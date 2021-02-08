24 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some lovely events lined up this week. Kick it off with seeing some films at Side Stories and end it by getting some love in at Amor – Love. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a look-see at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, February 8

Side Stories

When: February 8 – 28, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Exterior wall of History Colorado Center facing Broadway, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Side Stories returns for 2021. The annual immersive experience takes walls of Denver’s buildings and transforms them into outdoor film installations. You can watch films each night with a different theme rotating each week.

RAP | RACE | IDENTITY

When: February 8 – 14

Where: Urbanity Gallery, 5136 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Urbanity Gallery hosts RAP | RACE | IDENTITY. The immersive exhibition features works created by artist James Roy II, based on the research of Danielle Hodge, PhD with analysis on life and Black lyricism.

Denver Jewish Film Festival

When: February 8 – 17

Where: Online

Cost: $12 – $180 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Denver Jewish Film Festival is back. This year almost half of the festival’s films have been created by female filmmakers. You can take part in the virtual festival by watching films of all different genres with varying passes.

SCFD Free Day

When: February 8, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a limited capacity SCFD Free Day. You can explore the museum and all of the non-ticketed exhibitions at no cost.

Tuesday, February 9

Emily Griffith’s Soup Giveaway

When: February 9, 10: 30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Where: Emily Griffith Campus, 1860 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Emily Griffith Technical College is giving away free soup to the community and students of the college in honor of Emily Griffith’s Birthday. You can grab a cup of beef barley soup made by students in the Culinary Arts program.

Ciders & Sides

When: February 9, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Sip on four different ciders from Stem Ciders while planting four different plants from Tiny Plants Denver during Cider & Sides. Each plant will come with care instructions to make sure you keep your green thumb.

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: February 9, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum continues its Drop-In Drawing Online series with an afternoon guided by local artist Anna Kaye and special guest artist Julia Rymer. You can explore color and create your own masterpiece during the Zoom session.

Galería Raíces: Christie Nicole

When: February 9 – 14

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raices Brewing Co. presents Galería Raíces: Christie Nicole. The exhibition explores works from artist Christie Nicole Hicks honoring Black art in celebration of Black History Month.

Wednesday, February 10

Dim Sum Folding Date Night

When: February 10, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Sushi House partners with Colorado Sake Co. for a Dim Sum Folding Date Night. You can test your culinary skills by making four different types of dim sum at home with a live stream class guided by chef Taylor while delighting in sake samples throughout the evening.

Courage Club Global

When: February 10, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $11 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Courage Club has gone global a virtual monthly event to share your experiences, explore your fears and learn some new coping skills to take on your way. This Wednesday you can hear from special guest Manuela Welton during the evening session.

Sci-Fi and Citizenship

When: February 10, 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver continues its Practicing Citizenship series with Sci-Fi and Citizenship: A Speculative Fiction Workshop with Adelita Husni-Bey. You can hear from Husni-Bey about futurism, alternative realities and more during the Zoom workshop.

Thursday, February 11

Progressive Dinner Series: Valentine’s Edition

When: February 11 – 12

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $175 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Rebel Experience for a Progressive Dinner Series: Valentine’s Edition. The two-day event features romantic evenings with Dairy Block restaurants and cocktail bars offering a five-course meal paired with libations.

SUE: The T. rex Experience

When: February 11 – April 25

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the mysteries of SUE the T. Rex and the dinosaur’s rival the Triceratops during SUE: The T. rex Experience. You can see the difference between two full-size casts of the ancient creatures and hear from scientists about the Late Cretaceous period and all that the dinosaurs would have experienced.

Read it or Don’t Book Group

When: February 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Center on Colfax has partnered with Denver Public Library to launch a Read it or Don’t Book Group. You can take part in the book club this Thursday evening with the book I Can’t Date Jesus by Michael Arceneaux on The Center’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Shake It Up! Cocktail Class

When: February 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 900 W. 1st Ave., 150, Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to create three different cocktails during a Shake It Up! Cocktail Class. Deviation Distilling holds the workshop with instructions on how to shake, pour and stir cocktails properly. You explore mixology while delighting in light bites and later take home a cocktail glass.

The Anti-Yoga Workout

When: February 11, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Urban Sanctuary Denver, 2745 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Varying costs register here

The Lowdown: Urban Sanctuary Denver switches it up with The Anti-Yoga Workout. You can build strength, tone your muscles and more during the endurance-focused class.

InSights & InPerson: Year of the Ox with Carolyn Kuhn

When: February 11, 12 – 1 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $3 – $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: In Celebration of Chinese New Year History Colorado hosts InSights & InPerson: Year of the Ox with Carolyn Kuhn. You can hear about the Chin Lin Sou pioneers, characteristics of the Chinese Zodiac animals and more.

Friday, February 12

Parks and Rec Galentine’s Day Quiz

When: February 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99 per device register here

The Lowdown: Geeks Who Drink presents a Parks and Rec Galentine’s Day Quiz. You can flex your knowledge about the hit television series with the help of quizmasters Anne, Sarah, Sydney and Nellie throughout the evening.

From Conversation to Action Series

When: February 12, 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore history of policing, race issues and more during a From Conversation to Action Series: White People, Safety, Policing, and Threat Self-Response event. You can hear from others about their experiences of policing, safety and open up your mind as an ally.

Saturday, February 13

Cupid’s Undie Run

When: February 12, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $30 – $250 register here

The Lowdown: Get a sweat on with the third annual Cupid’s Undie Run. You can join others virtually and slip on your sneakers for a mile-ish run around Denver in support of finding a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF). Make sure to don on a pair of cute undies or a costume to run in and raise some funds for research.

Goat Yoga

When: February 13, 10 a.m.

Where: Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga, LLC, 5555 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out with a cute barn animal by your side with the help of Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga, LLC. at Goat Yoga. The limited capacity yoga session offers close up encounter with the fuzzy cloven-hooved creatures for a whole new experience.

The Infinite Forms A Woman Takes

When: February 13, 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market hosts Galentine’s Day: The Infinite Forms A Woman Takes. You can take a stroll down the Dairy Block Alley for an art walk with (wo)mannequins, delight in a booze-filled brunch and hear storytelling with the help of Athena Project.

3rd Annual Petite Parade

When: February 13, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The 3rd Annual Petite Parade has made its way to Denver. Dairy Block teams up with Handsome Little Devils to present the annual event with a twist, this year staying socially distanced with shoebox-sized floats taking on the Alley. You can create your own float to enter into the procession or just watch some cute and colorful floats drift by. You can register your float for free here.

Sunday, February 14

Amor – Love

When: February 14, 4 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raices Brewing Co. presents an Amor – Love event to celebrate the day of love. You can jam out to live music from Son Tres, shop from vendors such as Ana Marina Studio, Color Cielo and A&Y Creations and sip on local brews to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Reserve a spot here.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Mixed Taste: Still At Home

When: February 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $75 tickets available here

Cooking Plant-Based Online

When: February 18, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $50 tickets available here

Black Resistance Visual Mixtape Series

When: February 19

Where: Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

In Conversation with Adam Milner

When: February 25, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here