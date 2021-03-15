21 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some punchy events lined up this week. Start it off by getting historic with Stonehenge and end it with some flavor with Taste America Denver. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, March 15

Stonehenge

When: March 15 – September 6

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Possible Additional fee with $19.95 museum admission here

The Lowdown: Dive into the mystical world of one of Britain’s oldest and most famous stone circles – Stonehenge. You can learn about the location, the possible use of Stonehenge and the theories of how the stone circle came to be where it is situated today. More information about the exhibition here.

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: March 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Have a chance at snagging some wonderous contemporary art for free during the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the free lottery so you can add to your collection without breaking the bank.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: March 15, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during an Open Mike Comedy Show. The comedic evening features sets from local comedians and witty commentary from host and comedian Mike Langworthy.

Tuesday, March 16

Duck COVID Dinner

When: March 16, 5 p.m.

Where: American Elm, 4132 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $85 per person here

The Lowdown: American Elm hosts a Duck COVID Dinner. You can dine on a four-course meal with dishes centered around duck including deviled duck eggs, a duck duo, seared foie gras and a duck egg custard pie to finish.

Beer Dinner with La Chiva

When: March 16, 6 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $55 – $280 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Sip on some local brews while dining on a three-course feast during a Beer Dinner with La Chiva. Dos Luces Brewery teams up with La Chiva for a tasty evening with beer pairings for a perfect meal.

From Paris to Hollywood Virtual Lecture

When: March 16, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear from Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Fashion at the Denver Art Museum, Florence Miller during the From Paris to Hollywood Virtual Lecture. Müller will speak about Hollywood couples, the Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Véronique and Gregory Peck exhibition and more.

Ciders & Sides

When: March 16, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $24 – $26 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Colorado Cocoa Pod for Ciders & Sides. You can sample four luscious handcrafted chocolate bonbons with flavors such as dark raspberry, apple cider Biscoff, Kalamansi meringue pie and a passion fruit guava bonbon – all paired with ciders from Stem Ciders.

Wednesday, March 17

Denver Beer Co. South Downing Opening Day

When: March 17, 1o a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. South Downing, 2425 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. is opening another location at South Downing Street. You can stop into the grand opening of the new taproom for beer tappings, delectable bites and more.

O’Curio

When: March 17

Where: Curio Bar, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebration St. Patrick’s Day at O’Curio. Curio Bar offers St. Patrick’s Day cocktails for $7 with sips such as Horse Feathers, Irish coffees and Old Fashioneds.

St. Patrick’s Day at Whole Sol

When: March 17

Where: All Whole Sol locations

Cost: Free admissions

The Lowdown: Freshen up your St. Patrick’s Day at Whole Sol. The superfood concept serves up a three-course health-packed meal with green in mind with tastes of a matcha latte, an I Like You matcha bowl and matcha bites.

Steuben’s St. Patrick’s Day

When: March 17, 9 a.m.

Where: Steuben’s Arvada, 7355 Ralston Rd., Arvada and Steuben’s Uptown, 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Steuben’s gets traditional with a twist with dishes of corned beef & cabbage, Irish nachos and a St. Paddy’s shake this St. Patrick’s Day. If you aren’t feelin’ a boozy shake you can sip on a lucky green shake instead.

Stanley Marketplace’s St. Patrick’s Day

When: March 17, 4 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your green for Stanley Marketplace’s St. Patrick’s Day pop-up. You can watch Irish dancing, listen to traditional music and explore holiday deals throughout the marketplace.

Thursday, March 18

Live Stream with Gregory Brown

When: March 18, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts a Live Stream with Gregory Brown, author of The Lowering Days. You can hear from Brown about his novel, ask questions and more during the event.

Into the Archives: Photography from the Colville Reservation

When: March 18, 6 – 6:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore works held within the Clyfford Still Museum’s archives with “Into the Archives: Photography from the Colville Reservation.” You can take part in a conversation about the photographs taken of the Colville Reservation in Washington State, sketches and more.

Friday, March 19

A World of Taste: Thai

When: March 19, 6 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $119 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Test your cooking skills with A World of Taste: Thai. You can learn to create a menu of crab fried rice, Som Tum, Thai basil and coconut ice cream and more throughout the culinary class.

Saturday, March 20

Berkeley Donuts Turns One

When: March 20, 7:30 a.m.

Where: Berkeley Donuts, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start your morning off right and celebrate one year of sweet bites as Berkeley Donuts Turns One. The day features a collaboration beer tapping with Cerebral Brewing that includes Berkeley Donuts’ salted caramel donuts within a salted caramel stout, a chance to taste throwback doughnut flavors and more.

Steel Magnolias Champagne Cinema

When: March 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $21.06 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse presents Steel Magnolias Champagne Cinema. The event features a screening of Steel Magnolias – the classic film about a group of ladies who grow together over time and hardships. You can view the film, feel nostalgic and maybe even have a good cry.

Art Strut: Women in Their Infinite Forms

When: March 20, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the new Women in Their Infinite Forms exhibition with an Art Strut. The strut spotlights the 11 local female artists who have transformed (wo)mannequins into art that tells stories of female power and reinvention. You can have a chance to purchase art and support the artists.

Churro Waffles at Kachina

When: March 20 – 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dig into a sweet brunch with churro waffles at Kachina Cantina. Kachina has revamped its brunch menu with all new items such as Pan y queso for $8, spicy candied bacon for $8 and of course churro waffles for $8.

Túpac Amaru Vertical Tasting

When: March 20, 3 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Imbibe in a cold brew with a Túpac Amaru Vertical Tasting. You can have the chance to taste six different variants of the Túpac Amaru Imperial Chicha beer from cellared bottles kept from each release.

Sunday, March 21

Taste America Denver

When: March 21, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sputino, 2639 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $175 for two here

The Lowdown: James Beard Foundation hosts a Taste America Denver virtual dinner presented by Capital One. You can dine on a three-course meal created by Sputino that includes bites of Alce crudo, Coniglio con Algio and a budino to finish sweet – all while tuning in to a live stream program.

