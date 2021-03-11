Random Temple Merge Sporadic and Sacred On New EP, Isoforms

True to the name, Random Temple knows how to create music that is at the intersection of sporadic and sacred. Undefinable beats meld into a cohesive sound that taps into the part of our brain designed for holy pattern recognition. This is not far off from seeing the form of Jesus take shape in a grilled cheese sandwich or a coincidence that feels like it is far more than a chance. Random Temple’s electronic-based music is a delicious piece of the divine that your brain can’t help but devour.

It becomes quickly apparent when listening to Random Temple’s new EP, Isoforms, that this is an artist who has a strong core understanding of music. Where his contemporaries might venture too far into incoherent beats and erratic song structure, Random Temple understands that there needs to be a method to the madness. Songs on the EP, like “Journey Daydream,“ have hints of conventional songwriting that work to build forward momentum. There is a progressive movement to them providing direction that’s neither aimless nor wandering. Each song is its own self-contained journey that the listener can move through with ease.

For all that can be heard as random within Random Temple’s work, there is a clear choice to keep the sonic exploration of Isoforms cohesive. This translates into wonderful moments of fast-moving tones and beats on songs like “100mg Caffeine,” yet there are some concepts that are played a little too safe like on “Impeccable.” The track is not lacking any particular element, but the mind cannot help but wonder what songs like this would be like if they were brought to their limit. There is such a wonderfully complex foundation of layered tracks and synth work across “Impeccable,” but the track is practically begging to be further explored.

The concept of deficiency on “Impeccable” is certainly an exception and far from the norm across the EP, as songs like “Bubble Flow” are perfect examples of how Random Temple can fuse a plethora of elements to push the boundaries of what electronic music can do. It is in these unpredictable sonic moments that the soul of this EP truly shines. There is an unfettered funk and jam quality in the body of the track that sends the mind into a cosmic spiral. This then gives way to beautiful drum and percussive sounds which propel the song back down to Earth. “Bubble Flow” brings you to the moon and back.

The most exciting aspect of Isoforms is to take it in the context of the rest of Random Temple’s work. The EP solidifies the sonic direction that Random Temple is taking with their music, and gives listeners a clear idea of what type of electronic music they should expect from this blooming artist. There is a strong sense of identity across the EP that was still amorphous in his previous work. It feels like this is the strong jumping-off point of an artist who only has room to soar. To any fans of electronic music that toes the line between experimental and ethereal, then Isoforms is the EP for you. There are luminous prospects on the horizon for Random Temple, and they are only growing brighter. The production quality across the EP is on par with the heaviest hitters of this brand of electronic music, and now the stage is set for a break-out release that elevates Random Temple’s artwork to its fullest potential.

You can find Random Temple on Spotify here and on Apple Music here