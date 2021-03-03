5 Denver Beauty Aficionados Spill the Tea on How the Pandemic has Changed Their Makeup Routines

Long gone are the days when we could put our best faces forward and not have to think twice about covering up with a mask. As such, methodically blending our favorite — and sometimes heavy — foundations or intensely highlighting our cheek bones have now temporarily become distant memories. But, this doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun and continue to experiment with makeup. In fact, Vogue Arabia has compiled an inspiring list of seven foreseeable makeup trends to expect in 2021 — with many centered around playing up the eyes.
The art of smizing has never been so important.
With that being said, five Denver based beauty aficionados are spilling the tea – or should we say “beau-tea” — on how the pandemic has changed their makeup routines. We hope that you too can find inspiration from these local beauty lovers and professionals’ creative take amidst a strange time.
Shay Gause
@shayrealbeauty
Makeup, Skincare, Lifestyle Creator
303 Magazine: What are your thoughts about the evolution of makeup and beauty during such a strange time?
Shay Gause: I am loving the minimalistic approach and focusing and enhancing our natural beauty. It’s been amazing to see a lot of beauty [and] skincare brands adapting to this strange time by promoting more natural looking makeup products or skincare products, [helping] with maskne or enhancing our overall natural skin’s appearance.
303: How do you go about emphasizing your eyes these days?
SG: Because natural, minimal makeup is so in right now, to really accentuate the eyes I love a soft smoked-out winged liner with a voluminous mascara with a pop of highlighter in the inner corners.
Mariah Gallegos
@glam__gall
Bridal Makeup Artist
303 Magazine: What does your daily makeup routine look like in an age of a pandemic?
Mariah Gallegos: There are definitely days where I don’t put any makeup on my face [and] you can totally catch me on my couch watching Netflix. Days [when] I do have an appointment or am working where I have to see people I definitely have kept my eye makeup the same — usually I am very bold, colorful and smoky. I’ve [also] been loving incorporating gemstones on my eyes since eyes have been the main focus. I will say the one thing that has changed is that I definitely don’t put a lot of face make up on. I’m not doing a super heavy contour these days since, with a mask, it usually ends up all over my mask!
303: What are some ways you stay inspired with makeup despite wearing a mask and going to rare social gatherings?
MG: I’m definitely not always inspired but drawing, crafts, anything that lets my creativity flow whether it’s from a show I’ve been watching, fashion, trends, TikTok, Pinterest.
Jenna Mariah
@jennamariahx
Blogger & Brand Design Owner
303 Magazine: What are your thoughts about the evolution of makeup and beauty during such a strange time?
Jenna Mariah: I think what has evolved during the pandemic is more skincare, less makeup. We are in a stage of “natural” beauty for sure and DIY beauty. To use makeup only to enhance your features, not to cover them up completely. I also think that we now have more time to actually care about what was underneath our makeup. We have time for things like face masks or peels (that might leave our skin red/peely for a few days, but who cares when you can hide under a mask and stay home!) and a lot more time for research. When I’m bored at home and find myself scrolling, I often find I’m enthralled with beauty articles or must-have-skin-products on Pinterest.
303: How do you go about emphasizing your eyes these days?
JM: For eyes, I think eyeliner is a game changer. Using white eyeliner can make your eyes pop, using a nude eyeliner can make your eyes look bigger and using a black or brown cat liner has always been my fave for the illusion of pulling up the eyes. I used to wear full strip lashes on top of my real lashes, but lately I’ve been doing an at-home eye lash lift routine and sometimes I’ll put a few individual lashes on. That seems to emphasize my eyes a lot more.
Lani Fischer
@lanifischer.hmua
Makeup Artist & Esthetician
303 Magazine: What does your daily makeup routine look like in an age of a pandemic?
Lani Fischer: I still do a full face of makeup, but I’ve changed a couple things. I use a more moisturizing, lighter coverage foundation and make sure I set it well with a powder and moisturizing setting spray, a light tinted lip balm instead of lipstick and always, always always make sure my brows are on point! I’ve switched over to more moisturizing products because even though I’m normally very oily, the Colorado winter plus wearing a mask is drying me out!
303: Do you have any skincare tips that can help combat mask-related skin problems?
LF: Right now I’ve been recommending silk face masks to all my guests who are struggling with mask related breakouts! As someone with acne prone skin they’ve been a skin saver throughout the pandemic. Of course this won’t always be the perfect fix. Go see your local esthetician if you need help with deciding what skin care and makeup is right for you. Also put the tweezers down right now and — again — let a professional help you with your brows. I think we can all agree [that] ’90s brows do not need a comeback!
Brea Rochelle
@skinbybrea
Bridal Make-Up Artist & Esthetician
303 Magazine: How do you go about emphasizing your eyes these days?
Brea Rochelle: I’ve been trying out every mascara you can think of! Also, I have nine different pairs of prescription glasses. They help change my look and give focus to the eyes.
303: What are some ways you stay inspired with makeup despite wearing a mask and going to rare social gatherings?
BR: Instagram and YouTube have helped so much throughout this time. I follow some amazing content creators who have been keeping the makeup community moving and inspired [like], @naturally.sunny, @faceovermatter, and @jackieaina just to name a few! Also, since social gatherings haven’t been happening, I hang out with my best friend on FaceTime to do our makeup and have a glass of wine. We usually have a day [when] we catch-up and practice with products we’ve wanted to try or try new techniques together.
