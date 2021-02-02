15+ Unique Workouts To Sweat It Out in 2021

As we move into 2021, while still having quarantine on our minds, exercising may have become monotonous. We at 303 Magazine have created a roundup to help you spice up your workout regimes with local businesses, outdoor excursions and some wild sweat seshes to get your body moving.

For a Class With an Instructor

Denver Rec Centers

Where: Denver Rec Center virtual events here

The Lowdown: Denver Rec Center has a lineup of various virtual events to participate in to keep your body moving. You can try anything from vinyasa yoga to circuit training with local instructors.

Civic Center Moves

Where: Civic Center MOVES, Civic Center Park, 101 W 14th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Civic Center MOVES offers free fitness courses. Currently, Civic Center Moves hosts a fitness group every Wednesday with full-day conditioning for a sweaty workout.

Outdoor

Manitou Incline

Where: Manitou Incline, Manitou Springs

The Lowdown: Even though it is just under a mile up, Manitou Incline increases to 2,000 feet. The climb gets intense, so make sure you’re prepared to take it on.

READ: Manitou Incline is Open on a Reservation Basis – Here’s What You Need to Know

Rueter-Hess Incline

Where: Rueter-Hess Reservoir, Castle Rock

The Lowdown: If you’re a bit intimidated by the Manitou Incline, there’s a new option to check out. Located in Castle Rock, the Rueter-Hess incline features 132-steps and is a mile round-trip.

READ: There’s a New Incline Just South of Denver

The Stairway of Prayer

Where: The Stairway of Prayer, 20189 Cabrini Blvd., Golden

The Lowdown: The stairway, nestled in the Mother Cabrini Shrine leads to an outlook over the Golden’s mountains. As the weather warms the stairway will be surrounded by flora for a gorgeous 20 to 30-minute workout.

With Animals

Where: Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga, LLC, 5555 W. Evans Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Stretch out with a cute barn animal by your side with the help of Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga, LLC. The organization offers goat yoga and now goat walkabouts for a fun and furry experience.

For the Flexible

Yoga & Beer

Where: Epic Brewing Company – Denver Taproom, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company teams up with Hikyoga for Yoga & Beer. You can let out your stresses by stretching out with the guidance of Hikyoga instructor and refresh with a cold brew after.

Aerial Cirque Over Denver

Where: Aerial Cirque Over Denver, 4605 Quebec St. Units B2 and B3, Denver



The Lowdown: Fly high and push your flexibility limits at Aerial Cirque Over Denver. You can choose from Aerial dance, silk classes, contortion and more for a mind-bending workout.

Denver Circus Collective

Where: Denver Circus Collective, 4459 Jason St. #3, Denver

The Lowdown: Have you ever wanted to run away and join the circus? With Denver Circus Collective you can get a bit closer to that dream with trapeze classes, lyra classes and more.

For the Runners

Brewery Running Series

Where: Brewery Running Series, various locations, Denver

The Lowdown: Brewery Running Series hosts a January Virtual Distance Series. You can take part by running, walking or even biking to raise funds for Protect Our Winters. Register here.

bRUNch Running Club

Where: bRUNch Running Club, various locations, Denver

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers and train with running coaches Alex Weissner and Cortney Logan of bRUNch Running Club. Training courses are $10 a month with five programs to choose from.

Shaking It Up

Belly Dancing

Where: Bella Diva World Dance, 4309 E. Mississippi Ave., Glendale

The Lowdown: Shake what your mama gave you during a belly dancing class. Bella Dive World Dance also offers hula dancing, Bollywood and Persian dancing lessons.

READ: Stay Active This Winter at These Five Denver Dance Studios

The Anti-Yoga Workout

Where: Urban Sanctuary Denver, 2745 Welton St., Denver

The Lowdown: Urban Sanctuary Denver switches it up with The Anti-Yoga Workout. You can build strength, tone your muscles and more during the endurance-focused class.

Live Music Glowga

Where: Übergrippen Indoor Climbing Crag, 8610 E. 21st Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Rev up your yoga practice with Live Music Glowga. The after-hours vinyasa session lead by Lora will have your body jammin’ while bending into downward dog at Übergrippen Indoor Climbing Crag.

Denver Fencing Center

Where: Denver Fencing Center, 1930 S. Navajo St., Denver

The Lowdown: Become that knight in shining armor with the help of Denver Fencing Center. You can take part in group classes, private lessons and more to improve your fencing skills.