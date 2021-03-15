This Week in Concerts – O’Connor Brothers Band, Kaitlyn Williams, Brightside and More

Like bears in hibernation, we wait for winter to pass. With spring five days away and fatigue well past our threshold from isolation, Denver shows have become a lifeline. It’s almost a year since beginning the practice of self-isolation and although much has improved, it’s still best to stay away from crowds. Larger arenas and venues, like those on Colfax (Bluebird, Ogden, Fillmore) remain closed, but smaller venues such as The Black Box, Cervantes’ Masterpiece and Larimer Lounge are leading the way in live shows. So, whether you’re looking for Women of Bass at Your Mom’s House or St. Patty’s Day shows, 303 Magazine has got you covered this week in concerts.

Keep up to date on live music with our weekly concert lists and stay connected with the Denver music scene with here on 303.

The Black Box

3/16 – Tsunami, Lousy Anna, Lunarmxntra, Retnuh

3/17 – Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows

3/18 – Shields, Denizen, Tesla Nikole, Moldamind

3/19 – Angelic Root, Patches (early show)

3/19 – Angelic Root, Patches (late show)

3/19 – Slomato, Ghast, Basstek, Shatterbrain, DeeMTeam (late)

3/20 – Angelic Root, Patches (early)

3/20 – Angelic Root, Patches (late)

3/20 – Wndgu, L.A. Zwicky, Pleasurewave (late)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece

3/17 – Jesus Coomes, Mike Greenfield, Andy Frasco, Ryan Jalbert and more (early)

3/17 – Jesus Coomes, Mike Greenfield, Andy Frasco, Ryan Jalbert and more (late)

3/18 – Women of Bass

3/18 – Adam Deitch, Joey Porter, Ari Teitel (early)

3/18 – Adam Deitch, Joey Porter, Ari Teitel (late)

3/18 – Repopulate Mars, Solotoko, Ilume, Naughty (early)

3/18 – Repopulate Mars, Solotoko, Ilume, Naughty (late)

3/19 – Brightside, Prismatic (early)

3/20 – Veil F.K.A Spacegeisha, Lemondoza (early)

3/20 – Veil F.K.A Spacegeisha, Lemondoza (late)

3/21 – Satsang (early)

3/21 – Satsang (late)

Dazzle Denver

3/18 – Take Two

3/18 – Take Two (livestream)

3/19 – Tim Wendel Quintet

3/19 – Time Wendel Quintet (livestream)

3/20 – Stafford Hunter, Donna Scott

3/20 – Stafford Hunter, Donna Scott (livestream)

3/21 – Feral Suits

3/21 – Feral Suits (livestream)

Globe Hall

3/18 – Floatgoat, Tesselation

Goosetown Tavern

3/19 – Dark Hollow

Herman’s Hideaway

3/17 – Jukebox Hardknocks, Jessica Rae

3/18 – Open Mic

3/19 – Carnivore, Stun and more

3/20 – Lifer, Asylum 9, Rover Red

3/21 – Campbell Crates, Taco & Elite Band, Alpha Pegasi, J Radiant and more (two-day)

Larimer Lounge

3/18 – Coriscana (early)

3/18 – Coriscana (late)

3/21 – O’Connor Brothers Band (early)

3/21 – O’Connor Brothers Band (late)

Lost Lake

3/17 – Kingdom Jasmine, Molly Kollier (early)

3/17 – Kingdom Jasmine, Molly Kollier (late)

3/18 – Rocket Surgeons, Ipecac

3/20 – Kaitlyn Williams (early)

3/20 – Kaitlyn Williams (late)

Nocturne

3/17 – Dru Heller Quartet ft. John Gunther

3/18 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

3/19 – Taylor Clay Quartet

3/20 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

3/21 – The Peter Olstad Quartet

Number Thirty-Eight

3/18 – Paul Cauthen

3/20 – Derek Dames Ohl

3/21 – Sturtz

The Oriental Theater

3/19 – Petty Nicks Experience

3/20 – Jack Yoder, Scooter James

Roxy Broadway

3/17 – Many Mountains

3/18 – Isaac Friend

3/19 – Wounded Bird

3/20 – KDJ Above, Suspicious Stew

3/21 – Jack Trueax

Swallow Hill

3/17 – Avoureen (livestream)

3/19 – John McCutcheon (livestream)

3/20 – Chris Smither (livestream)

3/20 – Taj Mahal (livestream)

The Venue

3/17 – Open Stage

3/18 – Framing The Red, Michael Morrow & The Culprits, Nordic Daughter

3/19 – Mr. Scary, The Joy Jackson Band, Chance (livestream available)

3/20 – Driven By Turmoil, Sinfix, Beyond Influence

Your Mom’s House

3/17 – Butl3r

3/18 – MSToxic, Lilith, Spirah, Moon Drip,MüV, Jazz Muzick

3/19 – Lusid (early)

3/19 – Lusid, Bankaji, Docfunk (late)

3/20 – Lusid (early)

3/20 – Lusid, Nok Nok, Czek, Odd Zoo (late)

3/21 – Trent Campbell COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser (early)

3/21 – Trent Campbell COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser (late)