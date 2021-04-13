The 12th Annual Women+Film Festival Goes Virtual

The 12th Annual Women+Film Festival is switching it up this year, aiming to reach a broader audience and keeping in accordance with COVID-safe protocols by going virtual.

The six-day festival which runs from April 13 to April 18 will feature over 150 films created by women, directed by women and based around women’s experience. The lineup of the week includes virtual panels, Q&A sessions with filmmakers and the Colorado cinema community and, of course, a myriad of films for your viewing pleasures.

Festival Founder Barbara Bridges exclaimed, “from our Opening Night special presentation through an amazing six-day lineup of programming, we’re excited to bring some of the most thought-provoking and challenging, as well as creative and entertaining films that highlight women’s stories on the screen and women working behind the camera.”

You can experience films such as Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It, directed by Mariem Pérez Riera, End of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, directed by Shannon King and Kiss Me Kosher, directed by Shirel Peleg.

The festival is available through Denver Film’s platform with various pass prices ranging from $90 to $110 or $12 to $15 per film ticket. You can also experience the festival by downloading the Denver Film app on Roku TV or Apple TV. For a full schedule lineup and more information check here.