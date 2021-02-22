24 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some fun and thoughtful events lined up this week. Start it off by sippin’ during National Margarita Day and end it by munching during Spaghetti Western. Whatever this week has planned, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, February 22

National Margarita Day

When: February 22, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: SOL Mexican Cocina, 200 Columbine St. Unit 110, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: SOL Mexican Cocina celebrates National Margarita Day with a menu of 11 different margaritas. During a happy hour, you can sip on house margs for $7, skinny margaritas for $8, watermelon margaritas for $9 and more.

Virtual Cooking Class Fundraiser

When: February 22, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Donation-based tickets here

The Lowdown: Love Your City teams up with SAME Cafe to present a Virtual Cooking Class Fundraiser. You can support local organizations while learning some new cooking techniques from two chefs.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

When: February 22 – 24

Where: Online

Cost: $15 -$52 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the 45th annual Banff Mountain Film Festival. You can adventure around the world while staying at home with the help of film screenings that explore stories of wild locations and wondrous views.

The EPIC Comedy Open Mic Launch Party

When: February 22, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company – Denver Taproom, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company hosts The EPIC Comedy Open Mic Launch Party. You can get a laugh on with the evening’s hosts Nick Ellis and Von Sprecken or sign up here to try your hand at some stand-up.

Tuesday, February 23

Drop-In Writing Online

When: February 23, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Brush up on your writing skills with Drop-In Writing Online. Denver Art Museum holds the writing session with instructor Theresa Rozul Knowles of Lighthouse Writers Workshop. The session will take inspiration from art made by Black creatives featured in the museum.

Galería Raíces: Christie Nicole

When: February 23 – 28

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raices Brewing Co. presents Galería Raíces: Christie Nicole. The exhibition explores works from artist Christie Nicole Hicks honoring Black art in celebration of Black History Month.

Virtual Class: Painting Projects with Misti Hughes-Baros

When: February 23, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $45 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: History Colorado offers a Virtual Class: Painting Projects with Misi Hughes-Baros. Hughes-Baros, the founder of In Your Eye Design Mobile Painting Parties, will host the four-week class to help you create two different projects.

Leaders as Readers Series

When: February 23, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover continues its Leaders as Readers Series by hosting guest speaker Tay Anderson. Anderson is the Director of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education, a community organization leader and continues to make waves in Denver.

Wednesday, February 24

Courage Club Global

When: February 24, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $11 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Courage Club has gone global with a virtual monthly event to share your experiences, explore your anxieties and learn some new coping skills to take on the world. This Wednesday you can hear from special guest Manuela Welton during the evening session.

Virtual BookBar Book Club

When: February 24, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Wednesday you can get your literature on with a Virtual BookBar Book Club. You can join others in reviewing A Promised Land by Barack Obama. Email [email protected] to receive the Zoom link.

Mixed Taste: Still At Home

When: February 24, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $75 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Mixed Taste: Still At Home continues with a lecture about monoliths and colonial cartography. You can hear from two speakers about the subjects while staying cozy at home.

Insight: Conserving Contemporary Art

When: February 24, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the process of conserving contemporary art materials at the Denver Art Museum during Insight: Conserving Contemporary Art. Kate Moomaw-Taylor, the museum’s conservator will lead you through the challenges of preserving different works featured in the museum.

Thursday, February 25

Science Division Live: Tour of the Paleo Prep Lab

When: February 25, 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Science Division Live: Tour of the Paleo Prep Lab. You can get a behind-the-scenes look at the lab, the tools used to get fossils ready for research and for techniques used to prep the fossil for exhibition during a Facebook live.

In Conversation with Adam Milner

When: February 25, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum explores the Museum of the Invisible Woman – a collaboration between artist Adam Milner and Clyfford Still Museum – through a conversation with Milner. You can hear more about the collaboration, Patricia Still and more.

A World of Taste: Nordic Online

When: February 25, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Grab your pans and fire up your stoves for A World of Taste: Nordic Online. You can learn to make wheat and farro ragu with Swedish meatballs as well as bobby pancakes with pinenuts and lingonberry compote for a sweet finish.

’90s Music Quiz, Vol. 2

When: February 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99 per device register here

The Lowdown: Test your knowledge about all things ’90s during a ’90s Music Quiz, Vol.2. Geeks Who Drink presents the quiz with trivia from quizmasters Dan, Sarah, Sydney and Eric throughout the evening.

Friday, February 26

The Denver Box

When: February 26 – 27

Where: 2611 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Varying costs here

The Lowdown: The Denver Box is back partnering with chef Jeff Osaka and Osaka Ramen to raise funds for Foster Source. You can order a box filled with ramen bowls, a box with bento boxes, beverages and more. Make sure to preorder by February 17 at 8 p.m.

Vinyl Happy Hour

When: February 26, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Immerse yourself in great tunes during a Vinyl Happy Hour from Something Vinyl Club at the Dairy Block. Make sure to bring your own vinyl for a sonically beautiful night.

Saturday, February 27

Barista Spirits Turns 1

When: February 27, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 900 W. 1st Ave. 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass to celebrate Barista Spirits’ first birthday. You can sip on drink specials, snag glassware and more during the bash held within Deviation Distilling.

Free Day at DAM

When: February 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) returns for a chance to take on the museum without a fee. You can dive into the Shantell Martin: Words and Lines exhibition, see work from Senga Nengudi, explore the The Light Show and more — all at no cost.

Felony & Minor Misdemeanor

When: February 27, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: X-Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Absolut Vodka and Jameson Irish Whiskey present Felony & Minor Misdemeanor. You can watch a performance from two drag performers as well as gogo dancing from GoGo Dee throughout the evening.

Home Brewing

When: February 27, 10 a.m.

Where: Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 900 W. 1st Ave. #180, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Improve your morning coffee with the help of Copper Door Coffee Roasters during a Home Brewing course. You can learn about the best brewing techniques, proper grinding, temperatures and more throughout the class.

Sunday, February 28

Dim Sum Sunday

When: February 28, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into tasty bites during Dim Sum Sunday. Chef Taylor West and friends host a tasting service with indoor and patio seating serving up four different styles of dim sum. You can experience PorkMai, coconut Chee, Frenched sum and shrimp Thai-gow.

Vintage Solar Eclipse Experience

When: February 28, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales hosts a Vintage Solar Eclipse Experience. You can sample from rare Solar Eclipse BA RIS cellar bottles, hear about the history, the cultivation process and more with Wayne and Laura.

Spaghetti Western

When: February 28, 6 p.m.

Where: Brass Tacks Denver, 1526 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a fork for a Spaghetti Western. Brass Tacks serves up spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan and more for a tasty take on Italian cuisine.

Mark Your Calendar

Wine & Dine Pairing Experience

When: March 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Uncorked Kitchen, 8171 S. Chester St. Ste A, Centennial

Cost: $250 tickets available here

Denver Plunge Roulette & 5K

When: March 7, 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, Franklin St. and Mississippi Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 – $120 register here

Detroit Day at Hops & Pie

When: March 13

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Crescendo Society & Mythology Virtual Cocktail Class

When: March 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $35 tickets available here