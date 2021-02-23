Inspire Meaningful Change Through the Polar Plunge Series

Each year, thousands of Coloradans “plunge” into freezing cold water to support individuals with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics Colorado athletes) during Special Olympics Colorado’s Polar Plunge Series presented by Westerra Credit Union. By plunging, participants are showing their support for inclusion and acceptance while raising critical funds to provide athletes all around Colorado opportunities to better themselves and their communities.

Traditionally, Polar Plunges are hosted in-person at various bodies of water around Colorado. Participants raise funds, have the option to run a 5k and eventually gallop, stroll or jump into the freezing cold water while enjoying a bustling event full of vendors, prizes, music and more.

Enter the COVID-19 pandemic and Special Olympics Colorado has adapted to host this vital fundraising series in an entirely new way.

This year, choose your experience

Plunge in-person during safe and modified events in Denver (Wash Park) on March 7, Boulder (Boulder Reservoir) on April 10 or Aurora (Aurora Reservoir) on April 17. These events have been carefully planned alongside health officials from each county and participants will be asked to follow strict guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all. Enjoy a dip into the reservoirs, in Boulder and Aurora and the brand-new Polar Plunge Roulette in Denver…Each location also features a 5k run sponsored by Anytime Fitness.

Plunge virtually – If you prefer to stay at home, you can choose from a wide variety of ways to “plunge” while still participating and raising critical funds. Make a swim suite snow angel, dump a bucket of freezing cold water on your head, have a winter water balloon fight and more…have a little fun with it! Don’t forget to take a photo or video of your plunge and submit it via social tagging Special Olympics CO. Top fundraisers could be featured on Denver7. The virtual plunge is sponsored by Verizon.

Support an adventurer – Not interesting in Plunging? That’s ok. Visit this page and choose a team, or individual to support or make a general donation here.

Now, head on over to SpecialOlympicsCO.org/Plunge and register. We ask for a fundraising minimum of $75 to plunge (virtually or in-person), $45 to run a 5k or $120 to do both. Of course, you can always raise more

About Special Olympics Colorado:

For more than 50 years Special Olympics Colorado has been providing sport and healthy living opportunities to individuals with intellectual disabilities (athletes), all over our amazing state! Today, Special Olympics CO serves more than 15,000 athletes through 21 sports and numerous programs that promote health, wellness and inclusion.

