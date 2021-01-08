Stay Active This Winter at These Five Denver Dance Studios

Let’s face it, pandemic times are isolating and keeping up with a fitness routine that makes you feel a part of a like-minded community can get trickier to maintain. It’s even forced local dance studios to abide to stricter class size restrictions, with some navigating the virtual world.

Expenses, like rent and paying teaching staff, have also made the COVID-19 era particularly difficult for small businesses to carry on and thrive.

Despite such hardships, it’s still possible for you to continue to lead a healthy and active lifestyle — or even begin your fitness journey — with energetic and uplifting dance classes online or in-studio. Listed below are five unique Denver dance studios to support while breaking a sweat during these cold winter months.

Where: 4309 E. Mississippi Ave., Glendale

The Lowdown: Combining fun and culturally authentic dance study, Bella Diva World Dance has created a vibrant and vivacious Denver community of global dancing citizens. Led by Artistic Director and Founder Caitlin Brozna-Smith, the studio believes that dance is for everybody regardless of size, age, background or orientation. Students have the support of 10 experienced faculty members that help nurture students to manifest their individual dance dreams, whether that means enjoying exciting workouts or eventually performing on stage.

What they offer: Every week you can find yourself immersed in several world dance art forms like Belly Dance, Brazilian Samba, Bollywood and even Classical Persian Dance. Classes are now back in-studio, held virtually on Zoom and on-demand via paid subscription.

Where: 2496 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 3, Denver

The Lowdown: Founded and owned by ballet dancer Kris Kehl, Denver Dance Center is home to an adult ballet dance program that provides the most complete program of its kind in the Denver metro area. Artists are encouraged to grow and excel to their fullest potential — from beginners to experienced professionals. All are welcome to train and thrive with the studio’s handful of knowledgable teachers.

What they offer: Ballet classes run seven days a week with an adjusted Adult schedule due to COVID-19. While Denver Dance Center does offer Zoom classes, no more than 10 students can be accommodated in-studio with reservation.

Where: 336 S. Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: EVQ Elite Dance Studio brings skillfully talented dance professionals under one roof that serve Denver locals with high quality dance instruction. The studio champions dance as being for people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds that are looking for creative self-expression, exercise and social opportunities through the art form. Victoria Quintana, Owner and Director of EVQ Elite Dance Studio, loves sharing her passion for dance with over 20 years of dancing and training experience.

What they offer: Students looking to study various dance styles like Hip Hop, Jazz, Tap or even Contemporary — just to name a few — can move and groove every week in-studio. Reservations can easily be made on the studio’s website.

Where: 4970 East Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: This eclectic studio is a yoga and dancing hub on weekdays, and a local bazaar and art gallery every first weekend of the month. GVM Studios is a judgement-free zone and has a relaxed space with over 36 feet of mirrors for instructors to fully tend to their entire class and for students to maintain alignment. Creative projects, photoshoots and even event space rentals are also available upon request.

What they offer: Jazz, Hip Hop, Heels Dancing and Sensual Empowerment Dance are held Monday through Thursday in-studio. And when you’re ready for some introspection, GVM Studios has several yoga classes to pick from. Remember to make reservations in advance as walk-ins are not accepted due to COVID-19.

Where: 1917 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: A community of adult-aged dancers unite while immersing themselves in dance as learners and movers. Dance2b encourages dancers from the complete beginner to those more advanced to move with purpose and foster a more passionate existence. Founded by Jennifer Tisdale six years ago, her extensive professional background in both dance and psychology have inspired the communal and uplifting premise of dance2b studios from the very start.

What they offer: Dancers can study Hip Hop, Jazz, Ballet, Contemporary and Musical Theater with eight experienced instructors in-studio or virtually. Register online where you can also find a complete schedule of weekly classes, private training and workshops.