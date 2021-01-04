17 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some chill events lined up this week. Start it off with by exploring at an SCFD Free Day and end it by getting crafty at a Make Your Own Fractal Burn Colorado Flag Class. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a look see at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, January 4

SCFD Free Day

When: January 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a limited capacity SCFD Free Day. You can explore the museum and all of the exhibitions it holds for no cost.

Tuesday, January 5

Three Kings Day Celebration

When: January 5 – 6

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Raices Brewing Co. hosts a Three Kings Day Celebration. You can honor the traditional hispanic holiday with music, crowns, food from food trucks and of course – brews galore.

Wednesday, January 6

The Petrie Institute of Western American Art’s 15th Annual Symposium

When: January 6, 10 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Petrie Institute of Western American Art presents its 15th Annual Symposium. This year the symposium goes virtual with a Zoom session about Great Women and Arts of the West. The session will explore critical interventions over the last 50 years.

Dim Sum Folding Date Night

When: January 6, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Sushi House teams up with Colorado Sake Co. for a Dim Sum Folding Date Night. You can learn how to create four different types of dim sum at home with a live stream class guided by chef Taylor while sampling on sake throughout the evening.

Spookadelia 3: Back to The Source

When: January 6 – 31

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $15 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space continues its Spookadelia series this year with Spookadelia 3: Back to the Source. The immersive installment delves into the human psyche, the experience of art consumption and more with a riveting narrative-driven adventure.

Laugh Your Craft Off

When: January 6, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $17.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Flex your crafty skills during Laugh Your Craft Off. You can take part in creating fabric dragons with guidance from artist Colby Marie and comedic commentary from comedian Quinn Marchman as you craft it up during the virtual session.

Thursday, January 7

TGR WhiSKI Series

When: January 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $75 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Teton Gravity Research partners with Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse for the TGR WhiSKI Series. You can take part in the virtual celebration of whiskey with a whiskey tasting, a viewing a ski and snowboard film and more.

Word of Art: Bridging Artistic and Literary Expression

When: January 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Advenir at French Quarter, 3227 S. Parker Rd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dabble in the magic of art journaling during Word of Art: Bridging Artistic and Literary Expression with Create by Cari. You can play with paint, cloth, stickers and more to express your inner thoughts and feelings as you create beautiful art.

Noble Riot Wine School: Alsace

When: January 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn more about wines while indulging in the bounties during a Noble Riot Wine School: Alsace. This Thursday you can explore the wines of Alsace through four different pours.

Friday, January 8

Stay Home Silent Disco #2

When: January 8, 9 p.m.

Where: Online RSVP here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dance your pants off during a Stay Home Silent Disco #2. You can tune into to evening that raises funds for Colorado COVID relief for the arts while jamming to beats from Sinistarr, Erin Stereo and Boyhollow. Every view raises $1 in support of the fund.

BookBar Virtual BookSocial

When: January 8, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: BookBar Denver hosts a Virtual BookSocial. You can gather with others virtually, talk about books and more throughout the evening. Email [email protected] to RSVP.

Hecho en Colorado: Cafecitos

When: January 8, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: History Colorado continues its series dubbed Cafecitos with the exhibit of Hecho en Colorado. The series hosts curated tours by the founder of the Latino Cultural Arts Center and exhibit curator, Adrianna Abarca. The exhibition dives into works from Mexican, Chicano and Native artists around the state.

Saturday, January 9

Sake 101 Brewery Tour

When: January 9, 5 – 5:45 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the inner workings of Colorado Sake Co. during a Sake 101 Brewey Tour and sake tasting. You can see how sake is created and later sample sips from the brewery.

Monochrome Magic: Black & White Photography

When: January 9, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $99.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Winslow Robbins Photography presents Monochrome Magic: Black & White Photography. You can explore ins and outs of shooting and editing black and white images with different techniques. You can also hear about the history of black and white photography during the course.

Joan Baez Mischief Makers 2 Livestream

When: January 9, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Swallow Hill Music presents Joan Baez Mischief Makers 2 Livestream. You can hear the artist perform during a live stream showcase with a virtual tour of the show, an interview with Baez and other mischief making.

Saturday Mourning Cereal Killers

When: January 9, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: So Many Roads Museum and Brewery, 918 W. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into bowls of deliciousness during a Saturday Mourning Cereal Killers event. So Many Roads Museum and Brewery hosts the day of cereal with all sorts of sweet breakfast confections.

Sunday, January 10

Make Your Own Fractal Burn Colorado Flag Class

When: January 10, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: $110 per person

The Lowdown: Get your creative juices flowing during a Make Your Own Fractal Burn Colorado Flag Class. You can learn how to use fractal wood burning to make artistic burns into planks of wood to later make into a Colorado flag with the help of expert Joe Middleton. Call 720.592.0921 for more information.

