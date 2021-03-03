5 Denver Beauty Aficionados Spill the Tea on How the Pandemic has Changed Their Makeup Routines

Long gone are the days when we could put our best faces forward and not have to think twice about covering up with a mask. As such, methodically blending our favorite — and sometimes heavy — foundations or intensely highlighting our cheek bones have now temporarily become distant memories. But, this doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun and continue to experiment with makeup. In fact, Vogue Arabia has compiled an inspiring list of seven foreseeable makeup trends to expect in 2021 — with many centered around playing up the eyes.

The art of smizing has never been so important.

With that being said, five Denver based beauty aficionados are spilling the tea – or should we say “beau-tea” — on how the pandemic has changed their makeup routines. We hope that you too can find inspiration from these local beauty lovers and professionals’ creative take amidst a strange time.

Shay Gause

Makeup, Skincare, Lifestyle Creator

303 Magazine: What are your thoughts about the evolution of makeup and beauty during such a strange time?

Shay Gause: I am loving the minimalistic approach and focusing and enhancing our natural beauty. It’s been amazing to see a lot of beauty [and] skincare brands adapting to this strange time by promoting more natural looking makeup products or skincare products, [helping] with maskne or enhancing our overall natural skin’s appearance.

303: How do you go about emphasizing your eyes these days?

SG: Because natural, minimal makeup is so in right now, to really accentuate the eyes I love a soft smoked-out winged liner with a voluminous mascara with a pop of highlighter in the inner corners.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mariah Gallegos

Bridal Makeup Artist