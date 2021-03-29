19 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some great events lined up this week. Kick it off by exploring space with All the Cosmos a Canvas and end it by noshing at Postino’s Easter Brunch. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, March 29

All the Cosmos a Canvas

When: March 29 – September 12

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 – $12.95 here

The Lowdown: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum hosts All the Cosmos a Canvas exhibition. You can take a trip through the cosmos through a series of images from the Hubble Telescope that was launched in April of 1990 – all while staying in Denver.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: March 29, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during an Open Mike Comedy Show. You can hear some witty sets from local up and coming comedians along with hilarious commentary from host and comedian Mike Langworthy. If you are feeling brave you can also share some stand-up as well during the virtual event.

Tuesday, March 30

Ciders & Sides

When: March 30, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #180, Denver

Cost: $27 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Denver Sushi House for Ciders & Sides. You can indulge in a tasting of four different sushi rolls paired with a flight of four ciders for a fun spring evening.

Wednesday, March 31

Latinx Equity Before/After COVID

When: March 31, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Humanitys & Center for the Book offer an online panel discussion – Latinx Equity Before/After COVID. The panel covers equity gaps in education, economics, health and more for Latinx and Hispanic Coloradan communities.

60 Minutes in Space

When: March 31, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents 60 Minutes in Space. The event features an evening to learn more about the science of space with images, animation and more. You can hear about new developments that have been made in exploration and space innovations from museum scientists.

The Gin & Jazz Series

When: March 31

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: Fireside at Five is back with The Gin & Jazz Series. The series features local musicians and ensembles that embody the historic “Harlem of the West” culture. This Wednesday you can rock out out tunes from Purnell Steen and Le Jazz Machine.

Thursday, April 1

Steuben’s Easter Kit

When: April 1 – 3

Where: Steuben’s Arvada, 7355 Ralston Rd., Arvada, Steuben’s Uptown, 523 E 17th Ave, Denver.

Cost: $112 order here

The Lowdown: Get your holiday feasts prepped with Steuben’s Easter Kits. The kits serve six to eight and features dishes such as Easter ham, deviled eggs, Parker House rolls and an award winning key lime pie. You can also add on cocktail kits for an extra touch. You can also order just the pie or dine in for brunch at Steuben’s Uptown on April 3. Make sure to order by end of day on April 1. Pick up is on April 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Create your reservations for brunch here.

Easter at Smōk

When: April 1, April 3 & 4

Where: Smōk, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Dive into two different dinners with Easter at Smok. Chef Bill Espiricueta and his team have created the Brisket dinner with five pounds of smoked brisket, ginger coleslaw, hatch chile & chedder cornbread and more for $155. The Pulled Pork Meal offers three and a half pounds of pork shoulder, ginger coleslaw, pit beans and more for $65. Make sure to order by April 1 by calling 720.452.2487. Pick up on April 3 and April 4.

Friday, April 2

Local AF Market

When: April 2, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for a Local AF Market. You can shop from a lineup of Colorado vendors such as B Fresh Gear, Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe, Clever Luck and Past Life the Collective. You can also jam out to live music and grab a bite or sip while shopping.

Sincerely, Earth

When: April 2 – 30

Where: Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Ave., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Balefire Goods hosts a collaborative art show in honor of Earth Day – Sincerely, Earth. The exhibition features works from local artists Christine Ann Nicols and Caitlin Zeller that represent ongoing environmental issues.

Saturday, April 3

A Passion for MCM

When: April 3

Where: Online

Cost: $40 – $149 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a tour through renovated and designed Mid-Century Modern homes during a Passion for MCM event. You can explore two homes in Starlight Village, two homes on Wilder Lane in Colorado and two Eichler homes Silicon Valley – all while staying cozy within your own home.

Moksha Pop-Up Market

When: April 3, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 2746 47th St., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add a bit of sweetness to your week with a Moksha Pop-Up Market. Moksha Chocolate hosts the market for a chance for you to shop from local farmers, bakers, coffee roasters and of course try a taste of the locally-made chocolate – all in the parking lot of the factory.

Stanley Marketplace Easter

When: April 3 – 4

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace celebrates Easter with a myriad of deals, prizes and more this weekend. If you spend more than $30 or more at Stanley on April 3 or April 4 you can select an Easter Egg filled with specials, freebies and other goodies.

Martial Arts Sexual Assault Awareness Course

When: March 3, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: KDK Fit, 9797 W. Colfax Ave. Ste #3UU, Lakewood

Cost: Free register here or by emailing [email protected]

The Lowdown: KDK Fit offers a Martial Arts Sexual Assault Awareness Course. The free seminar – in recognition of Women’s Sexual Assault Awareness month – provides resources for help, defense techniques and more to keep you confident.

Boulder County Farmers Market Returns

When: April 3 – November 20

Where: Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Rd., Longmont

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Boulder County Farmers Markets returns for the season. You can shop from locally grown produce, locally butchered meats, baked goods and more at the in-person farmers market. You can also order your goods for curbside pickup here.

Sunday, April 4

Easter Dinner at The Fort

When: April 4, 11 a.m.

Where: The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: The Fort has your holiday feast covered with an Easter Dinner. You can delight in a three-course meal with a Fort salad, dinner rolls, ham steak with mash potatoes or an eight-ounce slice of roasted leg of lamb. Indulge in a negrita to finish on a sweet note. Reserve a spot here.

Jill’s Easter Brunch

When: April 4

Where: Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro, 900 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $79.95 per person

The Lowdown: Start your Easter off sweet and savory with a Jill’s Easter Brunch. The brunch offers dishes of salmon benedict, Belgian waffles, a carving station and more. You can also sip on bottomless mimosas, bloody marys or sparkling wine for a fancy touch to your brunching. Call 720.406.7385 to reserve your spot.

Easter Brunch at Le French

When: April 4, 8 a.m.

Where: Le French, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Dine on a menu of spectialty dishes and cocktail during Easter Brunch at Le French. You can taste bites of eggs Provençale, duck confit benedict en brioche, mixed berries French toast and more with a Les Perles sparkling wine cocktail or a Senegalese hibiscus tea to wash it all down. Create a reservation here.

Postino’s Easter Brunch

When: April 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: All Postino locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on $5 glasses of wine, mimosas and pitchers of beer while delighting in a Postino’s Easter Brunch. You can nosh on dishes of ricotta fritters, a P.R.E.A.M. Bowl, stick bread and more for dine-in and to-go.

