pours.

00’s Quiz

When: April 27, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99 per device here

The Lowdown: Grab a cold brew and test your knowledge on the early 2000s during a Geeks Who Drink 00’s Quiz. You can take on trivia questions from quiz masters Nicole, Stefanie, Sarah and Chaz throughout the evening.

Wednesday, April 28

Laugh Your Craft Off

When: April 28, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $12 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Flex your crafty skills during Laugh Your Craft Off. You can take part in creating your own face mask with guidance from artist Tyler Aguilar and comedic commentary from comedian Shanel Hughes as you craft it up during the virtual session.

60 Minutes in Space

When: April 28, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents 60 Minutes in Space. The event features an evening to learn more about the science of space with images, animation and more. You can hear about new developments that have been made in exploration and space innovations from museum scientists.

The Gin & Jazz Series

When: April 28, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Various locations

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fireside at Five is back with The Gin & Jazz Series. The series features local musicians and ensembles that embody the historic “Harlem of the West” culture. This Wednesday you can jam out tunes from Stafford Hunter and Funk Jazz Explorations.

Beer & Belgian Cheese Pairing

When: April 28, 6 p.m.

Where: Bruz Off Fax, 1495 York St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bruz Beers partners with Truffle Cheese Shop for a Beer and Belgian Cheese Pairing. You can sample four savory kinds of cheese paired with four four-ounce brews.

Thursday, April 29

Science Division Live

When: April 29, 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science explores ancient Aztec culture during Science Division Live. You can learn more about discoveries through unpublished photographers with the help of Acting Curator of Anthropology Erin Baxterduring a Facebook live.

Shake It Up! Cocktail Class

When: April 29, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 900 W. 1st Ave. #150, Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling hosts a Shake It Up! Cocktail Class. You can learn how to make three cocktails with Deviation’s gin and whiskey, fruits, spices and more.

Paper Fashion Show

When: April 29, 5 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $105 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add some fashion to your week with the Paper Fashion Show. The show features designs created solely from paper. The creations are voted on by a panel of judges and winners are given trophies made of — you guessed it — paper.

Friday, April 30

Walpurgis Night

When: April 30, 5 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Seedstock Brewery is back after a year off and is off with a bang with Walpurgis Night. The night celebrates the Czech holiday of Saint Walpurga who cast out pests, rabies and signifies the arrival of spring. Throughout the evening you can sip on brews, nosh on smoked sausages and raise funds for Mental Health Center of Denver.

Lost City Live

When: April 30, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sway to some sweet beats from Austen Carroll & the Better Neighbors and A. Greene throughout the evening during Lost City Live. The live musical event series is will continue with performances on the patio for a chill night.

13th Floor Halfway to Halloween Haunted House

When: April 30 – May 1

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $24.99 – $44.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add a little spook in your life with the 13th Floor Halfway to Halloween Haunted House. The two-day spectacle will terrify you with scares, jumps and more – perfect to have a taste of what will come later in the year.

Saturday, May 1

Derby Day at Poka Lola

When: May 1, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Kentucky Derby during Derby Day at Poka Lola. You can imbibe in themed drink specials, jam out to live music, snag giveaways and more throughout the posh afternoon.

Cinco de Mayo and Third Anniversary Fiesta

When: May 1, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts a Cinco de Mayo First and Third Anniversary Fiesta. The event features special beer releases, traditional Mexican games, music and giveaways to honor three years of achievements. You can grab a glass of Cervecería brew and cheers to three years and Cinco de Mayo.

MCA Penny Admission

When: May 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver returns with its Penny Admission. You can peruse current exhibitions including Keith Haring: Grace House Mural, Colorado in the Present Tense by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith and Nathan Hall and Maia Ruth Lee and Jaime Carrejo’s Waiting during an alloted time slot for only one cent.

Derby Day at Union Station

When: May 1, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $100 – $155 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Dress up in your best Derby Day outfit for Denver’s Union Station’s Derby Day. The event features live viewing of the Kentucky Derby broadcast on screens throughout the station, a best-dressed competition, live music and more. If you want an even more indulgent experience you can party at The Copper Lounge. Create your reservations here.

TheBigWonderful

When: May 1 – 2

Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $65 tickets available here

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful is back in Denver. The event offers a bazaar filled with local makers, live music performances, food trucks and more. You can sip on beer and cider from a myriad of breweries throughout the weekend while celebrating.

Derby Party

When: May 1, 1 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark presents a Derby Party. Get ready to get lucky while watching the Kentucky Derby, noshing on brunch, rocking out to live music and sippin’ on $5 Woodford Reserve mint juleps throughout the day. If you wear a killer derby hat you can also have the chance to win prizes.

Roller Kentucky Derby Party

When: May 1, 10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Roller City Lakewood, 6803 W. Alameda Ave. Lakewood

Cost: $25-50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join us for a night at the rink at Roller City Lakewood this Saturday. Come dressed in your best Kentucky Derby outfit and start practicing your best moves for an evening of fun. Tickets include three-hour admission to the party, skate rentals (or bring your own) and music by Walt White from Breaking Bad Music.

Urban Roots: Garden Market

When: May 1 – 2

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block and Denver Milk Market team up with Rebel Farms and Weston Landscape & Design for an Urban Roots: Garden Market. You can try out your green thumb by grabbing plants at the outdoor market while jamming out to live music.

Sunday, May 2

Nerea The Fiddler

When: May 2, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mercury Cafe Denver welcomes Nerea The Fiddler for a live performance. Nerea has performed all over the globe to exhibit her dance and fiddling act and now returns to Denver.

Cinco de Mayo 5k

When: May 2, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, S. Downing St. and E. Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for a Cinco de Mayo 5k. You can walk or run a 5k course around Washington Park to celebrate Cinco de Mayo a little early.

Mark Your Calendar

Dough From Scratch

When: May 4, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $25 tickets available here

Fit & Rock

When: May 5, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Rick Griffith: Non-Violence & Activism

When: May 5, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 – $15 tickets available here

The Bone Wars of the Late 1800s

When: May 9, 4 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here